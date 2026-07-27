|Company announcement no. 38 2026
|Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00
27 July 2026
Page 1 of 2
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 30
On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 30:
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|6,572,904
|330.3559
|2,171,397,445
|20 July 2026
|14,920
|363.6029
|5,424,955
|21 July 2026
|14,934
|364.0423
|5,436,608
|22 July 2026
|14,914
|364.1913
|5,431,549
|23 July 2026
|15,132
|359.6775
|5,442,640
|24 July 2026
|15,274
|356.0317
|5,438,028
|Total accumulated over week 30
|75,174
|361.4784
|27,173,780
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|6,648,078
|330.7078
|2,198,571,225
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.815% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.
Danske Bank
Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|20 July 2026
|10,151
|363.7405
|3,692,330
|21 July 2026
|8,506
|363.9855
|3,096,061
|22 July 2026
|8,205
|364.2408
|2,988,596
|23 July 2026
|10,454
|359.6212
|3,759,480
|24 July 2026
|9,204
|356.2456
|3,278,885
|Total accumulated over week 30
|46,520
|361.4650
|16,815,351
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|4,216,240
|330.7627
|1,394,574,870
|CBOE Europe
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|20 July 2026
|4,769
|363.3099
|1,732,625
|21 July 2026
|6,428
|364.1175
|2,340,547
|22 July 2026
|6,709
|364.1307
|2,442,953
|23 July 2026
|4,678
|359.8031
|1,683,159
|24 July 2026
|6,070
|355.7073
|2,159,143
|Total accumulated over week 30
|28,654
|361.5002
|10,358,427
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|2,431,838
|330.6126
|803,996,345
Attachment