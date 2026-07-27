Legend Biotech Announces CEO Transition

Ying Huang, Ph.D., steps down as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors; will remain as an advisor through August to support a smooth transition

Alan Bash, current President of the CARVYKTI Business Unit, appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer

Board has initiated a comprehensive search process to identify a permanent successor

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (“Legend Biotech” or the “Company”), a global leader in cell therapy, today announced that Ying Huang, Ph.D., has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors, effective as of July 24, 2026. Dr. Huang will remain as an advisor through August to support a smooth transition.

The Board has appointed Alan Bash, current President of the CARVYKTI Business Unit, as Interim Chief Executive Officer. The Board has also initiated a comprehensive search process to identify a permanent successor.

“On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Ying for his leadership, dedication and many contributions to Legend Biotech during the past seven years,” said Frank Zhang, EMBA, Ph.D., Chairman of the Board of Legend Biotech. “During his tenure, Legend Biotech advanced from a pioneering cell therapy company into a global leader with a strong commercial foundation, a differentiated innovation platform, and a clear commitment to patients. We are grateful for Ying’s continued support through the transition and wish him well in his next chapter.”

Dr. Zhang continued, “The Board has full confidence in Alan’s ability to provide continuity and disciplined execution during this period. Alan has deep knowledge of our business, significant commercial and operational experience, and a strong understanding of the opportunity ahead. We remain focused on advancing our priorities, supporting continued growth, and ensuring Legend Biotech is well positioned to deliver on its mission for patients.”

“It has been a privilege to lead Legend Biotech and to work alongside such a talented and committed team,” said Dr. Huang. “I am deeply grateful to my colleagues, the Board and our partners for their dedication, resilience and shared commitment to patients. Together, we have helped advance cell therapy in meaningful ways and built a strong foundation for the company’s future. I remain highly confident in the Company’s strategy, pipeline and long-term growth opportunities. Our priorities are clear, our strategy is unchanged, and we are focused on execution. I look forward to supporting a smooth transition and watching Legend Biotech continue to make an important impact for patients and families.”

“I am honored to step into the role of Interim CEO and grateful for the Board’s confidence,” said Mr. Bash. “Legend Biotech has a clear mission, a strong team and important opportunities ahead. My immediate focus will be on ensuring continuity across the business, maintaining strong execution, and supporting our teams as we continue advancing our commercial, clinical, and operational priorities. We remain committed to bringing innovative cell therapies to more patients around the world.”

ABOUT LEGEND BIOTECH

With over 3,000 employees, Legend Biotech is the largest standalone cell therapy company and a pioneer in treatments that change cancer care forever. Legend Biotech is at the forefront of the CAR-T cell therapy revolution with CARVYKTI®, a one-time treatment for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, which it develops and markets with collaborator Johnson & Johnson. Centered in the United States, Legend Biotech is building an end-to-end cell therapy company by expanding its leadership to maximize CARVYKTI’s patient access and therapeutic potential. From this platform, Legend Biotech plans to drive future innovation across its pipeline of cutting-edge cell therapy modalities.

Learn more at https://legendbiotech.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS



Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Legend Biotech’s continued execution and advancement of commercial, clinical and operational priorities, strategy and long-term growth opportunities. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors. Legend Biotech’s expectations could be affected by, among other things, uncertainties involved in the development of new pharmaceutical products; unexpected clinical trial results, including as a result of additional analysis of existing clinical data or unexpected new clinical data; unexpected regulatory actions or delays, including requests for additional safety and/or efficacy data or analysis of data, or government regulation generally; unexpected delays as a result of actions undertaken, or failures to act, by our third-party partners; uncertainties arising from challenges to Legend Biotech’s patent or other proprietary intellectual property protection, including the uncertainties involved in the U.S. litigation process; government, industry, and general product pricing and other political pressures; as well as the other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of Legend Biotech’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 10, 2026. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this press release as anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Legend Biotech specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Caroline Paul

Tel: 973-650-5832

investor@legendbiotech.com

PRESS CONTACT:

Kim Fox

Tel: (848) 388-8445

media@legendbiotech.com