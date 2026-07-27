Belo Sun Announces Final Resolution of Civil Public Action

TORONTO, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belo Sun Mining Corp. (TSX: BSX) (OTCQX: BSXGF) (“Belo Sun” or the “Company”) announces that Civil Public Action (“CPA”) No. 0000242-26.2017.4.01.3903 (the “Action”), filed by the Federal Public Defender’s Office (Defensoria Pública da União, “DPU”) against Belo Sun Mineração Ltda., the Company’s wholly-owned Brazilian subsidiary, and the State of Pará, in connection with the Volta Grande Gold Project (the “Project”), has ended with no decision on the merits. Appeals are no longer possible.

The Action originally challenged the Project's Indigenous Component Study (“ECI”) for the Installation License (“IL”). It sought to suspend licensing until additional consultations and studies with local indigenous communities were completed, specifically the Araras da Volta Grande and Jurunas of Paquiçamba. The Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region (“TRF1”) unanimously confirmed the case must be permanently dismissed because it duplicated an earlier lawsuit covering the exact same claims and remedies. The DPU did not appeal before the statutory deadline, rendering the TRF1’s decision final and binding.

Clovis Torres, Chief Executive Officer of Belo Sun, commented: “This final court ruling is a major milestone for Belo Sun and a clear validation of our legal position. Other repetitive lawsuits will certainly have the same fate. It reinforces our confidence in Brazil's judicial framework as we remain focused on advancing the Project responsibly, while maintaining open communication with local stakeholders, and delivering long-term value for our shareholders.”

Belo Sun will continue to vigorously defend its legal position in the Brazilian courts and will continue to provide updates as warranted.

About the Company

Belo Sun is a Canadian-based mining company with a portfolio of gold-focused properties in Brazil. The Company is currently focused on the development of the Volta Grande Gold Project. Belo Sun trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “BSX” and on the OTCQB under the symbol “BSXGF”.

For more information, please visit www.belosun.com or contact Investor Relations at info@belosun.com or 1-888-516-4171.

Caution regarding forward-looking information:

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the Company’s belief on outcomes of similar litigation as the Action, the Company’s intention to vigorously defend its position in the new proceedings, and the continued advancement of the Volta Grande Gold Project. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. These factors include, without limitation, risks related to litigation and regulatory proceedings, changes in the regulatory environment, risks related to the ability of the Company to attract and retain qualified personnel, the ability of the Company to advance the Volta Grande Gold Project to the construction phase, and other risks described in the Company’s filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including the Company’s most recent Annual Information Form. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should change, except as required by applicable securities laws.