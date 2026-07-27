Americold and Feed the Children Celebrate 10 Years of Helping Families Access Food and Essential Resources

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

ATLANTA, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americold, a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics, real estate and value-added services, and Feed the Children, a global movement working to end childhood hunger, today recognized 10 years of partnership focused on expanding access to food and essential resources for families experiencing food insecurity across the United States.

Over the course of the partnership, Americold has contributed more than $2.4 million to support Feed the Children's programs, which helped provide more than 2.1 million pounds of food and essential resources to more than 2.7 million individuals and 700,000 families nationwide.

“Every day, our role in the food supply chain helps our customers feed communities around the world,” said Rob Chambers, Chief Executive Officer at Americold. “Our partnership with Feed the Children demonstrates what can happen when organizations bring together their people, resources and expertise around a shared purpose.”

The partnership also leverages Americold’s network of temperature-controlled facilities, logistics expertise, and ongoing associate volunteerism to support Feed the Children's mission and specific community initiatives like Resource Rallies, Summer Feed & Read, Food & Essentials Hubs and Backpack-N-Go.

"For 10 years, our partnership with Americold has helped move food and essentials to the children and families who need them most. That kind of commitment, sustained over a decade, is what makes lasting change possible," said Emily Callahan, President and CEO of Feed the Children. "As a global movement working to end childhood hunger, Feed the Children knows we cannot do this work alone. Partnerships like Americold have strengthened our ability to reach more families, meet urgent needs, and build toward a future where no child goes to bed hungry."

The partnership reflects Americold’s core value of Giving Back and the role associates play in supporting the communities where they live and work. Promoting food security aligns with Americold’s broader sustainability strategy and commitment to strengthening the communities served by its global network.

“For the past 10 years, our associates have helped make a difference in communities across the country, and we're proud to continue that work alongside Feed the Children,” Chambers continued. “As a critical link in the global food supply chain, Americold is uniquely positioned to provide essential infrastructure between food producers and the communities they serve. We believe businesses can be a force for good, and this partnership is one way we put that belief into action.”

That impact continues through local engagement, including in Atlanta, Americold’s headquarters community, where the anniversary was recently marked alongside a Feed the Children Resource Rally benefitting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta. During the Rally, associates helped distribute food, personal care essentials and household items to approximately 400 families.

The event was part of Americold’s Summer of Service initiative, which brings associates together across its network to give back during a time when many families face increased food insecurity as access to school meals declines.

Building on a decade of collaboration, Americold and Feed the Children remain committed to expanding community engagement, food access initiatives and associate volunteer opportunities in the years ahead.

About Americold

Americold (NYSE: COLD) is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics and real estate, with a more than 120-year legacy of innovation and reliability. With more than 220 facilities across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America – totaling approximately 1.4 billion refrigerated cubic feet – Americold ensures the safe, efficient movement of refrigerated products worldwide.

Our facilities are an integral part of the global food supply chain, connecting producers, processors, distributors, and retailers with tailored, value-added services supported by responsive and reliable supply chains. Leveraging deep industry expertise, smart technology, and sustainable practices, Americold delivers world-class service that creates lasting value for our customers and the communities we serve. Visit www.americold.com to learn more.

About Feed the Children

Feed the Children is a global movement working to end childhood hunger in the U.S. and around the world. Together with communities, the organization provides food, essentials, and opportunities to children and families who need them most so every child can survive and thrive. Learn more at feedthechildren.org

Feed the Children | Create a world where no child goes to bed hungry

Americold Contacts:

Investor Relations

Telephone: 678-459-1959

Email: investor.relations@americold.com



Media Relations

Telephone: 762-821-9631

Email: mediarelations@americold.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available here:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0c4c6878-db85-471a-81c2-e94d9ad69a0b