HBT Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Quarterly Cash Dividend Increased to $0.25 per Share

 | Source: HBT Financial, Inc. HBT Financial, Inc.

Second Quarter Highlights

  • Net income of $27.8 million, or $0.76 per diluted share; return on average assets (“ROAA”) of 1.66%; return on average stockholders' equity (“ROAE”) of 14.73%; and return on average tangible common equity (“ROATCE”)(1) of 17.69%
  • Adjusted net income(1) of $28.5 million, or $0.78 per diluted share; adjusted ROAA(1) of 1.70%; adjusted ROAE(1) of 15.09%; and adjusted ROATCE(1) of 18.13%
  • Asset quality remained strong with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.15% and net recoveries to average loans of 0.01%, on an annualized basis
  • Net interest margin increased 12 basis points to 4.32% and net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)(1) increased 13 basis points to 4.38%

BLOOMINGTON, Ill., July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBT) (the “Company”, “HBT Financial” or “HBT”), the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, today reported net income of $27.8 million, or $0.76 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2026. This compares to net income of $11.2 million, or $0.34 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2026, and net income of $19.2 million, or $0.61 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2025.

J. Lance Carter, President and Chief Executive Officer of HBT Financial, said, “Our first full quarter after the closing of our acquisition of CNB Bank Shares, Inc. (“CNB”) and its wholly owned subsidiary, CNB Bank & Trust, N.A. (“CNB Bank”) delivered strong results. For the second quarter, we reported adjusted net income(1) of $28.5 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, adjusted ROAA(1) of 1.70% and adjusted ROATCE(1) of 18.13%. Our net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis(1) increased 13 basis points to 4.38% compared to the first quarter of 2026. While some of that increase was driven by higher than expected loan accretion income, net interest margin also increased as maturing fixed rate loans repriced higher and securities cash flows were reinvested at higher rates, which offset an increase in cost of funds related to the deposit base acquired from CNB Bank. Noninterest income and noninterest expense were both in line with expectations as we are now realizing the full benefit of our acquisition and all material cost savings.

Our tangible book value per share(1) increased 3.5% for the quarter to $17.60 while our balance sheet remains strong with good liquidity, solid capital ratios, and no material credit issues. That gives us confidence that we are prepared for a variety of economic environments. Our capital levels and operational structure support continued organic growth and attractive acquisition opportunities should the right opportunity arise.”

(1)   See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.


Adjusted Net Income

In addition to reporting GAAP results, the Company believes non-GAAP measures such as adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, which adjust for acquisition expenses, branch closure expenses, net earnings (losses) on closed or sold operations, losses on extinguishment of debt, gains (losses) on closed branch premises, realized gains (losses) on sales of securities, mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) fair value adjustments, and the tax effect of these pre-tax adjustments, provide investors with additional insight into its operational performance. The Company reported adjusted net income of $28.5 million, or $0.78 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2026. This compares to adjusted net income of $22.6 million, or $0.68 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2026, and adjusted net income of $19.8 million, or $0.63 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2025. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

Cash Dividend

On July 24, 2026, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share on the Company’s common stock (the “Dividend”). The Dividend is payable on August 18, 2026 to shareholders of record as of August 11, 2026. This represents an increase of $0.02 from the previous quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share.

Mr. Carter noted, “We are very pleased to announce that our strong financial performance and capital ratios have enabled us to further increase our quarterly cash dividend by $0.02 per share. This increased dividend reflects the increase in earnings from the successful acquisition and integration of CNB in the first quarter of 2026 while ensuring that capital levels remain strong and comfortably support our balance sheet and strategic objectives.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2026 was $69.1 million, an increase of 22.5% from $56.4 million for the first quarter of 2026. The increase was primarily attributable to higher average interest-earning asset balances following the CNB merger completed on March 1, 2026 and higher yields on interest-earning assets. Additionally, acquired loan discount accretion was $2.1 million during the second quarter of 2026 compared to $1.0 million during the first quarter of 2026. Partially offsetting these increases were higher funding costs and a $0.3 million decrease in loan fees.

Relative to the second quarter of 2025, net interest income increased 39.1% from $49.7 million. The increase was primarily attributable to higher average interest-earning asset balances following the CNB merger and improved yields on debt securities. Additionally, a $1.1 million increase in acquired loan discount accretion contributed to the improvement and was partially offset by a $0.2 million decrease in loan fees.

