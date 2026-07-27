PPHC to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results to be Released After Market Close Monday, August 10, 2026

Management to Present during Canaccord Genuity’s 46th Annual Growth Conference in Boston on August 11-12, 2026

WASHINGTON, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. (“PPHC” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: PPHC) (AIM: PPHC.L), a leading global strategic communications provider, today announced that it will release its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 (“Q2 Results”) on Monday, August 10, 2026, after market close.

PPHC management will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results on the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The call will be led by Stewart Hall, Chief Executive Officer, Roel Smits, Chief Financial Officer, and Thomas Gensemer, Chief Strategy Officer.

PPHC will also issue its Q2 Results via the London Stock Exchange’s RNS platform at the earliest available opportunity, being 7:00 a.m. BST on Tuesday, August 11, 2026.

Conference Call Details

Date: Monday, August 10, 2026

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Webcast: Participants may access the conference call via live webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mxsggmoi

Dial-in: To participate via telephone, please register in advance and receive a unique PIN at https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI39227e4481c34165806143b77781608f

A replay of the webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.pphcompany.com.

Investor Conference Details

In addition, the Company announced that management will present during Canaccord Genuity’s 46th Annual Growth Conference in Boston, MA, being held from Tuesday, August 11 to Wednesday, August 12, 2026.

Stewart Hall, Chief Executive Officer, and Matthew Mazzanti, Chief Administrative Officer, will be available for 1x1 meetings with investors throughout the conference. Additionally, management will host a presentation on Wednesday, August 12 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Parties interested in viewing the presentation can register to watch the webcast here.

To schedule a 1x1 meeting with management, please contact your Canaccord representative or investor relations at IR@pphcompany.com.

About PPHC

Incorporated in 2014, PPHC is a global strategic communications platform that supports clients in enhancing and defending their reputations, advancing policy objectives, managing regulatory risk, and engaging with federal and state-level policymakers, stakeholders, media, and the public.

Engaged by approximately 1,500 clients, including companies, trade associations and non-governmental organizations, PPHC is active in all major sectors of the economy, including healthcare and pharmaceuticals, financial services, energy, technology, telecoms and transportation.

With operations across the United States and internationally, PPHC's services include government relations, public affairs and corporate communications, research and analytics, digital advocacy campaigning, and compliance support. The Company's shares are admitted to trading on the Nasdaq Global Market and on AIM, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange, under the ticker symbol “PPHC”.

Media Contact:

Public Policy Holding Company, Inc.

(202) 688-0020

inquiries@pphcompany.com

Investor Relations:

Public Policy Holding Company, Inc.

(202) 688-0020

IR@pphcompany.com