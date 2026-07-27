Blue Ammonia Market Size to Hit USD 27.26 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Ammonia Market Size & Growth Outlook:

As per the SNS Insider, “The global Blue Ammonia Market was valued at USD 206.94 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 27,263.18 Million by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 62.96% during 2026–2035.”

Clean Energy Transition and Carbon Capture Technologies Accelerate Global Blue Ammonia Market Growth Globally

The rise in global dedication toward carbon neutrality, decarbonization of industries, and the development of hydrogen economies continues to push the growth of demand for blue ammonia. Both governments and energy firms are making significant investments in CCUS systems, hydrogen production facilities, and clean fuel projects in an effort to minimize greenhouse gases emissions while ensuring energy security. Blue ammonia is being acknowledged as an effective means of hydrogen transportation.

Blue Ammonia Market Size and Growth:

Market Size in 2025 : 206.94 million

: 206.94 million Market Size by 2035 : 27,263.18 million

: 27,263.18 million CAGR : 62.96% during 2026–2035

: 62.96% during 2026–2035 Base Year : 2025

: 2025 Forecast Period : 2026–2035

: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Saudi Aramco

QatarEnergy

CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

Yara International ASA

OCI Global

ExxonMobil Corporation

Shell plc

BP plc

TotalEnergies SE

Linde plc

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Mitsubishi Corporation

Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

JERA Co., Inc.

Equinor ASA

INPEX Corporation

Woodside Energy Group Ltd.

Uniper SE

Fertiglobe plc

Topsoe A/S

Blue Ammonia Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Technology (Steam Methane Reforming (SMR), Autothermal Reforming (ATR), Gas Partial Oxidation, Haber-Bosch Process)

• By Manufacturing Process (Thermochemical Process, Steam Methane Reforming (SMR), Electrochemical Process)

• By Application (Fertilizers, Power Generation, Transportation Fuel, Industrial Feedstock, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Polymers)

• By End User (Agriculture, Power Generation, Automotive & Transportation, Chemical & Petrochemical Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Technology

The Steam Methane Reforming (SMR) captured the largest share of the Blue Ammonia Market with almost 46.80% of the total market revenue as it is commercially mature, widely adopted industrially, has plenty of natural gas feedstock sources, and has a very compatible combination with carbon capture, utilization, and storage technology. The Autothermal Reforming (ATR) segment is likely to be the fastest-growing segment with the highest CAGR in the forecast period because of better carbon capture efficiency, low carbon intensity, very pure carbon dioxide streams, and suitability for low-carbon ammonia production projects.

By Manufacturing Process

The Thermochemical Process segment held the largest share of approximately 48.20% in 2025. The technology remains widely adopted due to established ammonia production infrastructure, extensive use in fertilizer manufacturing, and compatibility with sustainable agricultural practices. The Electrochemical Process segment is projected to witness the fastest growth throughout the forecast period as emerging low-carbon production technologies, ongoing research activities, and growing investments in sustainable ammonia manufacturing continue to gain momentum.

By Application

The Fertilizers segment constituted about 41.70% of the total market revenue in 2025. The use of blue ammonia has been vital in ensuring the sustainable production of fertilizers and cutting down carbon emissions from conventional ammonia production processes. The Transportation Fuel segment is forecasted to witness the highest CAGR owing to the rising usage of ammonia as a green fuel in ships and heavy-duty transportation and mobility applications.

By End User

The Agriculture segment took the lead in terms of market share, accounting for around 43.80% of revenue in 2025, driven by extensive use of ammonia fertilizers and increasing emphasis on sustainable agriculture. The Automotive & Transportation segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period, driven by growing investment in green mobility infrastructure, ammonia fuel for ships, hydrogen mobility infrastructure, and carbon reduction efforts in heavy transportation vehicles.

Regional Insights:

The share of North America in the global Blue Ammonia Market stood at about 34.78% in 2025. Robust investments in the production of hydrogen, carbon capture technology, low carbon energy infrastructure, and industrial decarbonization programs are some of the factors contributing to the dominance of the region's market.