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2026 was 4.32%, compared to 4.20% for the first quarter of 2026, while net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)(1) for the second quarter of 2026 was 4.38%, compared to 4.25% for the first quarter of 2026. These increases were primarily attributable to improved yields on loans, which increased 10 basis points to 6.38%, including an 8 basis point increase in acquired loan discount accretion, and improved yields on debt securities. Additionally, a more favorable interest-earning asset mix further contributed to the overall improvement. These increases were partially offset by higher funding costs, which increased 7 basis points to 1.32%, driven primarily by the first full quarter of interest expense on the subordinated notes and the higher cost deposit base acquired from CNB Bank.

Relative to the second quarter of 2025, net interest margin increased 18 basis points from 4.14% and net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)(1) increased 19 basis points from 4.19%. These increases were primarily attributable to improved yields on debt securities and a more favorable interest-earning asset mix, which were partially offset by higher funding costs.

(1)   See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2026 was $11.8 million, an increase from $10.9 million for the first quarter of 2026. The increase was primarily attributable to a $0.7 million increase in card income, a $0.3 million increase in service charges on deposit accounts, and a $0.2 million increase in wealth management fees, all primarily driven by a larger customer base following the CNB merger. These increases were partially offset by changes in the MSR fair value adjustment, with a $0.8 million negative MSR fair value adjustment included in the second quarter of 2026 results compared to a $0.2 million positive MSR fair value adjustment included in the first quarter of 2026 results.

Relative to the second quarter of 2025, noninterest income increased 29.6% from $9.1 million. The increase was primarily attributable to a $1.1 million increase in wealth management fees, a $0.6 million increase in card income, and a $0.6 million increase in service charges on deposit accounts, all primarily driven by a larger customer base following the CNB merger.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2026 was $42.4 million, a 19.1% decrease from the first quarter of 2026. Acquisition-related noninterest expenses totaled $0.3 million during the second quarter of 2026, compared to $15.7 million during the first quarter of 2026. Excluding acquisition-related expenses, the $5.4 million increase in noninterest expense was primarily attributable to higher base costs following the CNB merger, which primarily drove a $3.2 million increase in salaries and employee benefits as well as increases in data processing, occupancy, and marketing expenses.

Relative to the second quarter of 2025, noninterest expense increased 33.0% from $31.9 million. Excluding acquisition-related expenses, the $10.3 million increase in noninterest expense was primarily attributable to higher base costs following the CNB merger, including a $6.2 million increase in salaries and employee benefits, which were also driven higher by annual merit increases and higher medical benefits costs, as well as increases in occupancy, data processing, and marketing expenses.

Acquisition-related expenses during the first and second quarter of 2026 and during the six months ended June 30, 2026 are summarized below. There were no acquisition-related expenses during the second quarter of 2025 or during the six months ended June 30, 2025. We do not expect material acquisition-related expenses related to the CNB merger in subsequent quarters.

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
(dollars in thousands)June 30,
2026		 March 31, 2026 June 30,
2025		 2026
 2025
          
NONINTEREST EXPENSE         
Salaries$(44) $4,003 $ $3,959 $
Occupancy of bank premises 13   105    118  
Furniture and equipment 9   63    72  
Data processing 91   8,668    8,759  
Marketing and customer relations 5   69    74  
Loan collection and servicing 28   320    348  
Professional fees and other noninterest expense 155   2,438    2,593  
Total acquisition-related expenses$257  $15,666 $ $15,923 $


Loan Portfolio

Total loans outstanding, before allowance for credit losses, were $4.75 billion at June 30, 2026, compared with $4.69 billion at March 31, 2026, and $3.35 billion at June 30, 2025. The $65.5 million increase from March 31, 2026 was primarily due to increases in multi-family loans and loans to nondepository institutions, included within the municipal, consumer, and other category. These increases were offset by seasonal reductions on grain elevator lines of $27.3 million and several large payoffs due to refinancings across multiple categories, including one condominium loan for $26.1 million within the one-to-four family residential category. In addition, $50.6 million in completed construction projects were transferred from the construction and land development to other categories, primarily in the commercial real estate – non-owner occupied category.

Deposits

Total deposits were $5.76 billion at June 30, 2026, compared with $5.80 billion at March 31, 2026, and $4.31 billion at June 30, 2025. The $45.5 million decrease from March 31, 2026 was primarily attributable to higher outflows for tax payments by depositors and lower balances maintained in existing retail accounts, which were partially offset by higher public funds balances. Additionally, $48.6 million of wealth management customer reciprocal deposits were moved on-balance sheet during the second quarter of 2026.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $9.9 million, or 0.15% of total assets, at June 30, 2026, compared with $14.4 million, or 0.21% of total assets, at March 31, 2026, and $6.5 million, or 0.13% of total assets, at June 30, 2025. The $4.5 million decrease in nonperforming assets from March 31, 2026 was primarily attributable to paydowns and payoffs in the one-to-four family residential and construction and land development categories. Additionally, of the $9.1 million of nonperforming loans held as of June 30, 2026, $2.4 million were either wholly or partially guaranteed by the U.S. government.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $0.7 million for the second quarter of 2026. The provision for credit losses primarily reflects a $3.9 million increase in required reserves resulting from changes in qualitative factors; a $1.3 million decrease in specific reserves; a $1.0 million decrease in required reserves driven by changes in the economic forecast; and a $1.0 million decrease in required reserves driven by changes within the portfolio.

