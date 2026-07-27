HKTB's Hong Kong Summer Fun Adds Ticket Spending Offers

HONG KONG, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) announced today (27 July) that it is stepping up with an event ticket spending promotion (https://www.discoverhongkong.com/eng/events/summer-fun/event-ticket-spending-promotion.html) following the array of spending offers launched under its summer campaign “Hong Kong Summer Fun”. From 31 July to 31 August, visitors and locals presenting a valid ticket from designated mega events or activities can enjoy unlimited extra 5% discounts at over 100 hotels and tourist attractions across Hong Kong. The offers cover dining, attraction tickets and merchandise, encouraging everyone to immerse themselves in the city’s mega events and activities while enjoying a variety of spending experiences.

HKTB Executive Director Anthony Lau said: “Through HKTB’s ‘Hong Kong Summer Fun’, we are collaborating with the business community to present citywide spending privileges, the ‘Hong Kong Summer Deals’, which have been well received by visitors and locals since their launch in July. With a series of major sports, cultural and arts events underway, we have proactively joined forces with multiple industry partners to enhance these offers with an event ticket spending promotion, linking mega events and activities with spending experiences to encourage visitors and locals to spend, thereby supporting tourism-related sectors. I sincerely thank all partners for their active support in injecting further economic vitality into Hong Kong.”

A designated-event ticket is your pass to unlock multiple spending offers

The event ticket spending promotion covers the following events: “Hong Kong Football Festival (HKFF) 2026”, “Football Summit 2026 FC Bayern Munich vs Aston Villa”, “Ancient Egypt Unveiled: Treasures from Egyptian Museums”, “2026 TMElive International Music Awards (TIMA)” and “Silence Wang 2026 ‘Age of Romance’ World Tour”. During the promotional period, visitors and locals simply need to present a valid ticket from any of the above events (including physical tickets or e-tickets; screenshots, photos and photocopies are not accepted) to enjoy an extra 5% off at over 100 participating hotel dining outlets and tourist attractions across Hong Kong, with no limit on the number of redemptions. Offers include Michelin-starred restaurants at premium hotels, buffets, bars, attraction tickets, souvenirs and selected merchandise, allowing visitors and locals to easily enjoy a wide range of spending experiences with a single ticket.

For the list of participating merchants and offers, please visit: https://www.discoverhongkong.com/eng/events/summer-fun/event-ticket-spending-promotion.html

Designated events and valid ticket dates for the promotion:

Designated Event Valid Ticket Dates Hong Kong Football Festival (HKFF) 2026 31 Jul, 1, 4 and 5 Aug Football Summit 2026 FC Bayern Munich vs Aston Villa 7 Aug Ancient Egypt Unveiled: Treasures from Egyptian Museums 1 to 31 Aug 2026 TMElive International Music Awards (TIMA) 22 and 23 Aug Silence Wang 2026 “Age of Romance” World Tour 5 and 6 September



Hong Kong Summer Fun Adds to Summer Excitement with Over 200,000 Offers

At the same time, visitors and locals can continue to enjoy “Hong Kong Summer Deals” — over 200,000 offers rolled out by HKTB in partnership with the business community across 9,000 outlets citywide, covering attractions, dining, transport and shopping. They can also take part in the rich and diverse mega events and activity featured under Hong Kong Summer Fun, immersing themselves in Hong Kong’s summer charm and enjoying spending to the fullest.

HKTB Discover Hong Kong “Hong Kong Summer Fun” information platform:

https://www.discoverhongkong.com/eng/events/summer-fun.html

Register as a user:

https://my.discoverhongkong.com/en/home

For media inquiries, please contact:

Mr Chokie Cheng Tel: 2807 6342 Email: chokie.cheng@hktb.com



