$EQPT Lawsuit Notice: BFA Law Reminds EquipmentShare Investors of September 21 Lead Plaintiff Deadline After 17% Stock Drop Triggers Securities Fraud Class Action

NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against EquipmentShare.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQPT) and certain of the company’s senior executives for securities law violations after significant stock drops resulting from potential violations of the federal securities laws.

If you invested in EquipmentShare, you are encouraged to obtain additional information by visiting: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/equipmentshare-class-action-lawsuit

Key Details of the EquipmentShare ($EQPT) Class Action:

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 21, 2026

September 21, 2026 Alleged Misconduct: Securities law violations alleging that EquipmentShare misled investors by failing to disclose related-party transactions that netted EquipmentShare’s co-founders at least $77 million.

Securities law violations alleging that EquipmentShare misled investors by failing to disclose related-party transactions that netted EquipmentShare’s co-founders at least $77 million. Stock Drop: June 24, 2026 – 6.6% Stock Drop June 25, 2026 – 11.7% Stock Drop

Court: U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York

U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York Action: Contact BFA Law to discuss your rights



Investors have until September 21, 2026 to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts securities fraud claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and violations of Sections 11 and 15 of the Securities Act of 1933, on behalf of investors in EquipmentShare securities. The class action is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. It is captioned Parra v. EquipmentShare.com Inc., et al., No. 26-cv-6288.

Why is EquipmentShare Being Sued for Securities Fraud?

EquipmentShare operates an integrated cloud-based platform (“T3”) used for renting and managing construction equipment. Equipment listed on T3 is either owned by the Company or leased from third party participants under the Company’s “OWN Program.” The OWN Program allows participants to purchase equipment from the Company and then place that same equipment on T3 to be rented by customers. The Company and equipment owners then share the rental revenue.

On January 22, 2026, EquipmentShare’s IPO Registration Statement was declared effective. The Registration Statement purported to disclose related-party transactions involving the company’s co-founders, including the asset and revenue impact of those transactions. The Registration Statement also stated that “[p]rior to the completion of this offering, we expect to terminate or substantially reduce a number of the [related party] transactions listed” in EquipmentShare’s offering materials, and described the Company’s policy concerning related person transactions.

In truth, as alleged, EquipmentShare failed to disclose related-party transactions that netted EquipmentShare’s co-founders at least $77 million.

Why did EquipmentShare’s Stock Drop?



On June 24, 2026, before market hours, Umibōzu Research, a stock market focused media outlet, published a report alleging that “undisclosed related-party transactions . . . have netted” entities affiliated with EquipmentShare founders “at least $77 million, with the true figure potentially running substantially higher[.]” The Report details how the Company uses its OWN Program to funnel significant fees and other payments to these related parties, and details a “web of 130 [co-founder]-affiliated entities,” which “have further enabled [this] rampant self dealing.”

This news caused the price of EquipmentShare stock to decline $1.58 per share, or 6.6%, from a closing price of $23.88 per share on June 23, 2026, to $22.30 per share on June 24, 2026. The stock continued to decline on the subsequent trading day, falling $2.61 or 11.7% to close at $19.69 on June 25, 2026.

Click here for more information: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/equipmentshare-class-action-lawsuit.

What Can You Do?

If you invested in EquipmentShare, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis; there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/equipmentshare-class-action-lawsuit

Or contact:

Adam McCall

adam@bfalaw.com

212.789.3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named “Elite Trial Lawyers” by the National Law Journal, “Litigation Stars” by Benchmark Litigation, among the top “500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers” by Lawdragon, “Titans of the Plaintiffs’ Bar” by Law360 and “SuperLawyers” by Thomson Reuters.

Most recently, The Legal 500 awarded BFA the most client satisfaction accolades of any plaintiff’s securities litigation law firm, with clients noting: “[t]here is no better service provider in the practice area,” “[t]he interest of the client is always front and center,” and “[t]here isn’t a better firm in this space.” One testimonial described the firm as “nimble and entrepreneurial,” with a “relentless focus on adding value for clients.”

Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.’s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit https://www.bfalaw.com.

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/equipmentshare-class-action-lawsuit

Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.