The Company had net recoveries of $0.1 million, or 0.01% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2026, compared to net charge-offs of $0.8 million, or 0.08% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2026, and net charge-offs of $1.0 million, or 0.12% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2025.

The Company’s allowance for credit losses was 1.27% of total loans and 666% of nonperforming loans at June 30, 2026, compared with 1.29% of total loans and 457% of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2026. In addition, the allowance for credit losses on unfunded lending-related commitments totaled $6.6 million as of June 30, 2026, compared with $5.9 million as of March 31, 2026.

Capital

As of June 30, 2026, the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III as summarized in the following table:

  June 30, 2026 For Capital
Adequacy Purposes
With Capital
Conservation Buffer
     
Total capital to risk-weighted assets 16.20% 10.50%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 13.59  8.50 
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 12.64  7.00 
Tier 1 leverage ratio 11.01  4.00 


The ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) increased to 9.69% as of June 30, 2026, from 9.31% as of March 31, 2026, and tangible book value per share(1) increased by $0.59 to $17.60 as of June 30, 2026, when compared to March 31, 2026.

During the second quarter of 2026, the Company repurchased 15,466 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $27.53 under its stock repurchase program. The Company’s Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $30.0 million of HBT Financial common stock under its stock repurchase program, which is in effect until January 1, 2027. As of June 30, 2026, the Company had $14.0 million remaining under the stock repurchase program.

(1)   See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

About HBT Financial, Inc.

HBT Financial, Inc., headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois, is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, and has banking roots that can be traced back to 1920. HBT Financial provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and services to consumers, businesses, and municipal entities throughout Illinois, eastern Iowa, and suburban St. Louis through 83 full-service branches. As of June 30, 2026, HBT Financial had total assets of $6.7 billion, total loans of $4.8 billion, and total deposits of $5.8 billion.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted ROAA, pre-provision net revenue, pre-provision net revenue less charge-offs (recoveries), adjusted pre-provision net revenue, adjusted pre-provision net revenue less charge-offs (recoveries), net interest income (tax-equivalent basis), net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis), efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis), adjusted efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis), the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible book value per share, adjusted ROAE, ROATCE, and adjusted ROATCE. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, together with the related GAAP financial measures, in its analysis of our performance and in making business decisions. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP financial measures, and accordingly believes that providing these measures may be useful for peer comparison purposes. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for the results determined to be in accordance with GAAP; nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables.

Forward-Looking Statements

Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain, “forward-looking statements” within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “will,” “propose,” “may,” “plan,” “seek,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” or “should,” or similar terminology and the negative forms of such words. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies and financial markets (including effects of inflationary pressures, global energy market conditions, the threat or implementation of tariffs, immigration enforcement and changes in foreign policy); (2) policy changes in, and the interpretation and prioritization of, local, state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies, including executive orders; (3) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats and attacks, widespread disease or pandemics, acts of war or other threats thereof (including the Russian invasion of Ukraine, ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, and other international military conflicts that can increase levels of political and economic unpredictability, contribute to rising energy and commodity prices, affect global supply chains, increase the volatility of financial markets, and other matters beyond our control), and the response of the local, state and national governments to any such adverse external events; (4) new and revised accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory banking agencies, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board; (5) the imposition of tariffs or other governmental policies impacting the value of products produced by the Company's commercial borrowers; (6) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of the Company’s assets; (7) increased competition in the financial services sector, including from non-bank competitors such as credit unions, private credit firms, fintech companies, and digital asset service providers, and the inability to attract new customers; (8) technological changes implemented by us and other parties, including our third-party vendors, which may have unforeseen consequences to us and our customers; (9) emerging issues related to the development and use of artificial intelligence that could give rise to legal or regulatory action, damage our reputation or otherwise materially harm our business or customers; (10) unexpected results of acquisitions, which may include failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and the possibility that transaction costs may be greater than anticipated, including the acquisition of CNB; (11) the loss of key executives and employees, talent shortages and employee turnover; (12) changes in consumer spending; (13) unexpected outcomes or costs of existing or new litigation or other legal proceedings and regulatory actions involving the Company; (14) the economic impact on the Company and its customers of climate change, natural disasters and of exceptional weather occurrences such as tornadoes, floods and blizzards; (15) fluctuations in the value of securities held in our securities portfolio, including as a result of changes in interest rates; (16) credit risks and risks from concentrations (by type of borrower, geographic area, collateral and industry) within our loan portfolio (including commercial real estate loans) and large loans to certain borrowers; (17) the overall health of the local and national real estate market; (18) the ability to maintain an adequate level of allowance for credit losses on loans; (19) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits and who may withdraw deposits to diversify their exposure; (20) the availability of future equity and debt issuances and other capital raising opportunities on favorable terms; (21) the ability to successfully manage liquidity risk, which may increase dependence on non-core funding sources such as brokered deposits, and may negatively impact the Company’s cost of funds; (22) the level of nonperforming assets on our balance sheet; (23) interruptions involving our information technology and communications systems or those of our third-party servicers; (24) the occurrence of fraudulent activity, breaches or failures of our third-party vendors’ information security controls or cybersecurity-related incidents, including as a result of sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence and similar tools or as a result of insider fraud; (25) the effectiveness of the Company’s risk management framework; and (26) the ability of the Company to manage the risks associated with the foregoing as well as anticipated.

Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT:
Peter Chapman
HBTIR@hbtbank.com
(309) 664-4556

HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
 
  As of or for the Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 June 30,
2025		  2026   2025 
Interest and dividend income $88,583  $71,839  $63,919  $160,422  $127,057 
Interest expense  19,527   15,452   14,261   34,979   28,691 
Net interest income  69,056   56,387   49,658   125,443   98,366 
Provision for credit losses  676   (156)  526   520   1,102 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  68,380   56,543   49,132   124,923   97,264 
Noninterest income  11,841   10,944   9,140   22,785   18,446 
Noninterest expense  42,446   52,437   31,914   94,883   63,849 
Income before income tax expense  37,775   15,050   26,358   52,825   51,861 
Income tax expense  9,931   3,850   7,128   13,781   13,556 
Net income $27,844  $11,200  $19,230  $39,044  $38,305 
           
Earnings per share - diluted $0.76  $0.34  $0.61  $1.12  $1.21 
           
Adjusted net income(1) $28,535  $22,610  $19,803  $51,145  $39,056 
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted(1)  0.78   0.68   0.63   1.47   1.23 
           
Book value per share $21.03  $20.54  $18.44     
Tangible book value per share(1)  17.60   17.01   16.02     
           
Shares of common stock outstanding  36,365,612   36,381,078   31,495,434     
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding, including all dilutive potential shares  36,466,688   33,300,096   31,588,541   34,892,139   31,649,766 
           
SUMMARY RATIOS          
Net interest margin *  4.32%  4.20%  4.14%  4.27%  4.13%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) *(1)(2)  4.38   4.25   4.19   4.32   4.18 
           
Efficiency ratio  50.67%  76.56%  53.10%  62.43%  53.47%
Efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis)(1)(2)  50.14   75.83   52.61   61.81   52.97 
           
Loan to deposit ratio  82.54%  80.76%  77.75%    
           
Return on average assets *  1.66%  0.80%  1.53%  1.26%  1.53%
Return on average stockholders' equity *  14.73   6.77   13.47   11.02   13.70 
Return on average tangible common equity *(1)  17.69   7.87   15.55   13.03   15.87 
           
Adjusted return on average assets *(1)  1.70%  1.60%  1.58%  1.66%  1.56%
Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity *(1)  15.09   13.67   13.87   14.43   13.97 
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity *(1)  18.13   15.89   16.02   17.07   16.18 
           
CAPITAL          
Total capital to risk-weighted assets  16.20%  15.99%  17.74%    
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets  13.59   13.38   15.60     
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio  12.64   12.42   14.26     
Tier 1 leverage ratio  11.01   12.63   11.86     
Total stockholders' equity to total assets  11.37   11.03   11.58     
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)  9.69   9.31   10.21     
           
ASSET QUALITY          
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans * (0.01)        %  0.08%  0.12%  0.03%  0.09%
Allowance for credit losses to loans, before allowance for credit losses  1.27   1.29   1.24     
Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for credit losses  0.19   0.28   0.17     
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.15   0.21   0.13     


*Annualized measure.

(1)   See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
(2)   On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%.

HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
Consolidated Statements of Income
 
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 June 30,
2025		  2026   2025 
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME         
Loans, including fees:         
Taxable$73,668  $58,881  $53,156  $132,549  $106,525 
Federally tax exempt 1,539   1,317   1,215   2,856   2,383 
Debt securities:         
Taxable 11,167   9,544   7,434   20,711   14,370 
Federally tax exempt 1,001   658   457   1,659   926 
Interest-bearing deposits in bank 1,024   1,276   1,544   2,300   2,609 
Other interest and dividend income 184   163   113   347   244 
Total interest and dividend income 88,583   71,839   63,919   160,422   127,057 
INTEREST EXPENSE         
Deposits 17,253   14,109   12,835   31,362   25,774 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 14   16      30   22 
Borrowings 170   209   30   379   139 
Subordinated notes 1,245   278   469   1,523   939 
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 845   840   927   1,685   1,817 
Total interest expense 19,527   15,452   14,261   34,979   28,691 
Net interest income 69,056   56,387   49,658   125,443   98,366 
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 676   (156)  526   520   1,102 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 68,380   56,543   49,132   124,923   97,264 
NONINTEREST INCOME         
Card income 3,428   2,751   2,797   6,179   5,345 
Wealth management fees 3,917   3,764   2,826   7,681   5,667 
Service charges on deposit accounts 2,489   2,160   1,915   4,649   3,859 
Mortgage servicing 1,143   983   1,042   2,126   2,032 
Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment (751)  197   (751)  (554)  (1,059)
Gains on sale of mortgage loans 412   331   459   743   711 
Unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities 191   (112)  23   79   31 
Gains (losses) on foreclosed assets (129)  40   14   (89)  27 
Gains (losses) on other assets (2)  (210)  (128)  (212)  (74)
Income on bank owned life insurance 206   188   167   394   331 
Other noninterest income 937   852   776   1,789   1,576 
Total noninterest income 11,841   10,944   9,140   22,785   18,446 
NONINTEREST EXPENSE         
Salaries 21,981   23,061   16,452   45,042   33,505 
Employee benefits 4,185   3,920   3,580   8,105   6,865 
Occupancy of bank premises 3,509   3,124   2,471   6,633   5,096 
Furniture and equipment 931   608   575   1,539   1,020 
Data processing 3,763   11,794   2,687   15,557   5,404 
Marketing and customer relations 1,386   1,144   1,020   2,530   2,164 
Amortization of intangible assets 1,455   887   694   2,342   1,389 
FDIC insurance 677   588   551   1,265   1,113 
Loan collection and servicing 555   696   360   1,251   743 
Foreclosed assets 40   60   67   100   72 
Other noninterest expense 3,964   6,555   3,457   10,519   6,478 
Total noninterest expense 42,446   52,437   31,914   94,883   63,849 
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE 37,775   15,050   26,358   52,825   51,861 
INCOME TAX EXPENSE 9,931   3,850   7,128   13,781   13,556 
NET INCOME$27,844  $11,200  $19,230  $39,044  $38,305 
          
EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC$0.77  $0.34  $0.61  $1.12  $1.21 
EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED$0.76  $0.34  $0.61  $1.12  $1.21 
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING 36,373,749   33,180,009   31,510,759   34,785,701   31,547,669 


HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
Consolidated Balance Sheets
 
(dollars in thousands)June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 June 30,
2025
ASSETS     
Cash and due from banks$28,634  $37,371  $25,563 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 103,616   250,282   170,179 
Cash and cash equivalents 132,250   287,653   195,742 
      
Interest-bearing time deposits with banks 245   245    
Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value 1,085,908   1,025,992   773,206 
Debt securities held-to-maturity 443,042   453,850   481,942 
Equity securities with readily determinable fair value 3,546   3,355   3,346 
Equity securities with no readily determinable fair value 6,438   6,395   2,609 
Restricted stock, at cost 6,000   6,000   4,979 
Loans held for sale 3,857   3,247   2,316 
      
Loans, before allowance for credit losses 4,752,418   4,686,951   3,348,211 
Allowance for credit losses (60,564)  (60,474)  (41,659)
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 4,691,854   4,626,477   3,306,552 
      
Bank owned life insurance 37,883   37,677   24,320 
Bank premises and equipment, net 91,418   90,973   68,523 
Bank premises held for sale 337   337   140 
Foreclosed assets 766   1,149   890 
Goodwill 81,949   83,504   59,820 
Intangible assets, net 42,858   44,313   16,454 
Intangible assets held for sale    649    
Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 19,339   20,090   17,768 
Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries 1,614   1,614   1,614 
Accrued interest receivable 35,082   35,313   20,624 
Other assets 43,260   44,891   37,553 
Total assets$6,727,646  $6,773,724  $5,018,398 
      
