Vanguard Food Announces Corporate Rebrand to Verdexa Holdings

Rebrand follows recent leadership appointments as Company prepares for continued acquisitive growth

Verdexa plans to assemble a multi-billion-dollar revenue platform with expanded capabilities in ag-tech automation, seed IP and robotics

LAKE MARY, Fla., July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vanguard Food LP today announced a corporate rebrand and name change to Verdexa Holdings (“Verdexa” or “the Company”). The corporate rebrand follows the recent appointments of industry veterans Dwight Ferguson and Frank Padilla to Verdexa’s board of directors, and signifies the Company is prepared to continue executing its acquisitive growth strategy supported by its private investment partners.

Verdexa is in the process of assembling the industry’s first vertically integrated hybrid platform across fresh food, proprietary seed IP and ag-tech automation, with the objective of creating a multi-billion-dollar revenue food and nutrition conglomerate through a disciplined approach to mergers and acquisitions. The Company plans to create value for its portfolio companies and customers across its supply chain with complementary food and nutrition offerings as well as expanded distribution capabilities and advancements in ag-tech automation, robotics, and intellectual property development.

Charlie Sweat, Executive Chairman of Verdexa Holdings commented, “We established a strong foundation for growth with the acquisition of the Village Fresh brand and related infrastructure last year, and today we’re excited to introduce the rebranded Verdexa platform. The U.S. produce market is dominated by commodity specialists with limited scale and diversification, and top retailers continue consolidating their vendor relationships. Our scaled, multi-commodity platform will deliver what no operator can today: one vendor with consistent year-round supply and infrastructure that meets institutional purchasing standards.”

Mr. Sweat continued, “Verdexa’s purpose-built platform aims to build value across the entire supply chain, with expanded product offerings and enhanced capabilities for our customers. We also offer a highly compelling value proposition for operators interested in joining our platform, and with the financial support of our investment partners we’re well positioned for long-term value creation as we capitalize on consumer trends demanding healthier food and nutrition. We’ve built a very strong pipeline of acquisition targets, and we’re looking forward to begin executing our M&A strategy through 2026 and into next year.”

About Verdexa Holdings

Verdexa Holdings is a privately held food and ag-tech conglomerate supported by financial sponsors Kennedy Lewis Investment Management, Sweat Equities, Village Farms International, and other private investment firms. Through a disciplined approach to mergers and acquisitions, the Company plans to assemble a multi-billion-dollar revenue portfolio of diversified food and nutrition businesses supporting healthy lifestyles and sustainable farming practices. The Company expects to continue acquiring complementary portfolio companies and brands across the Americas and Europe as it expands its vertically integrated platform, with a particular focus on fresh food, proprietary seed IP, and ag-tech automation. For more information about Verdexa please visit www.verdexaholdings.com.

Contact Information

Gisela Saenz

Senior Marketing Director

gsaenz@villagefreshfood.com

407-936-1190 ext. 400