Blowing Agent Market Size to Reach USD 2.94 Billion by 2035 on Rising Demand for Low-GWP Insulation Solutions | SNS Insider

Austin, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Blowing Agent Market was valued at USD 1.79 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 2.94 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.41% from 2026 to 2035.

Blowing Agents Market is expanding owing to growing need for eco-friendly foam insulations, regulatory requirement to ban high GWP compounds and need for energy efficient building constructions in construction, automotive and appliances sectors. Suppliers offer foam blowing solution by employing different chemical and physical blowing agents in their products to enhance their insulation properties and sustainability aspects. By using HFO technologies, advanced formulation chemistry and low VOC formulations, the suppliers have been successful in meeting all emission requirements and reducing GWP of their products. Also, the rise in certifications for green buildings has opened up a huge market opportunity for blowing agent suppliers.





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Rising green building demand and HFO adoption driving market expansion

The utilization of blowing agents is becoming more widespread worldwide owing to the growing concern about sustainability in the construction sector and the increasing need for energy-efficient products. The manufacturers are looking for higher levels of compliance by using HFO blowing agents with lower GWP. Other factors such as green buildings, EPA regulations, and the trend of lightweight materials in automotive applications are encouraging the use of HFOs. Besides, the improvement in the formulation of HFOs, low VOC alternatives, and circularity concepts are adding value to insulation properties.

Segments Analysis

By Product Form

Chemical Blowing Agents were the top choice in the Blowing Agent Market with a 51.8% market share in 2025 because of their high versatility and efficiency in producing foams with uniform cell structures that decompose when heated, resulting in gases. The fastest growing category includes Physical Blowing Agents, which consist of HFOs and HFCs because of their ability to produce fine closed cells for rigid and spray polyurethane foams.

By Type

The Blowing Agent Market was dominated by Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) in 2025, which constituted 38.7% market share due to their wide application in foam insulation and appliance manufacturing for effective and stable thermal performance. The fastest growth is witnessed by the Hydrofluoroolefin (HFO), as there is an increasing replacement of HFCs having higher GWP with those having ultra-low GWP.

By Foam Type

Market share held by Polyurethane Foam in the Blowing Agent Market was 45.3% in 2025, attributable to high demand from home insulation and automobiles because of its energy-efficient properties and tax incentives offered by governments for construction materials that conserve energy. Polystyrene Foam is anticipated to witness growth in the forecast period owing to the replacement of HCFC to HFO blowing agents in insulation board, packaging, and specialty applications.

By Application

The segment of Building and Construction held a lion’s share of 33.8% in the Blowing Agent Market due to an increasing trend towards green building construction and strict guidelines regarding energy-efficient buildings which made insulation product manufacturers move towards environmentally friendly blowing agents. The fastest growing application is the Automotive one owing to the use of lightweight materials by this industry.

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Regional Analysis

North America held the dominant position in the Blowing Agent Market in 2025, registering a share of 32.5%, with environmental regulations and usage of energy-efficient building materials being major factors boosting the market. About 68% of North American revenue comes from the U.S., which consists of the commercial presence of Honeywell, Chemours, Arkema, and Dow supporting sustained regional market leadership.

The market for U.S. Blowing Agents has been estimated to be worth around USD 0.35 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to USD 0.56 billion by 2035, recording a CAGR of around 4.8%. The factors driving this growth include rising demand for energy-efficient buildings and automotive lightweighting along with regulations from U.S. EPA.

The size of the Europe Blowing Agent Market is expected to reach USD 0.41 Billion by 2025 and is estimated to achieve a valuation of USD 0.66 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 4.89% between 2026 and 2035. Europe is amongst the most advanced blowing agent markets that witness a structured demand growth due to EU F-Gas regulation and Kigali Amendment. The largest market share in the blowing agent market belongs to Germany, contributing 22.3% through its advanced automotive and construction polymer processing industries, followed by the UK and France.

The Asia Pacific Region will account for the highest rate of growth in the Blowing Agent Market in the coming years, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. China holds the largest regional market share with its immense manufacturing industry capacity, while India emerges as a key market due to the policy-driven demand and infrastructure development programs in the region.

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Major Players Analysis Listed in the Blowing Agent Market Report:

Honeywell International Inc.

The Chemours Company

Arkema Group

Solvay S.A.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Linde plc

Covestro AG

BASF SE

Dow Inc.

Orbia Advance Corporation (Koura)

Changshu 3F Zhonghao New Chemical Materials Co. Ltd.

Clariant AG

Evonik Industries AG

Huntsman Corporation

AGC Inc.

Sinochem Holdings Corporation

Dongyue Group Limited

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited

Navin Fluorine International Limited

Zeon Corporation

Recent Developments

2026: Honeywell International Inc. expanded production capacity for its Solstice hydrofluoroolefin (HFO) blowing agents to meet growing global demand for low-GWP insulation and refrigeration applications.

Honeywell International Inc. expanded production capacity for its Solstice hydrofluoroolefin (HFO) blowing agents to meet growing global demand for low-GWP insulation and refrigeration applications. 2026: The Chemours Company introduced advanced Opteon HFO-based blowing agent formulations designed to improve foam insulation performance while supporting compliance with evolving environmental regulations.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

BLOWING AGENT ADOPTION AND FOAM PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate blowing agent adoption trends, product utilization, insulation efficiency, and manufacturer retention indicators across major product form categories and markets.

– helps you evaluate blowing agent adoption trends, product utilization, insulation efficiency, and manufacturer retention indicators across major product form categories and markets. ENVIRONMENTAL COMPLIANCE AND GWP IMPACT METRICS – helps you understand the impact of F-Gas regulations, Kigali Amendment compliance, and emissions standards on blowing agent demand and evolving formulation strategies.

– helps you understand the impact of F-Gas regulations, Kigali Amendment compliance, and emissions standards on blowing agent demand and evolving formulation strategies. HFO TECHNOLOGY AND OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you identify how low-GWP chemistry, advanced formulation, and circular economy practices are improving insulation performance and manufacturing capabilities.

– helps you identify how low-GWP chemistry, advanced formulation, and circular economy practices are improving insulation performance and manufacturing capabilities. BLOWING AGENT TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION AND ADOPTION TRENDS – helps you assess the growth of chemical, physical, and HFO-based blowing agent solutions designed to address changing industrial needs and regulatory risks.

– helps you assess the growth of chemical, physical, and HFO-based blowing agent solutions designed to address changing industrial needs and regulatory risks. GREEN BUILDING AND SUSTAINABILITY INTEGRATION – helps you understand how blowing agents are supporting energy-efficient construction through the integration of LEED-certified insulation and low-VOC models.

– helps you understand how blowing agents are supporting energy-efficient construction through the integration of LEED-certified insulation and low-VOC models. REGIONAL MARKET AND COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate key markets, blowing agent providers, government-supported programmes, market penetration, and strategic developments shaping the global blowing agent industry.

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Blowing Agent Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 1.79 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 2.94 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.41% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product Form (Physical Blowing Agents, Chemical Blowing Agents)

• By Type (Hydrochlorofluorocarbons, Hydrofluorocarbons, Hydrocarbons, Hydrofluoroolefin, Others)

• By Foam Type (Polyurethane Foam, Polystyrene Foam, Phenolic Foam, Polyolefin Foam, Others)

• By Application (Building and Construction, Automotive, Bedding and Furniture, Appliances, Packaging, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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