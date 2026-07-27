Artel Announces New Carrier-Class PTP Switch Built for the Demands of Modern Broadcast

The new Quarra PTP-10GSE12SFP 10 Gbps PTP Ethernet Switch Delivers Nanosecond-Accurate Timing, 20 Ports of Flexible Connectivity, and Full SMPTE 2110 Interoperability for Pro-AV, Media Broadcast, and Industrial Networks



Patton... Let's Connect!

GAITHERSBURG, Md., July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artel Video Systems—a Patton company, and leading provider of media transport and broadcast networking solutions for professional AV, defense, and industrial markets—today announced the new Quarra PTP-10GSE12SFP 10 Gbps PTP Ethernet Switch is now available for pre-order.



The newest member of the Quarra switch family is purpose-built for Pro-AV, media broadcast, factory automation, and 4G/5G mobile backhaul. It delivers the nanosecond-accurate timing that mission-critical networks demand.

"We designed this switch with broadcast and Pro AV in mind," said Tim Godby, Director, Media Transport Systems, Artel Video Systems. "The option for DC or AC, single or dual power supplies, Sync-E, 1PPS input/output ports, and 12 SFP+ ports make this a uniquely powerful and versatile part of any timing-sensitive media transport network."

Artel™ Quarra PTP-10GSE12SFP 10 Gbps PTP Ethernet Switch

“The option for DC or AC, single or dual power supplies systems… make this a uniquely powerful and versatile part of any timing-sensitive media transport network."



Tim Godby

Director, Media Transport Systems

Artel Video Systems

Carrier Class. The Quarra is a carrier-class managed Ethernet switch combining twelve (12) 10G SFP+ fiber ports with eight (8) copper Gigabit (RJ-45) ports. Boasting a flexible, future-ready design, the device provides Leaf Switch and a Spine Switch functions in a single ruggedized unit.



Timing Matters. In live broadcast, timing errors destroy content. The Quarra PTP-10GSE12SFP eliminates that risk. It supports IEEE 1588 PTPv2 with all clocking modes. Every port can be individually configured for SyncE or PTP timestamp delivery. A built-in 1PPS SMA connector supports external clock sources and waveform measurement.



Quarra PTP-10GSE12SFP Key Features:

12x 10G SFP+ plus 8x Gigabit copper (RJ-45) ports

IEEE 1588 PTPv2 — nanosecond-accurate timing, all clocking modes

SyncE (ITU-T G.8261/G.8262/G.8264) on every interface

256 Gbps switch fabric, 8 priority queues per port

SMPTE 2110, ST-2022-7, SDVoE, AES67, and Dante — fully interoperable

Grandmaster Clock compatibility — Thales, Meinberg, Sonifex, and more

Web GUI, Telnet, and SNMPv1/v2c/v3 management





Details. Four models are now available for pre-order with single or dual DC and AC power supply options. For more information, visit patton.com/artel/quarra-ptp-10gse12sfp



In related news, last week Patton was awarded a subcontract to develop source-secure fiber-optic modules for US DoD applications.



Media Contact: Glendon Flowers | +1 301 975 1000 | press@patton.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e94b258-eaee-4cbd-a4e3-d5354f6bd8ed