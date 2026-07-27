Union Power Metals Confirms Upcoming Drill Program at Slovakia Manganese Projects

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Union Power Metals Ltd. (CSE: UPPR) (OTCQB: UPR) (FSE: UPERF) (“Union Power” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that preparations for its upcoming drill program in Slovakia are advancing, with the program now approved and the Company moving forward toward mobilization.

The planned drilling program represents an important next step in Union Power’s strategy to advance its Slovakian manganese portfolio and evaluate the potential of a historically significant manganese district at a time when Europe is seeking to strengthen domestic and regional supply chains for critical raw materials.

The Company is looking forward to commencing drilling and building on the extensive body of historical work completed across its Slovakian project portfolio.

“Confirming our drill program is an important milestone for Union Power and our team,” said Derrick Dao, Chief Executive Officer of Union Power Metals. “Since establishing our position in Slovakia, our focus has been on disciplined execution and advancing these assets toward modern exploration and technical validation. With the program approved, we are now moving toward the next stage of work and look forward to getting on the ground and drilling.”

“Slovakia represents a compelling opportunity for Union Power given the scale of the historical manganese district, its location within the European Union and the strategic importance of manganese to Europe’s evolving battery and industrial supply chains. We believe the upcoming program can provide important new technical information as we work to better understand and advance the potential of these assets.”

Slovakia Drill Program

The upcoming program is expected to focus on priority targets within the Company’s Slovakian manganese portfolio, including areas associated with historical exploration and development.

A key objective of the program is to evaluate the metallurgical and battery-grade manganese potential of the district, alongside verifying the reliability of historical results using modern exploration and analytical methods. Further details regarding drill mobilization, program design and target areas will be provided as the program advances.

Botswana Uranium Program Remains on Track

In parallel with the Company’s work in Slovakia, Union Power is also pleased to report that exploration activities at its uranium assets in Botswana remain on schedule.

The Company has already completed airborne survey work over the project area, representing an important early step in advancing the exploration program and refining the geological understanding of the licences.

Data generated from the airborne work will support the Company’s ongoing technical evaluation and assist in prioritizing areas for follow-up exploration.

“While Slovakia is a major near-term focus for the Company, we continue to advance Botswana in parallel,” added Mr. Dao. “The airborne work has been completed, and the program remains on track. We are pleased to be moving both platforms forward and expect the coming months to be an active period for Union Power.”

Building Momentum Across Two Critical Minerals Platforms

Union Power is advancing a portfolio of critical mineral assets in Europe and Africa, with a focus on disciplined exploration, technical validation and the identification of opportunities that may contribute to evolving Western supply-chain priorities.

The Company expects to provide additional updates as work advances in both Slovakia and Botswana.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Lorne Warner, P.Geo., an Independent Consultant and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Warner has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Union Power Metals Corporation

Union Power Metals Corporation is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing high-potential manganese projects in Slovakia, while maintaining exposure to uranium assets in Botswana. The Company is committed to responsible development and long-term value creation through the advancement of critical minerals essential to the global energy transition.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Derrick Dao

Chief Executive Officer

Union Power Metals Corporation

For more information, please contact:

Derrick Dao

Chief Executive Officer

info@unionpowermetals.com

+1 825 558 3828

Carrie Howes

Investor Relations

carrie@unionpowermetals.com

+1 647 725 9639

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains statements which constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and plans of the Company. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar expressions and includes information regarding the Company’s intention to advance its manganese projects in Slovakia and the anticipated alignment of management incentives with the Company’s business objectives through performance-based vesting conditions.

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions of management, including, without limitation, the Company’s ability to raise adequate financing to advance its mineral projects, the ability to retain and attract qualified personnel, favourable market conditions for manages and critical minerals, the Company’s ability to execute its business plan, and the general stability of the economic and political environments in which the Company operates.

Additionally, forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, without limitation: the Company’s inability to raise additional capital on acceptable terms or at all; general market and economic conditions; risks associated with exploration and development of mineral properties; and changes in commodity prices.

Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Neither the Company nor any of its representatives make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, sufficiency or completeness of the information in this news release. Neither the Company nor any of its representatives shall have any liability whatsoever, under contract, tort, trust or otherwise, to you or any person resulting from the use of the information in this news release by you or any of your representatives or for omissions from the information in this news release.

The forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date they were originally made. The Company has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.