Lakeland Financial Reports Record Second Quarter Performance; Net Income Increases 5% to $28.4 million on 7% Revenue Expansion; Average Loans Grow by 6%

WARSAW, Ind., July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Financial Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select/LKFN), parent company of Lake City Bank, today reported record second quarter net income of $28.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, which represents an increase of $1.5 million, or 5%, compared to net income of $27.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Diluted earnings per share of $1.13 for the second quarter of 2026 also represents a record second quarter performance and increased $0.09, or 9%, compared to $1.04 for the second quarter of 2025. On a linked quarter basis, net income increased $2.0 million, or 7%, from $26.5 million. Diluted earnings per share increased $0.09, or 9%, from $1.04 on a linked quarter basis.

The company further reported record performance for the first half of the year with net income of $54.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 versus $47.1 million for 2025, an increase of $7.9 million, or 17%. Diluted earnings per share increased $0.35, or 19%, to $2.17 for the six months ended June 30, 2026, versus $1.82 for 2025.

Total revenue was $70.9 million for the second quarter of 2026 representing an increase of $4.5 million, or 7%, as compared to $66.4 million for the second quarter of 2025. On a linked quarter basis, revenue increased by $1.2 million, or 2%, from $69.7 million in the first quarter of 2026. Total revenue increased by $10.4 million, or 8%, to $140.6 million for six months ended June 30, 2026, as compared to $130.2 million for 2025.

“During the first half of 2026, the Lake City Bank team delivered strong operating results led by healthy loan and revenue growth,” stated David M. Findlay, Chairman and CEO. “Our record second quarter net income reflects the continued execution of our proven organic growth strategy. It’s been a rewarding six months of 2026.”

Quarterly Financial Performance

Second Quarter 2026 versus Second Quarter 2025 highlights:

Loans grew by $352.8 million, or 7%, to $5.58 billion

Total revenue improved by 7% from $66.4 million to $70.9 million

Net interest margin improved 7 basis points to 3.49% versus 3.42%

Net interest income increased by $3.4 million, or 6%

Noninterest income increased by $1.1 million, or 9%

Return on average equity of 15.00%, compared to 15.52%

Return on average assets improved to 1.59%, compared to 1.57%



Tangible book value per share grew by $3.27, or 12%, to $30.75



Watch list loans as a percentage of total loans improved to 3.55% from 3.67%



Nonaccrual loans declined to $19.9 million, compared to $30.6 million



Common dividend per share increased to $0.52, or 4%, compared to $0.50



Tangible capital ratio improved to 10.63%, compared to 10.15%



Tangible common equity improved by $63.4 million, or 9%



Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 14.47%, compared to 14.73%

Total risk-based capital ratio of 15.61%, compared to 15.86%



Repurchased 70,873 shares at a weighted average per share price of $58.20





Second Quarter 2026 versus First Quarter 2026 highlights:

Total loans increased by $106.3 million, or 2%, to $5.58 billion

Core deposits expansion of $215.7 million, or 4%, to $6.03 billion

Total revenue grew by 2% from $69.7 million to $70.9 million

Return on average equity improved to 15.00%, compared to 13.89%

Return on average assets improved to 1.59%, compared to 1.52%

Tangible book value per share grew by $1.06, or 4%, to $30.75

Net interest margin remained stable at 3.49%

Net interest income increased by $1.5 million, or 3%

Noninterest expense declined by 2% to $34.5 million from $35.2 million

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio improved to 14.47%, compared to 14.45%

Total risk-based capital ratio improved to 15.61%, compared to 15.58%

Tangible capital ratio improved to 10.63%, compared to 10.53%

Tangible common equity improved by $24.4 million, or 3%





Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin was 3.49% for the second quarter of 2026, representing a 7 basis point increase from 3.42% for the second quarter of 2025. This improvement was driven by a reduction in the company's funding costs, with interest expense as a percentage of average earning assets falling by 25 basis points from 2.41% for the second quarter of 2025 to 2.16% for the second quarter of 2026. Offsetting the decrease in funding costs was a decrease to earning asset yields of 18 basis points from 5.83% for the second quarter of 2025 to 5.65% for the second quarter of 2026. Net interest margin was favorably impacted by a reduction in deposit pricing that outpaced the decline in earning asset yields. The cumulative loan beta for the rate-easing cycle that began in September 2024 is 30% compared to the deposit beta of 43% during this period and has resulted in net interest margin expansion that has benefited net interest income.

Net interest margin remained at 3.49% for the second quarter of 2026 as compared to the linked first quarter of 2026. Average earning asset yields increased by 4 basis points from 5.61% to 5.65% on a linked quarter basis and were offset by increased interest expense as a percentage of average earning assets by 4 basis points from 2.12% to 2.16%. The second quarter cost of funds was impacted by seasonal public funds deposits in higher priced deposit products.

Net interest income was $58.3 million for the second quarter of 2026, representing an increase of $3.4 million, or 6%, as compared to $54.9 million for the second quarter of 2025. On a linked quarter basis, net interest income increased $1.5 million, or 3%, from $56.8 million. Net interest income increased by $7.3 million, or 7%, from $107.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, to $115.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026.

“During the second quarter of 2026, our net interest margin remained unchanged at 3.49% as loan yield increases offset increased cost of funds,” noted Lisa M. O’Neill, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “We remain close to our recent peak net interest margin of 3.50% in the third quarter of 2025. We believe the steepening yield curve benefits our net interest margin outlook and as the outlook for interest rate policy shifts, we believe our neutral interest rate posture positions us well.”