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY     
Liabilities     
Deposits:     
Noninterest-bearing$1,313,650  $1,342,192  $1,034,387 
Interest-bearing 4,444,336   4,461,256   3,272,144 
Total deposits 5,757,986   5,803,448   4,306,531 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase    5,046   556 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 12,363   12,332   7,240 
Subordinated notes 84,026   84,003   39,593 
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 52,939   52,924   52,879 
Other liabilities 55,599   68,566   30,702 
Total liabilities 5,962,913   6,026,319   4,437,501 
      
Stockholders' Equity     
Common stock 385   385   329 
Surplus 447,030   446,555   297,479 
Retained earnings 390,528   371,093   341,750 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (29,527)  (27,371)  (32,739)
Treasury stock at cost (43,683)  (43,257)  (25,922)
Total stockholders’ equity 764,733   747,405   580,897 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$6,727,646  $6,773,724  $5,018,398 
SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING 36,365,612   36,381,078   31,495,434 


HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
  
(dollars in thousands)June 30,
2026
 March 31,
2026
 June 30,
2025
         
LOANS        
Commercial and industrial$525,190  $528,301  $419,430 
Commercial real estate - owner occupied 507,163   519,847   317,475 
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 1,128,594   1,099,784   907,073 
Construction and land development 429,793   425,335   310,252 
Multi-family 666,586   638,653   453,812 
One-to-four family residential 579,612   614,563   451,197 
Agricultural and farmland 593,984   596,294   271,644 
Municipal, consumer, and other 321,496   264,174   217,328 
Total loans$4,752,418  $4,686,951  $3,348,211 


(dollars in thousands)June 30,
2026
 March 31,
2026
 June 30,
2025
         
DEPOSITS        
Noninterest-bearing deposits$1,313,650  $1,342,192  $1,034,387 
Interest-bearing deposits:        
Interest-bearing demand 1,351,994   1,365,216   1,097,086 
Money market 1,012,207   929,671   831,292 
Savings 853,993   900,700   568,971 
Time 1,226,142   1,265,669   774,795 
Total interest-bearing deposits 4,444,336   4,461,256   3,272,144 
Total deposits$5,757,986  $5,803,448  $4,306,531 


HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
 
 Three Months Ended
 June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025
(dollars in thousands)Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost * Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost * Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost *
                  
ASSETS                 
Loans$4,731,275  $75,207 6.38% $3,890,388  $60,198 6.28% $3,417,582  $54,371 6.38%
Debt securities 1,517,731   12,168 3.22   1,375,875   10,202 3.01   1,217,386   7,891 2.60 
Deposits with banks 138,675   1,024 2.96   163,761   1,276 3.16   160,726   1,544 3.85 
Other 17,455   184 4.20   14,389   163 4.60   12,519   113 3.66 
Total interest-earning assets 6,405,136  $88,583 5.55%  5,444,413  $71,839 5.35%  4,808,213  $63,919 5.33%
Allowance for credit losses (60,590)      (48,362)      (42,118)    
Noninterest-earning assets 389,370       317,393       270,580     
Total assets$6,733,916      $5,713,444      $5,036,675     
                  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                 
Liabilities                 
Interest-bearing deposits:                 
Interest-bearing demand$1,359,038  $2,238 0.66% $1,223,982  $1,931 0.64% $1,125,787  $1,569 0.56%
Money market 943,871   4,572 1.94   906,663   4,448 1.99   813,531   4,463 2.20 
Savings 864,584   1,209 0.56   671,852   704 0.43   569,193   374 0.26 
Time 1,247,241   9,234 2.97   940,019   7,026 3.03   780,536   6,429 3.30 
Total interest-bearing deposits 4,414,734   17,253 1.57   3,742,516   14,109 1.53   3,289,047   12,835 1.57 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 2,492   14 2.34   2,902   16 2.21   1,420    0.05 
Borrowings 24,721   170 2.76   28,886   209 2.94   7,225   30 1.70 
Subordinated notes 84,013   1,245 5.94   19,781   278 5.70   39,582   469 4.76 
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 52,930   845 6.40   52,916   840 6.44   52,871   927 7.03 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,578,890  $19,527 1.71%  3,847,001  $15,452 1.63%  3,390,145  $14,261 1.69%
Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,336,123       1,150,594       1,044,539     
Noninterest-bearing liabilities 60,660       45,282       29,486     
Total liabilities 5,975,673       5,042,877       4,464,170     
Stockholders' Equity 758,243       670,567       572,505     
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$6,733,916      $5,713,444      $5,036,675     
                  
Net interest income/Net interest margin(1)  $69,056 4.32%   $56,387 4.20%   $49,658 4.14%
Tax-equivalent adjustment(2)   851 0.06     649 0.05     548 0.05 
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)/
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)(2) (3)		  $69,907 4.38%   $57,036 4.25%   $50,206 4.19%
Net interest rate spread(4)    3.84%     3.72%     3.64%
Net interest-earning assets(5)$1,826,246      $1,597,412      $1,418,068     
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.40       1.42       1.42     
Cost of total deposits    1.20%     1.17%     1.19%
Cost of funds    1.32      1.25      1.29 


*Annualized measure.

