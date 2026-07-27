InnoCare's TYK2 Inhibitor Fadeucravacitinib (ICP-488) Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase III Psoriasis Study

BEIJING, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnoCare Pharma (HKEX: 09969; SSE: 688428), a leading biopharmaceutical company focusing on the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, announced today that its novel TYK2 (Tyrosine Kinase 2) inhibitor fadeucravacitinib (ICP-488) met the primary endpoint in the registrational Phase III clinical study in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

The Phase III study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter registrational clinical trial designed to evaluate the efficacy, safety and tolerability of fadeucravacitinib in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

The study demonstrated that fadeucravacitinib achieved the primary endpoint with statistical significance and clinically meaningful improvement. In addition, multiple secondary endpoints were successfully met, demonstrating a consistent treatment effect across efficacy measures.

Fadeucravacitinib also showed a favorable safety profile, which was consistent with previous clinical studies, and no new safety signals were identified. Detailed efficacy and safety data from the study will be presented at upcoming international scientific congresses and/or published in a peer-reviewed academic journal.

Fadeucravacitinib is an oral, potent and selective TYK2 allosteric inhibitor. By binding to the JH2 domain, fadeucravacitinib blocks the signal transduction of IL-23, IL-12, type 1 IFN and other inflammatory cytokines, thereby inhibiting the pathological processes of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The current indications under development include psoriasis, CLE, Sjögren’s syndrome, etc.

Dr. Jasmine Cui, Co-founder, Chairwoman and CEO of InnoCare, said, “We are pleased that fadeucravacitinib has met the primary endpoint in the Phase III study in psoriasis. Existing treatment options do not fully address the needs of psoriasis patients and there is a particularly high demand for novel oral therapies. We will work to complete the Phase III study and plan to advance the regulatory filing to bring better treatment options to patients with psoriasis and other autoimmune diseases.”

Psoriasis is a chronic, immune-mediated inflammatory skin disease characterized by erythematous plaques, scaling, and systemic inflammatory involvement, with significant long-term physical and psychological impact. The global psoriasis treatment market is projected to reach approximately USD 57.7 billion by 20321. Recent data indicates that approximately 8.66 million people in China are currently living with psoriasis2, and this number is on the rise3.

About InnoCare Pharma

InnoCare (HKEX: 09969; SSE: 688428) is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative drugs for the treatment of cancers and autoimmune diseases, two therapeutic areas with unmet medical needs worldwide. InnoCare has established comprehensive innovation platforms for drug discovery. To date, the Company has developed a robust product pipeline comprising three approved drugs (orelabrutinib, tafasitamab and zurletrectinib), more than ten innovative drug candidates in clinical development, and multiple programs in preclinical stages. InnoCare has branches in Beijing, Nanjing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, and the United States. For more information about InnoCare, please visit https://www.innocarepharma.com/en and follow us on LinkedIn.

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1Fortune Business Insights

2Epidemiological Burden Analysis of Psoriasis in China Based on the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) Big Data [J]. Chinese Journal of Dermatovenereology, 2021.

3Progress in Epidemiological Investigation of Psoriasis, Journal of Diagnostics Concepts & Practice. 2021.

Contact

Media Investors Chunhua Lu 86-10-66609879 86-10-66609999 chunhua.lu@innocarepharma.com ir@innocarepharma.com