Capital Strength

The company’s total capital as a percentage of risk-weighted assets was 15.61% at June 30, 2026, compared to 15.86% at June 30, 2025, and 15.58% at March 31, 2026. These capital levels significantly exceeded the 10.00% regulatory threshold required to be characterized as "well capitalized" and reflect the company's robust capital base.

The company’s tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, was 10.63% at June 30, 2026, an improvement from 10.15% at June 30, 2025, and 10.53% at March 31, 2026. Unrealized losses from available-for-sale investment securities were $140.9 million at June 30, 2026, compared to $185.3 million at June 30, 2025 and $154.5 million at March 31, 2026. Excluding the impact of accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) on tangible common equity and tangible assets, the company’s ratio of adjusted tangible common equity to adjusted tangible assets, a non-GAAP financial measure, was 12.14% at June 30, 2026, compared to 12.17% at June 30, 2025, and 12.20% at March 31, 2026.

The company utilized its share repurchase program to repurchase 70,873 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price per share of $58.20 during the second quarter of 2026. The aggregate purchase price of these repurchases was $4.1 million. The current program authorizes the company to repurchase up to $60.0 million in aggregate purchase price of the company's common stock through April 30, 2027. The company has repurchased a total of 745,616 shares at an aggregate purchase price of $42.9 million and weighted average purchase price per share of $57.58 under the current program with $17.1 million in remaining repurchase authority as of June 30, 2026.

As announced on July 14, 2026, the board of directors approved a cash dividend for the second quarter of $0.52 per share, payable on August 5, 2026, to shareholders of record as of July 25, 2026. The second quarter dividend per share represents a 4% increase from the $0.50 dividend per share paid for the second quarter of 2025.

“Strength of capital continues to support our growing balance sheet,” stated Kristin L. Pruitt, President. “Tangible common equity improved by 9% at June 30, 2026 compared to June 30, 2025. We strategically continued our share repurchase program during the first half of 2026. Our healthy capital levels provide ample capacity for continued balance sheet growth as we experience strong loan growth in the Lake City Bank footprint.”

Loan Portfolio

Average total loans of $5.53 billion in the second quarter of 2026 increased $301.7 million, or 6%, from $5.23 billion for the second quarter of 2025, and increased $90.5 million, or 2%, from $5.44 billion for the first quarter of 2026.

Total loans, net of deferred loan fees, increased by $352.8 million, or 7%, from $5.23 billion as of June 30, 2025, to $5.58 billion as of June 30, 2026. The growth in loans was driven by increases in both the commercial and consumer segments of the portfolio, with increases to the commercial and industrial loans of $150.6 million, or 10%, consumer 1-4 family mortgage loans of $82.7 million, or 16%, commercial real estate and multi-family residential loans of $80.2 million, or 3%, other commercial loans of $25.6 million, or 27%, and other consumer loans of $14.1 million, or 14%. On a linked quarter basis, total loans increased by $106.3 million, or 2%, from $5.48 billion at March 31, 2026. The linked quarter increase was driven by growth in both the commercial and consumer segments of the portfolio, with increases to the commercial and industrial loan portfolio of $65.6 million, or 4%, consumer 1-4 family mortgage loans of $28.0 million, or 5%, other commercial loans of $25.3 million, or 26.4%, and commercial real estate and multi-family residential loans of $20.3 million, or 1%. Offsetting these increases, agri-business and agricultural loans declined by $34.7 million, or 9%.

Commercial loan originations for the second quarter were approximately $504.0 million and were offset by approximately $427.0 million in loan pay downs. Commercial and industrial line of credit usage increased to 43% as of June 30, 2026, from 40% at June 30, 2025, and 41% at March 31, 2026. Total commercial and industrial lines of credit expanded by $155.0 million, or 7%, as compared to a year ago, and line usage increased by $120.0 million, or 14%, over that period.

Findlay added, “Our year-over-year organic loan growth of 7% reflects outstanding work by our commercial and retail lending teams. Our prospect and client business development program is yielding tangible results, and we remain well positioned for continued growth. We are very pleased with 10% growth in commercial and industrial loans, which represent the foundation of our commercial banking business. In addition, commercial and industrial line of credit utilization of 43% at June 30, 2026, represents increased usage compared to 39% at December 31, 2025. We are particularly pleased to report that our total consumer loans have grown by 16% on a year-over-year basis.”

Diversified Deposit Base

The bank's diversified deposit base has grown on a year-over-year basis and core deposits, which exclude brokered deposits, represented 95% of total deposits.

(in thousands) June 30, 2026

March 31, 2026

June 30, 2025

Retail $ 1,769,029 28.0 % $ 1,800,420 29.1 % $ 1,755,750 28.4 % Commercial 2,113,784 33.4 2,136,404 34.5 2,256,620 36.6 Public funds 2,147,600 33.9 1,877,855 30.3 2,014,047 32.6 Core deposits 6,030,413 95.3 5,814,679 93.9 6,026,417 97.6 Brokered deposits 299,155 4.7 375,581 6.1 150,416 2.4 Total $ 6,329,568 100.0 % $ 6,190,260 100.0 % $ 6,176,833 100.0 %

Total deposits increased $152.7 million, or 2%, from $6.18 billion as of June 30, 2025, to $6.33 billion as of June 30, 2026. The increase in total deposits was driven by an increase in brokered deposits of $148.7 million, or 99%. Core deposits increased by $4.0 million, or less than 1%. Public funds deposits grew annually by $133.6 million, or 7%, to $2.15 billion. Retail deposits expanded by $13.3 million, or 1%, to $1.77 billion. Commercial deposits contracted by $142.8 million, or 6%, to $2.11 billion.