The Asia Pacific region will grow rapidly in the coming years and is expected to experience a CAGR of 65.87% from 2021 to 2035. Industrialization, increasing energy demand, support from governments to develop hydrogen economy, construction of energy infrastructure, and investments in ammonia supply chains in China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Australia contribute to the rapid growth in the region's market.

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Recent Developments:

2026: Topsoe signed a major agreement with J Westling & Co. (JWC) to supply its SynCOR Ammonia autothermal reforming technology and catalysts for a blue ammonia production facility in Nebraska capable of producing 500 short tonnes of blue ammonia per day for agricultural applications.

Topsoe signed a major agreement with to supply its SynCOR Ammonia autothermal reforming technology and catalysts for a blue ammonia production facility in Nebraska capable of producing 500 short tonnes of blue ammonia per day for agricultural applications. 2025: Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) proposed approximately USD 6.8 billion in Contract for Difference (CfD) subsidies over 15 years to support JERA and Mitsui & Co. for importing approximately 772,000 metric tonnes of blue ammonia annually beginning in 2030 to accelerate power sector decarbonization.

Exclusive Sections of the Blue Ammonia Market Report (The USPs):

BLUE AMMONIA INFRASTRUCTURE & LOW-CARBON ENERGY ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS – Provides comprehensive insights into blue ammonia production facilities, hydrogen transportation infrastructure, carbon capture networks, clean fuel supply chains, industrial decarbonization projects, energy security initiatives, and global ammonia trade developments.

– Provides comprehensive insights into blue ammonia production facilities, hydrogen transportation infrastructure, carbon capture networks, clean fuel supply chains, industrial decarbonization projects, energy security initiatives, and global ammonia trade developments. ADVANCED BLUE AMMONIA PRODUCTION TECHNOLOGY BENCHMARKING – Evaluates innovations across Steam Methane Reforming (SMR), Autothermal Reforming (ATR), carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS), hydrogen production technologies, advanced catalysts, ammonia synthesis processes, and next-generation low-carbon production systems.

– Evaluates innovations across Steam Methane Reforming (SMR), Autothermal Reforming (ATR), carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS), hydrogen production technologies, advanced catalysts, ammonia synthesis processes, and next-generation low-carbon production systems. POWER GENERATION, AGRICULTURE, TRANSPORTATION & INDUSTRIAL APPLICATION INSIGHTS – Assesses market opportunities across fertilizer production, power plants, marine transportation, hydrogen export, petrochemicals, heavy industries, industrial heating, and emerging clean energy applications utilizing blue ammonia technologies.

– Assesses market opportunities across fertilizer production, power plants, marine transportation, hydrogen export, petrochemicals, heavy industries, industrial heating, and emerging clean energy applications utilizing blue ammonia technologies. GLOBAL HYDROGEN SUPPLY CHAIN & CLEAN ENERGY INVESTMENT TRACKER – Delivers detailed analysis of hydrogen infrastructure development, international ammonia trade corridors, storage terminals, export facilities, government incentive programs, strategic partnerships, and large-scale blue ammonia investment projects worldwide.

– Delivers detailed analysis of hydrogen infrastructure development, international ammonia trade corridors, storage terminals, export facilities, government incentive programs, strategic partnerships, and large-scale blue ammonia investment projects worldwide. CARBON CAPTURE & REGULATORY COMPLIANCE ASSESSMENT – Examines evolving carbon reduction policies, CCUS deployment trends, hydrogen economy regulations, clean energy incentives, emissions compliance frameworks, international decarbonization initiatives, and sustainability standards influencing blue ammonia adoption.

– Examines evolving carbon reduction policies, CCUS deployment trends, hydrogen economy regulations, clean energy incentives, emissions compliance frameworks, international decarbonization initiatives, and sustainability standards influencing blue ammonia adoption. NEXT-GENERATION BLUE AMMONIA MARKET OUTLOOK – Evaluates future developments in carbon-neutral ammonia production, AI-enabled process optimization, advanced carbon capture technologies, global hydrogen economies, sustainable industrial fuels, energy transition infrastructure, and next-generation clean fuel ecosystems expected to shape the Blue Ammonia Market through 2035.

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