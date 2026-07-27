Pain Management Devices Market Size to Hit USD 20.89 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pain Management Devices Market Size was valued at USD 8.39 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 20.89 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.55% during 2026–2035, according to a new report by SNS Insider. An increasing adoption of neuromodulation devices, spinal cord stimulation systems, pain management wearables, and non-opioid solutions are propelling the market growth in hospitals, pain management centers, and home healthcare across the globe.

An increase in chronic pain disorder cases, rising demand for non-opioid pain treatments, and continuous innovations in neuromodulation and targeted drug delivery are some of the factors contributing to the rising demand for pain management devices across the globe. Implantable neurostimulators, spinal cord stimulators, radiofrequency ablation devices, and targeted drug delivery systems are gaining popularity due to their efficiency and safety.





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Neuromodulation Technologies and Wearable Pain Management Devices Accelerate Market Growth

The usage of pain management devices has been growing around the world owing to the growing requirement for treatment methods that are not based on opioids and have to deal with the problems related to addiction and side effects. The efficacy of such treatments is required to be improved by means of neurostimulators, radiofrequency ablation, and drug delivery devices. Moreover, the increasing chronic pain, minimally invasive treatment requirements, and reimbursement are also promoting the adoption rate. Advancements in technology will lead to more accurate and convenient treatment.

Pain Management Devices Market Segmentation Analysis

Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices Lead the Pain Management Devices Market

The Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) segment held the largest market share of 30.00% in 2025 due to increased use of neuromodulation systems for neuropathic pain, failed back surgery syndrome, and refractory pain conditions that deliver localized pain relief. The Intrathecal Infusion Pumps are expected to grow at a rapid pace of 11.23% CAGR, due to rising demand for targeted delivery devices with lesser systemic exposure for pain relief.

Electrical Neurostimulation Dominates Technology Segment

Electrical Neurostimulation led the Pain Management Devices Market with 38.00% market share in 2025 because of the high use of spinal cord stimulation, peripheral nerve stimulation, and transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation devices. The Wearable Pain Management Devices are forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.03% due to the increasing demand for portable and non-invasive pain management devices.

Neuropathic Pain Remains the Largest Application

Neuropathic Pain held major market share in the Pain Management Devices Market in 2025, holding around 28.00% of the total market share due to the high utilization of neuro-stimulation and drug delivery devices used in the management of neuropathic pain. Cancer Pain Management is expected to experience the highest CAGR of 10.56% during the forecast period due to increasing demand for pain management among cancer patients.

Hospitals Continue to Lead End-User Adoption

Hospital settings held the largest market share of 34.00% in the Pain Management Devices Market in 2025 due to the widespread use of implantable neuro-stimulation devices, radiofrequency ablation technology, and pain treatment facilities to perform chronic pain treatments. The home care settings are anticipated to show the highest CAGR of 12.03% during the forecast period due to increased usage of wearable pain management devices.

North America Leads the Pain Management Devices Market While Asia Pacific Registers the Fastest Growth

North America held more than 41% share of the global Pain Management Devices Market in 2025 owing to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, extensive use of neuromodulation devices, better reimbursement scenario, and growing use of spinal cord stimulation devices.

The U.S. Pain Management Devices Market was valued at USD 3.17 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 7.30 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.72%. Growing use of spinal cord stimulation devices, implantable neurostimulation devices, wearable pain management devices, and favorable reimbursement scenario will drive growth in the coming years.

The Europe Pain Management Devices Market is predicted to be valued at USD 2.35 Billion in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 5.56 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 9.00%. Growing demand for minimally invasive procedures, increasing neuromodulation use, and growing programs for managing chronic pain are expected to fuel market growth in Germany, the UK, France, and Italy.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 13.01% in the forecast period owing to growing infrastructure for healthcare, growing number of chronic pain cases, increasing demand for wearable pain management devices, and increasing use of minimally invasive neuromodulation in China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia.

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Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Medtronic plc

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

Nevro Corp.

Stryker Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Integer Holdings Corporation

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Synapse Biomedical Inc.

NeuroSigma, Inc.

Nalu Medical, Inc.

SPR Therapeutics, Inc.

Mainstay Medical Holdings plc

NeuroPace, Inc.

Curonix LLC

Theranica Bio-Electronics Ltd.

Stimwave Technologies Incorporated

ElectroCore, Inc.

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Recent Developments:

2026: Medtronic expanded commercialization of next-generation spinal cord stimulation systems featuring adaptive closed-loop technology designed to optimize chronic pain treatment outcomes and therapy delivery.

Medtronic expanded commercialization of next-generation spinal cord stimulation systems featuring adaptive closed-loop technology designed to optimize chronic pain treatment outcomes and therapy delivery. 2026: Abbott strengthened its neuromodulation portfolio through advanced remote programming capabilities integrated into implantable neurostimulation platforms, enhancing physician monitoring efficiency.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

DEVICE ADOPTION AND THERAPY PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate pain management device adoption trends, product utilization, treatment efficacy, and provider retention indicators across major device categories and markets.

– helps you evaluate pain management device adoption trends, product utilization, treatment efficacy, and provider retention indicators across major device categories and markets. CHRONIC PAIN AND OPIOID DEPENDENCY IMPACT METRICS – helps you understand the impact of neuropathic pain, cancer pain, and opioid addiction concerns on device demand and evolving treatment strategies.

– helps you understand the impact of neuropathic pain, cancer pain, and opioid addiction concerns on device demand and evolving treatment strategies. AI AND REMOTE MONITORING OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you identify how AI-enabled stimulation, wearable connectivity, and remote monitoring are improving therapy accuracy and patient management capabilities.

– helps you identify how AI-enabled stimulation, wearable connectivity, and remote monitoring are improving therapy accuracy and patient management capabilities. DEVICE TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION AND ADOPTION TRENDS – helps you assess the growth of implantable, wearable, and targeted delivery solutions designed to address changing patient needs and treatment risks.

– helps you assess the growth of implantable, wearable, and targeted delivery solutions designed to address changing patient needs and treatment risks. HOME-BASED AND WEARABLE CARE INTEGRATION – helps you understand how pain management devices are supporting patient independence through the integration of portable and tele-monitored care models.

– helps you understand how pain management devices are supporting patient independence through the integration of portable and tele-monitored care models. REGIONAL MARKET AND COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate key markets, device providers, government-supported programmes, market penetration, and strategic developments shaping the global pain management devices industry.

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Pain Management Devices Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 8.39 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 20.89 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.55% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Device Type (Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Devices, Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Devices, Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) Devices, Peripheral Nerve Stimulation (PNS) Devices, Intrathecal Infusion Pumps)

• By Technology (Electrical Neurostimulation, Radiofrequency-Based Devices, Drug Delivery Systems, Wearable Pain Management Devices, Laser & Ultrasound-Based Devices)

• By Application (Neuropathic Pain, Musculoskeletal Pain, Cancer Pain Management, Failed Back Surgery Syndrome (FBSS), Others)

• By End User (Hospitals, Pain Management Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Rehabilitation Centers, Home Care Settings, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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