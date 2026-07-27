Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 30

 | Source: Danske Bank A/S Danske Bank A/S

Company announcement no. 38 2026Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00



27 July 2026



Page 1 of 2

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 30

On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.

The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 30:

 Number of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
Accumulated, last announcement6,572,904330.35592,171,397,445
20 July 202614,920363.60295,424,955
21 July 202614,934364.04235,436,608
22 July 202614,914364.19135,431,549
23 July 202615,132359.67755,442,640
24 July 202615,274356.03175,438,028
Total accumulated over week 3075,174361.478427,173,780
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme6,648,078330.70782,198,571,225

With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.815% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.

Danske Bank

Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
20 July 202610,151363.74053,692,330
21 July 20268,506363.98553,096,061
22 July 20268,205364.24082,988,596
23 July 202610,454359.62123,759,480
24 July 20269,204356.24563,278,885
Total accumulated over week 3046,520361.465016,815,351
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme4,216,240330.76271,394,574,870


CBOE EuropeNumber of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
20 July 20264,769363.30991,732,625
21 July 20266,428364.11752,340,547
22 July 20266,709364.13072,442,953
23 July 20264,678359.80311,683,159
24 July 20266,070355.70732,159,143
Total accumulated over week 3028,654361.500210,358,427
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme2,431,838330.6126803,996,345


Attachment


Attachments

Danske Bank Company Announcement_EN_Weekly SBB announcment_2026-07-24
GlobeNewswire

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