On a linked quarter basis, total deposits increased $139.3 million, or 2%, from $6.19 billion at March 31, 2026, to $6.33 billion at June 30, 2026. Core deposits increased by $215.7 million, or 4%, while brokered deposits decreased by $76.4 million, or 20%. The linked quarter growth in core deposits was driven primarily by a seasonal growth in public funds of $269.7 million, or 14%. Commercial deposits decreased by $22.6 million, or 1%, and retail deposits decreased by $31.4 million, or 2%.

Average total deposits were $6.31 billion for the second quarter of 2026, an increase of $216.2 million, or 4%, from $6.10 billion for the second quarter of 2025. Average interest-bearing deposits drove the increase in average total deposits and increased by $232.5 million, or 5%. Contributing to the overall growth of interest-bearing deposits was an increase in total average time deposits of $131.4 million, or 16%. Average interest-bearing checking accounts increased $99.5 million, or 3%. Average noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $16.3 million, or 1%, to $1.23 billion.

On a linked quarter basis, average total deposits increased by $257.1 million, or 4%, from $6.06 billion for the first quarter of 2026 to $6.31 billion for the second quarter of 2026. Average interest-bearing deposits drove the increase in total average deposits, which increased by $264.0 million, or 5%. Interest bearing checking accounts grew by $180.7 million, or 5%. Average time deposits expanded by $83.4 million, or 10%. Offsetting these increases was a decrease in average noninterest bearing demand deposits of $6.8 million, or 1%.

Checking account growth as of June 30, 2026, compared to June 30, 2025, includes growth of $249.2 million, or 13%, in aggregate public fund checking account balances. Offsetting this increase was a reduction of $10.4 million, or 1%, in aggregate retail checking account balances and a decline of $173.5 million, or 8%, in aggregate commercial checking account balances. The number of accounts expanded for all three segments, with growth of 3% for public funds accounts, 2% for commercial accounts and 1% for retail accounts.

“Core deposits represented 95% of total deposits at June 30, 2026,” commented O’Neill. “On a linked-quarter basis core deposits improved by $215.7 million or 3.7% with double-digit growth in the public funds sector. Public fund account checking balances grew by $249 million or 13% due to new municipal depositors who represent relationship-driven clients. We continue to experience an increase in the number of checking accounts year-over-year, and average checking account balances remain higher than pre-pandemic levels.”

Asset Quality

The company recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $3.0 million in the second quarter of 2025 and $2.0 million for the linked first quarter of 2026.

The allowance for credit loss reserve to total loans was 1.27% at June 30, 2026, unchanged from 1.27% at June 30, 2025 and increased from 1.26% at March 31, 2026. The company recorded net charge offs of $24,000 in the second quarter of 2026, compared to net charge offs of $28.9 million in the second quarter of 2025 and $2.1 million during the linked first quarter of 2026. Net charge offs during the second quarter of 2025 were driven by the partial charge off of a previously disclosed nonperforming credit. Annualized net charge offs to average loans were 0.00% for the second quarter of 2026, compared to 2.22% for the second quarter of 2025 and 0.16% for the linked first quarter of 2026.

Nonperforming assets decreased by $11.1 million, or 36%, to $20.0 million as of June 30, 2026, versus $31.1 million as of June 30, 2025. The decrease to nonperforming assets was primarily driven by the resolution of the previously disclosed nonperforming credit during the third quarter of 2025. On a linked quarter basis, nonperforming assets decreased by $938,000, or 4%. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets at June 30, 2026, decreased to 0.28% from 0.45% at June 30, 2025, and 0.30% when compared to March 31, 2026.

Total individually analyzed and watch list loans increased by $6.4 million, or 3%, to $198.0 million as of June 30, 2026, versus $191.6 million as of June 30, 2025. On a linked quarter basis, total individually analyzed and watch list loans increased by $15.7 million, or 9%, from $182.3 million at March 31, 2026. The increase in individually analyzed and watch list loans during the linked quarter was driven primarily by credit downgrades to the watch list of approximately $13.2 million. Migration within the watch list was driven by three unrelated relationships, with an aggregate balance of approximately $24.7 million, that were moved from the pooled watch list to individually analyzed status during the second quarter of 2026. Watch list loans as a percentage of total loans were 3.55% at June 30, 2026, a 12 basis point decrease compared to 3.67% at June 30, 2025, and a 22 basis point increase from 3.33% at March 31, 2026.

“Our loan portfolio is well-diversified, and our loan portfolio continues to demonstrate stable performance trends,” commented Findlay. “Our borrowers continue to navigate the changing economic landscape well and our mid-year loan portfolio reviews did not identify significant credit concerns.”

Investment Portfolio Overview

Total investment securities were $1.17 billion at June 30, 2026, reflecting an increase of $39.8 million, or 4%, as compared to $1.13 billion at June 30, 2025. Investment securities represented 16% of total assets as of June 30, 2026. The company anticipates receiving principal and interest cash flows of approximately $51.9 million during the remainder of 2026 from the investment securities portfolio and plans to use that liquidity to fund loan growth as well as reinvestments to the investment securities portfolio. Tax equivalent adjusted effective duration for the investment portfolio contracted to 5.8 years at June 30, 2026, compared to 5.9 years at June 30, 2025, and 6.0 years at March 31, 2026.

