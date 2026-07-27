Company announcement no. 38 2026 Danske Bank

Bernstorffsgade 40

DK-1577 København V

Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00







27 July 2026







Page 1 of 2

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 30

On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.

The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 30:

Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK Accumulated, last announcement 6,572,904 330.3559 2,171,397,445 20 July 2026 14,920 363.6029 5,424,955 21 July 2026 14,934 364.0423 5,436,608 22 July 2026 14,914 364.1913 5,431,549 23 July 2026 15,132 359.6775 5,442,640 24 July 2026 15,274 356.0317 5,438,028 Total accumulated over week 30 75,174 361.4784 27,173,780 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 6,648,078 330.7078 2,198,571,225

With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.815% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.

Danske Bank

Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK 20 July 2026 10,151 363.7405 3,692,330 21 July 2026 8,506 363.9855 3,096,061 22 July 2026 8,205 364.2408 2,988,596 23 July 2026 10,454 359.6212 3,759,480 24 July 2026 9,204 356.2456 3,278,885 Total accumulated over week 30 46,520 361.4650 16,815,351 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 4,216,240 330.7627 1,394,574,870





CBOE Europe Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK 20 July 2026 4,769 363.3099 1,732,625 21 July 2026 6,428 364.1175 2,340,547 22 July 2026 6,709 364.1307 2,442,953 23 July 2026 4,678 359.8031 1,683,159 24 July 2026 6,070 355.7073 2,159,143 Total accumulated over week 30 28,654 361.5002 10,358,427 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 2,431,838 330.6126 803,996,345





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