KBR Selected by Power2X as Project Management Consultant for its eFuels Project in Rotterdam

HOUSTON, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced it has been awarded the Project Management Consultant (PMC) contract by Power2X for its eFuels project in Rotterdam.

The project marks a significant step toward reducing Europe’s reliance on fossil jet fuel. It will be one of the largest European projects of its kind and a flagship project for decarbonizing fuels, contributing significantly to ReFuelEU eSAF blending targets in its first phase. It also highlights the potential to scale synthetic sustainable aviation fuel (eSAF) production and lower costs, helping reduce eSAF costs over time.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will provide PMC services during the FEED and execution phases. The PMC scope will include cost, schedule, quality and safety services. The project is expected to produce over 250,000 tons of e-SAF per year, comprising nearly 40% of the total production mandated by the ReFuelEU Aviation Regulation, and to be completed in line with the first phase of the mandates (2030 – 2032). It represents a key investment in the Rotterdam petrochemical sector.

“KBR is proud to support Power2X for the landmark eFuels project in Rotterdam, which will drive the advancement of SAF production in Europe,” said Jay Ibrahim, President, KBR Sustainable Technology Solutions. “With our extensive track record in executing large-scale industrial projects, we are committed to leveraging our integrated delivery approach and technical expertise with the purpose of delivering this facility safely, efficiently, and to European standards, contributing to Europe’s clean aviation goals.”

KBR is a global leader in engineering solutions, with a longstanding track record of delivering tailored energy solutions worldwide, and a strong focus on safety, performance, and long-term value for its clients.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 36,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 85 countries and operations in over 28 countries. KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

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Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding KBR’s project management consultant services, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which discuss some of the important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

For further information, please contact:

Investors

Rachael Goldwait

Vice President, Investor Relations

713-753-5082

Investors@kbr.com

Media

Philip Ivy

Vice President, Global Communications and Marketing

713-753-3800

MediaRelations@kbr.com