Noninterest Income

The company’s noninterest income increased $1.1 million, or 9%, to $12.6 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $11.5 million for the second quarter of 2025. Wealth advisory fees increased $350,000, or 13%, driven by continued growth in customers and assets under management. Bank owned life insurance income increased $577,000, or 55%, from improved market performance of the bank's variable owned life insurance policies which reflect returns in the equity markets. Other income increased by $127,000, or 32%, primarily from increased limited partnership investment income.

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2026 decreased by $361,000, or 3%, on a linked quarter basis from $12.9 million during the first quarter of 2026. Bank owned life insurance increased $641,000, or 66%, from improved variable owned life insurance policy market performance and increased general account income, which is impacted during the first quarter from annual insurance costs that are charged against certain policies. Conversely, interest rate swap fee income decreased $701,000. Other income decreased by $205,000, or 28%, which was impacted during the first quarter of 2026 from the recognition of death benefit income from bank owned life insurance policies. Loan and service fee income decreased $147,000, or 5%, from reduced commercial loan fees.

Findlay noted, “We are pleased to report nearly double-digit growth in quarterly noninterest income on a year-over-year basis and 14% growth in noninterest income for the six months ended June 30, 2026 as compared to the same period in 2025. Our fee-based business is growing with 10% growth in the Wealth Advisory Group and 6% improvement in loan and service fees. Interest rate swap fees have also contributed nicely to noninterest revenue growth for the first six months of 2026 together with an increase in mortgage banking income.”

Noninterest income increased by $3.1 million, or 14%, to $25.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $22.4 million for the prior year period. Increases in fee-based revenue streams contributed to the increase to noninterest income, with wealth advisory fees improving by $546,000, or 10%, loan and service fees improving by $377,000, or 6%, service charges on deposit accounts improving by $151,000, or 3%, and investment brokerage fees improving by $33,000, or 3%. Additionally, bank owned life insurance increased $1.2 million, or 90.4%, from improved market performance from variable bank owned life insurance policies and incremental income from general account policies purchased in 2025. Increased transaction volume drove increases to interest rate swap fee income of $681,000 and mortgage banking income of $136,000.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased $4.0 million, or 13%, to $34.5 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $30.4 million during the second quarter of 2025. Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by $3.4 million, or 20%, primarily the result of increased salaries and wages, performance-based incentive compensation accruals, and benefits expenses. Deferred variable compensation expense, which is offset by noninterest income recorded from the performance of the company's variable bank owned life insurance policies, contributed further to the increase. Net occupancy expense increased $220,000, or 13%, from the company's continued expansion and reinvestment into its physical branch and operational infrastructure. Data processing fees and supplies increased $222,000, or 5%, from continued investment in customer-facing and operational technology solutions, including artificial intelligence capabilities. Additionally, corporate and business development expense increased $82,000, or 7%, professional fees increased $79,000, or 5%, and FDIC insurance and other regulatory fees increased $42,000, or 5%.

On a linked quarter basis, noninterest expense decreased by $694,000, or 2%, from $35.2 million during the first quarter of 2026. Other expense decreased $421,000, or 15%, primarily from semi-annual board of directors share grants that occurred in the linked first quarter. Corporate and business development expense decreased by $251,000, or 17%, from a reduction in seasonal advertising expense. Net occupancy expense decreased by $137,000, or 7%, driven by reduced seasonal occupancy expenses, and professional fees decreased $152,000, or 8%, from reduced accruals for legal and accounting fees. Offsetting these decreases was an increase to salaries and employee benefits expense of $199,000, or 1%, and data processing fees and supplies expense of $115,000, or 3%.

Noninterest expense increased by $6.4 million, or 10%, for the six months ended June 30, 2026, to $69.6 million compared to $63.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. Salaries and employee benefits expense increased $5.8 million, or 17%, primarily due to increased salaries and wages of $2.0 million, performance-based incentive compensation accruals of $2.3 million, variable deferred compensation expense of $799,000, and health insurance expense of $677,000. Net occupancy expense increased $344,000, or 9%. Data processing fees and supplies expense increased $216,000, or 3%, from continued investment in customer-facing and operational technology solutions. Corporate and business development expense increased $169,000, or 7%, from increased advertising and corporate development expenses. FDIC insurance and other regulatory fees increased $115,000, or 7%, from increased FDIC insurance premium accruals. Offsetting these increases was a decrease in professional fees of $364,000, or 9%, primarily driven by reduced technology implementation fees.

The company’s efficiency ratio was 48.6% for the second quarter of 2026, compared to 45.9% for the second quarter of 2025 and 50.4% for the linked first quarter of 2026. The company's efficiency ratio was 49.5% for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to 48.6% for the comparable period in 2025.

“We are pleased to report that strong revenue growth during the second quarter of 2026 improved our efficiency ratio on a linked quarter basis. Our largest investments in the business continue to be focused on revenue generating human capital, strategic branch development in our Lake City Bank footprint and investments in technology solutions,” noted Findlay. “In addition to two new branch locations under development in Indianapolis currently, we have future plans for increased presence in our South Bend and Fort Wayne markets.”

Information regarding Lakeland Financial Corporation may be accessed on the home page of its subsidiary, Lake City Bank, at lakecitybank.com . The company’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under "LKFN." Lake City Bank, a $7.2 billion bank headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, was founded in 1872 and serves Central and Northern Indiana communities with 55 branch offices and a robust digital banking platform. Lake City Bank's community banking model prioritizes building in-market long-term customer relationships while delivering technology-forward solutions for retail and commercial clients.

