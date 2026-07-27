Luckin Coffee to Announce Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 3, 2026

BEIJING, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luckin Coffee Inc. (“Luckin Coffee” or the “Company”) (OTC: LKNCY) will release its second quarter 2026 financial results before the U.S. market opens on Monday, August 3, 2026.

The Company will hold a conference call on Monday, August 3, 2026, at 8:00 am Eastern Time (or Monday, August 3, 2026, at 8:00 pm Beijing Time) to discuss the financial results and take questions live.

Participants may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

USA/Canada Toll Free: +1-888-317-6003 International: +1-412-317-6061 Mainland China Toll Free: 400-120-6115 Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-963-976 Conference ID: 5282728

The replay will be accessible through August 10, 2026, by dialing the following numbers:

USA/Canada Toll Free: +1-855-669-9658 International: +1-412-317-0088 Replay Access Code: 9454608

Additionally, the earnings release, accompanying slides and an archived webcast of this conference call will be available at the Company's Investor Relations website at investor.lkcoffee.com.

About Luckin Coffee Inc.

Luckin Coffee (OTC: LKNCY) has pioneered a technology-driven retail network to provide coffee and other products of high quality, high convenience and high affordability to customers. Empowered by proprietary technologies, Luckin Coffee pursues its vision to build a world-class coffee brand and become a part of everyone’s daily life. Luckin Coffee was founded in 2017 and is based in China. For more information, please visit investor.lkcoffee.com.

Investor and Media Contacts

Investor Relations:

Luckin Coffee IR

Email: ir@lkcoffee.com

Bill Zima

ICR

Phone: 646 880 9039

Media Relations:

Luckin Coffee PR

Email: pr@lkcoffee.com