(1)   Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(2)   On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%.
(3)   See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
(4)   Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5)   Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
 
 Six Months Ended
 June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025
(dollars in thousands)Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost * Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost *
            
ASSETS           
Loans$4,313,154  $135,405 6.33% $3,439,124  $108,908 6.39%
Debt securities 1,447,195   22,370 3.12   1,210,941   15,296 2.55 
Deposits with banks 151,149   2,300 3.07   140,483   2,609 3.75 
Other 15,931   347 4.38   12,597   244 3.93 
Total interest-earning assets 5,927,429  $160,422 5.46%  4,803,145  $127,057 5.33%
Allowance for credit losses (54,510)      (42,089)    
Noninterest-earning assets 352,451       273,193     
Total assets$6,225,370      $5,034,249     
            
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY           
Liabilities           
Interest-bearing deposits:           
Interest-bearing demand$1,291,883  $4,169 0.65% $1,123,212  $3,022 0.54%
Money market 925,370   9,020 1.97   810,645   8,860 2.20 
Savings 768,750   1,913 0.50   569,343   744 0.26 
Time 1,094,479   16,260 3.00   782,307   13,148 3.39 
Total interest-bearing deposits 4,080,482   31,362 1.55   3,285,507   25,774 1.58 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 2,696   30 2.27   5,067   22 0.89 
Borrowings 26,792   379 2.85   10,042   139 2.79 
Subordinated notes 52,075   1,523 5.90   39,573   939 4.79 
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 52,923   1,685 6.42   52,864   1,817 6.93 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,214,968  $34,979 1.67%  3,393,053  $28,691 1.71%
Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,243,871       1,045,133     
Noninterest-bearing liabilities 51,884       32,404     
Total liabilities 5,510,723       4,470,590     
Stockholders' Equity 714,647       563,659     
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$6,225,370       5,034,249     
            
Net interest income/Net interest margin(1)  $125,443 4.27%   $98,366 4.13%
Tax-equivalent adjustment(2)   1,500 0.05     1,093 0.05 
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)/
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)(2) (3)		  $126,943 4.32%   $99,459 4.18%
Net interest rate spread(4)    3.79%     3.62%
Net interest-earning assets(5)$1,712,461      $1,410,092     
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.41       1.42     
Cost of total deposits    1.19%     1.20%
Cost of funds    1.29      1.30 


(1)   Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(2)   On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%.
(3)   See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
(4)   Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5)   Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
 
(dollars in thousands)June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 June 30,
2025
      
NONPERFORMING ASSETS     
Nonaccrual$9,083  $13,229  $5,615 
Past due 90 days or more, still accruing 6      9 
Total nonperforming loans 9,089   13,229   5,624 
Foreclosed assets 766   1,149   890 
Total nonperforming assets$9,855  $14,378  $6,514 
      
Nonperforming loans that are wholly or partially guaranteed by the U.S. Government$2,405  $2,291  $1,878 
      
Allowance for credit losses$60,564  $60,474  $41,659 
Loans, before allowance for credit losses 4,752,418   4,686,951   3,348,211 
      
CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS     
Allowance for credit losses to loans, before allowance for credit losses 1.27%  1.29%  1.24%
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans 666.78   457.13   741.92 
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 666.34   457.13   740.74 
Nonaccrual loans to loans, before allowance for credit losses 0.19   0.28   0.17 
Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for credit losses 0.19   0.28   0.17 
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.15   0.21   0.13 
Nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for credit losses, and foreclosed assets 0.21   0.31   0.19 


 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,
(dollars in thousands)June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 June 30,
2025		  2026   2025 
          
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES         
Beginning balance$60,474  $41,690  $42,111  $41,690  $42,044 
Allowance established in acquisition    19,957      19,957    
Provision for credit losses (10)  (415)  595   (425)  1,091 
Charge-offs (314)  (1,001)  (1,252)  (1,315)  (1,917)
Recoveries 414   243   205   657   441 
Ending balance$60,564  $60,474  $41,659  $60,564  $41,659 
          
Net charge-offs (recoveries)$(100) $758  $1,047  $658  $1,476 
Average loans 4,731,275   3,890,388   3,417,582   4,313,154   3,439,124 
          
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans *(0.01)        %  0.08%  0.12%  0.03%  0.09%


*Annualized measure.