This document contains, and future oral and written statements of the company and its management may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, performance and business of the company. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the company’s management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "continue," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should" or other similar expressions. The company’s ability to predict results or the actual effect of the company's operating environment or its plans or strategies is inherently uncertain and, accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements made by the company. Additionally, all statements in this document, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events. Numerous factors could cause the company’s actual results to differ from those reflected in forward-looking statements, including the effects of economic, business and market conditions and changes, particularly in our Indiana market area, including prevailing interest rates and the rate of inflation; governmental trade, monetary and fiscal policies; including any effects resulting from international government conflicts; the risks of changes in interest rates on the levels, composition and costs of deposits, loan demand and the values and liquidity of loan collateral, securities and other interest sensitive assets and liabilities; and changes in borrowers’ credit risks and payment behaviors, as well as those identified in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are incorporated herein by reference.

LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORPORATION

SECOND QUARTER 2026 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (unaudited – dollars in thousands, except per share data) June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, END OF PERIOD BALANCES 2026

2026

2025

2026

2025

Assets $ 7,242,959 $ 7,083,680 $ 6,964,301 $ 7,242,959 $ 6,964,301 Investments 1,169,188 1,160,608 1,129,346 1,169,188 1,129,346 Loans 5,579,625 5,473,358 5,226,827 5,579,625 5,226,827 Allowance for Credit Losses 70,598 68,914 66,552 70,598 66,552 Deposits 6,329,568 6,190,260 6,176,833 6,329,568 6,176,833 Brokered Deposits 299,155 375,581 150,416 299,155 150,416 Core Deposits (1) 6,030,413 5,814,679 6,026,417 6,030,413 6,026,417 Total Equity 773,374 748,993 709,987 773,374 709,987 Goodwill Net of Deferred Tax Assets 3,803 3,803 3,803 3,803 3,803 Tangible Common Equity (2) 769,571 745,190 706,184 769,571 706,184 Adjusted Tangible Common Equity (2) 893,530 880,296 866,758 893,530 866,758 AVERAGE BALANCES Total Assets $ 7,190,663 $ 7,082,213 $ 6,904,681 $ 7,136,737 $ 6,834,217 Earning Assets 6,832,702 6,729,394 6,570,607 6,781,334 6,501,092 Investments 1,161,807 1,190,278 1,125,597 1,175,964 1,130,970 Loans 5,531,344 5,440,876 5,229,646 5,486,359 5,207,903 Total Deposits 6,312,674 6,055,539 6,096,504 6,184,817 5,986,227 Interest Bearing Deposits 5,084,953 4,821,000 4,852,446 4,953,706 4,735,066 Interest Bearing Liabilities 5,133,439 5,004,623 4,886,943 5,069,387 4,802,175 Total Equity 760,533 772,946 696,976 766,706 696,517 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Net Interest Income $ 58,301 $ 56,773 $ 54,876 $ 115,074 $ 107,751 Net Interest Income-Fully Tax Equivalent 59,404 57,878 55,986 117,282 109,970 Provision for Credit Losses 1,708 2,000 3,000 3,708 9,800 Noninterest Income 12,572 12,933 11,486 25,505 22,414 Noninterest Expense 34,457 35,151 30,432 69,608 63,195 Net Income 28,440 26,478 26,966 54,918 47,051 Pretax Pre-Provision Earnings (2) 36,416 34,555 35,930 70,971 66,970 PER SHARE DATA Basic Net Income Per Common Share $ 1.14 $ 1.04 $ 1.05 $ 2.18 $ 1.83 Diluted Net Income Per Common Share 1.13 1.04 1.04 2.17 1.82 Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share 0.52 0.52 0.50 1.04 1.00 Dividend Payout 46.02 % 50.00 % 48.08 % 47.93 % 54.95 % Book Value Per Common Share (equity per share issued) $ 30.90 $ 29.84 $ 27.63 $ 30.90 $ 27.63 Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (2) 30.75 29.69 27.48 30.75 27.48 Market Value – High $ 63.03 $ 63.80 $ 62.39 $ 63.80 $ 71.77 Market Value – Low 56.56 54.36 50.00 54.36 50.00 Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding 25,058,539 25,344,757 25,707,233 25,201,252 25,711,004 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (unaudited – dollars in thousands, except per share data) June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, PER SHARE DATA (continued) 2026

