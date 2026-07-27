Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Market Size to Hit USD 6.93 Billion by 2035 at 4.81% CAGR on Rising Low-VOC Solvent Demand | SNS Insider

Austin, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Market was valued at USD 4.34 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 6.93 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.81% from 2026 to 2035.

The Aliphatic Hydrocarbon market is seeing growth because of increased regulations on VOC emissions globally, rising demand for solvents with low aromatic content, and issues related to environment compliance in paint, coating and adhesive markets. The companies offer solvent and diluent formulations based on saturated and cyclic aliphatic hydrocarbons. With bio-based raw material and chemical recycling and high purity production, they can precisely comply with emissions regulations and reduce their environmental footprint, developing suitable products for industry needs. In addition, the implementation of circular economy sourcing is a huge business opportunity for aliphatic hydrocarbon producers.





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Rising VOC regulation and sustainable sourcing driving market expansion

The use of aliphatic hydrocarbons solutions has been on the rise around the world owing to tightening VOC emissions regulations in the EU, USA, and Asia. Companies have been looking for more ways of compliance by adopting low aromatic, dearomatized solvents. Building construction, vehicle light weighting, and high purity applications in pharmaceuticals are also fueling the uptake of these solutions. Furthermore, there have been improvements in terms of sustainability and compliance through developments in bio-based feedstock and high purity synthetic methods.

Segments Analysis

By Type

Market for Saturated Aliphatic Hydrocarbons occupied approximately 64% share in the Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Market in 2025, highlighting their dominance in terms of business owing to solvent, diluent, and processing aid applications in which properties such as stability, low reactivity, and controllable evaporation rate play a vital role. Cyclic Aliphatic Hydrocarbons find increasing use in the preparation of specialty chemicals, primarily owing to the need for producing nylon and pharmaceutical intermediates.

By Application

Dominating the market share of 34.22%, Paints & Coatings held leadership in the Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Market in 2025 due to its dominance in coating formulation end-use segment, which comprises the highest volume consumed in aliphatic solvents globally for alkyd, epoxy, and acrylic systems. Being the fast-growing segment, Adhesives & Sealants is gaining momentum from activities in construction and lightweight body construction of automobiles in emerging countries.

By End Use

The Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Market was led by Industrial in 2025, as a result of high consumption of solvents in chemical production, cleaning processes, and process aid applications that need aliphatic hydrocarbons that are stable and non-reactive. The most rapidly growing application segment for the period from 2026 to 2035 will be Construction due to the rising demand for architectural coatings, adhesives, and sealants.

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Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region held the highest revenue market share in the global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Market in 2025 owing to rapid industrialization, increasing construction activities, increasing manufacturing of automobiles, and growth of chemical industries in China, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and Southeast Asian economies. China holds a market share of about 42.84% in terms of revenue in Asia Pacific owing to its leading position in construction and manufacturing and increasing capacity of petrochemicals.

The value of U.S. Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Market stood at around USD 0.93 billion in 2025 and would reach about USD 1.55 billion in 2035, witnessing a CAGR of about 5.23% during the forecast period. The growth would be driven by the most advanced petroleum refinery structure in the world, increasing VOC emission restrictions, and increased usage of protective coatings in the massive domestic construction industry.

Europe's Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Market size is expected to reach USD 1.01 Billion by 2025 and is projected to be worth USD 1.56 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.43% during 2026 to 2035. Europe represents an advanced aliphatic hydrocarbon market where there is an organized evolution of demand, due to the Paints and Varnishes Directive and the REACH regulation, which create the strictest compliance environment worldwide. The largest aliphatic hydrocarbon market share is represented by Germany that contributes around 28.47% to the total with its well-developed markets of automotive and industrial coatings, followed by France, the UK, and the Netherlands.

North America is expected to hold considerable share of global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Market revenues in 2025, thanks to its developed refining capacity, steady supply of crude oil, and strict regulatory framework that promotes low-VOC and environmentally friendly solvents. The US alone is responsible for 82.47% of regional revenues due to its large market of paints and coatings and de-aromatization capabilities.

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Major Players Analysis Listed in the Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Market Report:

ExxonMobil Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV

SABIC (Saudi Aramco)

Neste Corporation

TotalEnergies SE

SK Global Chemical Co. Ltd.

Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP

Haltermann Carless GmbH

Sasol Limited

Reliance Industries Limited

HF Sinclair Corporation

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

Braskem SA

ENEOS Corporation

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Ineos Group Holdings SA

Cepsa SA

Repsol SA

Recent Developments

2023: LyondellBasell introduced new CirculenRecover product grades incorporating recycled content from advanced chemical recycling processes in North America, expanding sustainability documentation for corporate supply chains.

LyondellBasell introduced new CirculenRecover product grades incorporating recycled content from advanced chemical recycling processes in North America, expanding sustainability documentation for corporate supply chains. 2023: Shell Chemicals announced investment in its proprietary GTL technology to expand production of gas-to-liquid derived aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents with zero aromatic content.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

HYDROCARBON ADOPTION AND SOLVENT PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate aliphatic hydrocarbon adoption trends, product utilization, solvency performance, and manufacturer retention indicators across major type categories and markets.

– helps you evaluate aliphatic hydrocarbon adoption trends, product utilization, solvency performance, and manufacturer retention indicators across major type categories and markets. VOC COMPLIANCE AND REGULATORY IMPACT METRICS – helps you understand the impact of emission standards, REACH compliance, and aromatic solvent restrictions on hydrocarbon demand and evolving formulation strategies.

– helps you understand the impact of emission standards, REACH compliance, and aromatic solvent restrictions on hydrocarbon demand and evolving formulation strategies. BIO-BASED SOURCING AND OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you identify how bio-based feedstocks, chemical recycling, and high-purity synthesis are improving sustainability and manufacturing capabilities.

– helps you identify how bio-based feedstocks, chemical recycling, and high-purity synthesis are improving sustainability and manufacturing capabilities. HYDROCARBON TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION AND ADOPTION TRENDS – helps you assess the growth of saturated, cyclic, and bio-based hydrocarbon solutions designed to address changing industrial needs and regulatory risks.

– helps you assess the growth of saturated, cyclic, and bio-based hydrocarbon solutions designed to address changing industrial needs and regulatory risks. PHARMACEUTICAL AND HIGH-PURITY GRADE INTEGRATION – helps you understand how aliphatic hydrocarbons are supporting specialty applications through the integration of pharmacopoeial-grade purity models.

– helps you understand how aliphatic hydrocarbons are supporting specialty applications through the integration of pharmacopoeial-grade purity models. REGIONAL MARKET AND COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate key markets, hydrocarbon providers, government-supported programmes, market penetration, and strategic developments shaping the global aliphatic hydrocarbon industry.

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Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 4.34 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 6.93 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.81% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Type (Saturated Aliphatic Hydrocarbons, Unsaturated Aliphatic Hydrocarbons, Cyclic Aliphatic Hydrocarbons)

• By Application (Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Polymer & Rubber Processing, Cleaning Agents, Printing Inks, Fuel Blending & Additives, Personal Care & Pharmaceuticals, Others)

• By End Use (Industrial, Automotive, Construction, Consumer Goods, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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