2026

2025

2026

2025

Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding 25,231,590 25,493,920 25,776,205 25,361,745 25,782,817 KEY RATIOS Return on Average Assets 1.59 % 1.52 % 1.57 % 1.55 % 1.39 % Return on Average Total Equity 15.00 13.89 15.52 14.44 13.62 Average Equity to Average Assets 10.58 10.91 10.09 10.74 10.19 Net Interest Margin 3.49 3.49 3.42 3.49 3.41 Efficiency (Noninterest Expense/Net Interest Income plus Noninterest Income) 48.62 50.43 45.86 49.51 48.55 Loans to Deposits 88.15 88.42 84.62 88.15 84.62 Investment Securities to Total Assets 16.14 16.38 16.22 16.14 16.22 Tier 1 Leverage (3) 12.17 12.20 12.21 12.17 12.21 Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital (3) 14.47 14.45 14.73 14.47 14.73 Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) (3) 14.47 14.45 14.73 14.47 14.73 Total Capital (3) 15.61 15.58 15.86 15.61 15.86 Tangible Capital (2) 10.63 10.53 10.15 10.63 10.15 Adjusted Tangible Capital (2) 12.14 12.20 12.17 12.14 12.17 ASSET QUALITY Loans Past Due 30 - 89 Days $ 3,026 $ 7,416 $ 1,648 $ 3,026 $ 1,648 Loans Past Due 90 Days or More 6 7 7 6 7 Nonaccrual Loans 19,946 20,909 30,627 19,946 30,627 Nonperforming Loans 19,952 20,916 30,634 19,952 30,634 Other Real Estate Owned 0 0 284 0 284 Other Nonperforming Assets 48 22 183 48 183 Total Nonperforming Assets 20,000 20,938 31,101 20,000 31,101 Individually Analyzed Loans 66,945 43,160 52,069 66,945 52,069 Non-Individually Analyzed Watch List Loans 131,070 139,117 139,548 131,070 139,548 Total Individually Analyzed and Watch List Loans 198,015 182,277 191,617 198,015 191,617 Gross Charge Offs 431 2,196 29,111 2,627 29,619 Recoveries 407 115 230 522 411 Net Charge Offs/(Recoveries) 24 2,081 28,881 2,105 29,208 Net Charge Offs/(Recoveries) to Average Loans 0.00 % 0.16 % 2.22 % 0.08 % 1.13 % Credit Loss Reserve to Loans 1.27 1.26 1.27 1.27 1.27 Credit Loss Reserve to Nonperforming Loans 353.84 329.48 217.25 353.84 217.25 Nonperforming Loans to Loans 0.36 0.38 0.59 0.36 0.59 Nonperforming Assets to Assets 0.28 0.30 0.45 0.28 0.45 Total Individually Analyzed and Watch List Loans to Total Loans 3.55 3.33 3.67 3.55 3.67 OTHER DATA Full Time Equivalent Employees 695 674 675 695 675 Offices 55 55 54 55 54





(1) Core deposits equals deposits less brokered deposits. (2) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures". (3) Capital ratios for June 30, 2026 are preliminary until the FR Y-9C is filed.





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in thousands, except share data)

​ June 30,

2026 December 31,

2025 ​ (unaudited) ​ ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 69,864 $ 57,139 Short-term investments 124,262 84,179 Total cash and cash equivalents 194,126 141,318 ​ Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 1,035,163 1,052,062 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of $119,433 and $117,510, respectively) 134,025 133,208 Real estate mortgage loans held-for-sale 3,630 2,707 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $70,598 and $68,995 5,509,027 5,306,354 Land, premises and equipment, net 72,504 65,542 Bank owned life insurance 132,366 129,978 Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 21,420 21,420 Accrued interest receivable 29,514 28,997 Goodwill 4,970 4,970 Other assets 106,214 103,466 Total assets $ 7,242,959 $ 6,990,022 ​ ​ LIABILITIES Noninterest bearing deposits $ 1,292,033 $ 1,221,327 Interest bearing deposits 5,037,535 4,752,023 Total deposits 6,329,568 5,973,350 ​ Borrowings - Federal Home Loan Bank advances: Short-term advance 70,000 170,000 Long-term advance 1,200 1,200 Other borrowings 0 13,000 Total borrowings 71,200 184,200 ​ Accrued interest payable 8,961 8,868 Other liabilities 59,856 61,112 Total liabilities 6,469,585 6,227,530 ​ STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock: 90,000,000 shares authorized, no par value 26,063,576 shares issued and 24,858,875 outstanding as of June 30, 2026 26,023,644 shares issued and 25,219,634 outstanding as of December 31, 2025 140,020 136,965 Retained earnings 817,002 788,345 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (124,463 ) (127,137 ) Treasury stock at cost (1,204,701 shares as of June 30, 2026, 804,010 shares as of December 31, 2025) (59,274 ) (35,770 ) Total stockholders’ equity 773,285 762,403 Noncontrolling interest 89 89 Total equity 773,374 762,492 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,242,959 $ 6,990,022





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited - in thousands, except share and per share data)

​ Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

​ 2026

2025

2026

2025

NET INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans Taxable $ 85,994 $ 84,418 $ 169,105 $ 166,158 Tax exempt 293 291 572 583 Interest and dividends on securities Taxable 3,764 3,457 7,605 6,846 Tax exempt 3,883 3,917 7,790 7,827 Other interest income 1,214 2,302 2,063 3,426 Total interest income 95,148 94,385 187,135 184,840 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Interest on deposits 36,379 39,111 69,810 75,569 Interest on short-term borrowings 468 398 2,251 1,520 Total interest expense 36,847 39,509 72,061 77,089 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ NET INTEREST INCOME 58,301 54,876 115,074 107,751 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Provision for credit losses 1,708 3,000 3,708 9,800 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 56,593 51,876 111,366 97,951 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ NONINTEREST INCOME Wealth advisory fees 3,017 2,667 6,080 5,534 Investment brokerage fees 511 550 1,035 1,002 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,878 2,827 5,752 5,601 Loan and service fees 3,060 3,006 6,267 5,890 Merchant and interchange fee income 836 854 1,613 1,676 Bank owned life insurance income 1,617 1,040 2,593 1,362 Interest rate swap fee income 0 20 701 20 Mortgage banking income 128 124 209 73 Other income 525 398 1,255 1,256 Total noninterest income 12,572 11,486 25,505 22,414 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 20,494 17,096 40,789 34,998 Net occupancy expense 1,967 1,747 4,071 3,727 Equipment costs 1,409 1,437 2,873 2,819 Data processing fees and supplies 4,374 4,152 8,633 8,417 Corporate and business development 1,242 1,160 2,735 2,566 FDIC insurance and other regulatory fees 881 839 1,754 1,639 Professional fees 1,785 1,706 3,722 4,086 Other expense 2,305 2,295 5,031 4,943 Total noninterest expense 34,457 30,432 69,608 63,195 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE 34,708 32,930 67,263 57,170 Income tax expense 6,268 5,964 12,345 10,119 NET INCOME $ 28,440 $ 26,966 $ 54,918 $ 47,051 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ BASIC WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES 25,058,539 25,707,233 25,201,252 25,711,004 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ BASIC EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 1.14 $ 1.05 $ 2.18 $ 1.83 ​ DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES 25,231,590 25,776,205 25,361,745 25,782,817 ​ DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 1.13 $ 1.04 $ 2.17 $ 1.82





LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORPORATION

LOAN DETAIL

(unaudited, in thousands)

June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 June 30,

2025 Commercial and industrial loans: ​ ​ ​ ​ Working capital lines of credit loans $ 815,493 14.6 % $ 742,655 13.6 % $ 717,484 13.7 % Non-working capital loans 828,878 14.9 836,121 15.3 776,278 14.9 Total commercial and industrial loans 1,644,371 29.5 1,578,776 28.9 1,493,762 28.6 ​ ​ ​ ​ Commercial real estate and multi-family residential loans: Construction and land development loans 439,987 7.9 509,143 9.3 552,998 10.6 Owner occupied loans 804,995 14.4 807,813 14.8 780,285 14.9 Nonowner occupied loans 937,493 16.8 960,395 17.5 869,196 16.6 Multifamily loans 578,151 10.4 462,984 8.5 477,910 9.1 Total commercial real estate and multi-family residential loans 2,760,626 49.5 2,740,335 50.1 2,680,389 51.2 ​ ​ ​ ​ Agri-business and agricultural loans: Loans secured by farmland 180,871 3.2 177,823 3.2 150,934 2.9 Loans for agricultural production 158,522 2.8 196,258 3.6 188,501 3.6 Total agri-business and agricultural loans 339,393 6.0 374,081 6.8 339,435 6.5 ​ ​ ​ ​ Other commercial loans 121,060 2.2 95,764 1.7 95,442 1.8 Total commercial loans 4,865,450 87.2 4,788,956 87.5 4,609,028 88.1 ​ ​ ​ ​ Consumer 1-4 family mortgage loans: Closed end first mortgage loans 302,799 5.4 292,724 5.3 273,287 5.2 Open end and junior lien loans 283,099 5.1 263,600 4.8 226,114 4.4 Residential construction and land development loans 12,904 0.2 14,429 0.3 16,667 0.3 Total consumer 1-4 family mortgage loans 598,802 10.7 570,753 10.4 516,068 9.9 ​ ​ ​ ​ Other consumer loans 117,953 2.1 116,158 2.1 103,880 2.0 Total consumer loans 716,755 12.8 686,911 12.5 619,948 11.9 Subtotal 5,582,205 100.0 % 5,475,867 100.0 % 5,228,976 100.0 % Less: Allowance for credit losses (70,598 ) ​ (68,914 ) ​ (66,552 ) ​ Net deferred loan fees (2,580 ) ​ (2,509 ) ​ (2,149 ) ​ Loans, net $ 5,509,027 $ 5,404,444 ​ $ 5,160,275 ​





LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORPORATION

DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS

(unaudited, in thousands)

June 30,

2026

March 31,

2026

June 30,

2025

Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 1,292,033 $ 1,301,547 $ 1,261,740 Savings and transaction accounts: Savings deposits 281,901 291,355 283,976 Interest bearing demand deposits 3,828,259 3,649,409 3,841,703 Time deposits: Deposits of $100,000 or more 727,412 746,168 584,165 Other time deposits 199,963 201,781 205,249 Total deposits $ 6,329,568 $ 6,190,260 $ 6,176,833 FHLB advances and other borrowings 71,200 68,200 6,200 Total funding sources $ 6,400,768 $ 6,258,460 $ 6,183,033





LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST ANALYSIS

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 (fully tax equivalent basis, dollars in thousands) Average Balance Interest Income

Yield (1)/

Rate Average Balance Interest Income

Yield (1)/

Rate Average Balance Interest Income

Yield (1)/

Rate Earning Assets Loans: Taxable (2)(3) $ 5,507,100 $ 85,994 6.26 % $ 5,417,380 $ 83,111 6.22 % $ 5,204,006 $ 84,418 6.51 % Tax exempt (1) 24,244 363 6.01 23,496 346 5.98 25,640 359 5.62 Investments: (1) Securities 1,161,807 8,680 3.00 1,190,278 8,786 2.99 1,125,597 8,416 3.00 Short-term investments 3,567 28 3.15 2,701 21 3.15 2,832 28 3.97 Interest bearing deposits 135,984 1,186 3.50 95,539 828 3.51 212,532 2,274 4.29 Total earning assets $ 6,832,702 $ 96,251 5.65 % $ 6,729,394 $ 93,092 5.61 % $ 6,570,607 $ 95,495 5.83 % Less: Allowance for credit losses (69,959 ) (68,944 ) (93,644 ) Nonearning Assets Cash and due from banks 64,197 67,282 66,713 Premises and equipment 69,499 65,997 61,280 Other nonearning assets 294,224 288,484 299,725 Total assets $ 7,190,663 $ 7,082,213 $ 6,904,681 Interest Bearing Liabilities Savings deposits $ 287,520 $ 41 0.06 % $ 287,643 $ 41 0.06 % $ 285,944 $ 43 0.06 % Interest bearing checking accounts 3,867,392 28,184 2.92 3,686,666 26,110 2.87 3,767,903 31,499 3.35 Time deposits: In denominations under $100,000 201,696 1,576 3.13 201,974 1,548 3.11 208,770 1,745 3.35 In denominations over $100,000 728,345 6,578 3.62 644,717 5,732 3.61 589,829 5,824 3.96 Short-term borrowings 47,286 468 3.97 182,423 1,783 3.96 33,297 398 4.79 Long-term borrowings 1,200 0 0.00 1,200 0 0.00 1,200 0 0.00 Total interest bearing liabilities $ 5,133,439 $ 36,847 2.88 % $ 5,004,623 $ 35,214 2.85 % $ 4,886,943 $ 39,509 3.24 % Noninterest Bearing Liabilities Demand deposits 1,227,721 1,234,539 1,244,058 Other liabilities 68,970 70,105 76,704 Stockholders' Equity 760,533 772,946 696,976 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,190,663 $ 7,082,213 $ 6,904,681 Interest Margin Recap Interest income/average earning assets 96,251 5.65 % 93,092 5.61 % 95,495 5.83 % Interest expense/average earning assets 36,847 2.16 35,214 2.12 39,509 2.41 Net interest income and margin $ 59,404 3.49 % $ 57,878 3.49 % $ 55,986 3.42 %





(1) Tax exempt income was converted to a fully taxable equivalent basis at a 21 percent tax rate. The tax equivalent rate for tax exempt loans and tax-exempt securities acquired after January 1, 1983, included the Tax Equity and Fiscal Responsibility Act of 1982 ("TEFRA") adjustment applicable to nondeductible interest expenses. Taxable equivalent basis adjustments were $1.10 million in the three-month periods ended June 30, 2026, and $1.11 million in the three-month periods ended March 31, 2026, and June 30, 2025. (2) Loan fees, which are immaterial in relation to total taxable loan interest income for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, and June 30, 2025, are included as taxable loan interest income. (3) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance of taxable loans.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Tangible common equity, adjusted tangible common equity, tangible assets, adjusted tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, adjusted tangible common equity to adjusted tangible assets, and pretax pre-provision earnings are non-GAAP financial measures calculated based on GAAP amounts. Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets from the calculation of equity, net of deferred tax. Tangible assets are calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets from the calculation of total assets, net of deferred tax. Adjusted tangible assets and adjusted tangible common equity remove the fair market value adjustment impact of the available-for-sale investment securities portfolio in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) ("AOCI"). Tangible book value per common share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares outstanding less true treasury stock. Pretax pre-provision earnings is calculated by adding net interest income to noninterest income and subtracting noninterest expense. Because not all companies use the same calculation of tangible common equity and tangible assets, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures calculated by other companies. However, management considers these measures of the company’s value meaningful to understanding of the company’s financial information and performance.

A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is provided below (dollars in thousands, except per share data).

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 Total Equity $ 773,374 $ 748,993 $ 709,987 $ 773,374 $ 709,987 Less: Goodwill (4,970 ) (4,970 ) (4,970 ) (4,970 ) (4,970 ) Plus: DTA Related to Goodwill 1,167 1,167 1,167 1,167 1,167 Tangible Common Equity 769,571 745,190 706,184 769,571 706,184 Market Value Adjustment in AOCI 123,959 135,106 160,574 123,959 160,574 Adjusted Tangible Common Equity 893,530 880,296 866,758 893,530 866,758 Assets $ 7,242,959 $ 7,083,680 $ 6,964,301 $ 7,242,959 $ 6,964,301 Less: Goodwill (4,970 ) (4,970 ) (4,970 ) (4,970 ) (4,970 ) Plus: DTA Related to Goodwill 1,167 1,167 1,167 1,167 1,167 Tangible Assets 7,239,156 7,079,877 6,960,498 7,239,156 6,960,498 Market Value Adjustment in AOCI 123,959 135,106 160,574 123,959 160,574 Adjusted Tangible Assets 7,363,115 7,214,983 7,121,072 7,363,115 7,121,072 Ending Common Shares Issued 25,028,859 25,098,219 25,697,093 25,028,859 25,697,093 Tangible Book Value Per Common Share $ 30.75 $ 29.69 $ 27.48 $ 30.75 $ 27.48 Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Assets 10.63 % 10.53 % 10.15 % 10.63 % 10.15 % Adjusted Tangible Common Equity/Adjusted Tangible Assets 12.14 % 12.20 % 12.17 % 12.14 % 12.17 % Net Interest Income $ 58,301 $ 56,773 $ 54,876 $ 115,074 $ 107,751 Plus: Noninterest Income 12,572 12,933 11,486 25,505 22,414 Minus: Noninterest Expense (34,457 ) (35,151 ) (30,432 ) (69,608 ) (63,195 ) Pretax Pre-Provision Earnings $ 36,416 $ 34,555 $ 35,930 $ 70,971 $ 66,970

Contact

Lisa M. O’Neill

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(574) 267-9125

lisa.oneill@lakecitybank.com