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,
(dollars in thousands)June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 June 30,
2025		  2026  2025
           
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES          
Loans$(10) $(415) $595  $(425) $1,091 
Unfunded lending-related commitments 686   259   (69)  945   11 
Total provision for credit losses$676  $(156) $526  $520  $1,102 



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Return on Average Assets
 
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,
(dollars in thousands) June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 June 30,
2025		  2026   2025 
           
Net income $27,844  $11,200  $19,230  $39,044  $38,305 
Less: adjustments          
Acquisition expenses  (257)  (15,666)     (15,923)   
Net earnings (losses) on closed or sold operations  47   4      51    
Gains (losses) on closed branch premises     (210)  (50)  (210)  9 
Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment  (751)  197   (751)  (554)  (1,059)
Total adjustments  (961)  (15,675)  (801)  (16,636)  (1,050)
Tax effect of adjustments(1)  270   4,265   228   4,535   299 
Total adjustments after tax effect  (691)  (11,410)  (573)  (12,101)  (751)
Adjusted net income $28,535  $22,610  $19,803  $51,145  $39,056 
           
Average assets $6,733,916  $5,713,444  $5,036,675  $6,225,370  $5,034,249 
           
Return on average assets *  1.66%  0.80%  1.53%  1.26%  1.53%
Adjusted return on average assets *  1.70   1.60   1.58   1.66   1.56 


*Annualized measure.

(1)   Assumes a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%, and excludes non-deductible acquisition expenses.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Adjusted Earnings Per Share — Basic and Diluted
  
  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended June 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30,
2026		  March 31,
2026		  June 30,
2025		   2026  2025
                
Numerator:               
Net income $27,844  $11,200  $19,230  $39,044  $38,305 
                
Adjusted net income $28,535  $22,610  $19,803  $51,145  $39,056 
                
Denominator:               
Weighted average common shares outstanding  36,373,749   33,180,009   31,510,759   34,785,701   31,547,669 
Dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units  92,939   120,087   77,782   106,438   102,097 
Weighted average common shares outstanding, including all dilutive potential shares  36,466,688   33,300,096   31,588,541   34,892,139   31,649,766 
                
Earnings per share - basic $0.77  $0.34  $0.61  $1.12  $1.21 
Earnings per share - diluted $0.76  $0.34  $0.61  $1.12  $1.21 
                
Adjusted earnings per share - basic $0.78  $0.68  $0.63  $1.47  $1.24 
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted $0.78  $0.68  $0.63  $1.47  $1.23 


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Pre-Provision Net Revenue, Pre-Provision Net Revenue Less Net Charge-offs (Recoveries),
Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue, and Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue Less Net Charge-offs (Recoveries)
 
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,
(dollars in thousands) June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 June 30,
2025		  2026   2025 
           
Net interest income $69,056  $56,387  $49,658  $125,443  $98,366 
Noninterest income  11,841   10,944   9,140   22,785   18,446 
Noninterest expense  (42,446)  (52,437)  (31,914)  (94,883)  (63,849)
Pre-provision net revenue  38,451   14,894   26,884   53,345   52,963 
Less: adjustments          
Acquisition expenses  (257)  (15,666)     (15,923)   
Net earnings (losses) on closed or sold operations  47   4      51    
Gains (losses) on closed branch premises     (210)  (50)  (210)  9 
Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment  (751)  197   (751)  (554)  (1,059)
Total adjustments  (961)  (15,675)  (801)  (16,636)  (1,050)
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue $39,412  $30,569  $27,685  $69,981  $54,013 
           
Pre-provision net revenue $38,451  $14,894  $26,884  $53,345  $52,963 
Less: net charge-offs (recoveries)  (100)  758   1,047   658   1,476 
Pre-provision net revenue less net charge-offs $38,551  $14,136  $25,837  $52,687  $51,487 
           
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue $39,412  $30,569  $27,685  $69,981  $54,013 
Less: net charge-offs (recoveries)  (100)  758   1,047   658   1,476 
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue less net charge-offs $39,512  $29,811  $26,638  $69,323  $52,537 


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Net Interest Income (Tax-equivalent Basis) and Net Interest Margin (Tax-equivalent Basis)
 
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,
(dollars in thousands) June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 June 30,
2025		  2026   2025 
           
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)          
Net interest income $69,056  $56,387  $49,658  $125,443  $98,366 
Tax-equivalent adjustment(1)  851   649   548   1,500   1,093 
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)(1) $69,907  $57,036  $50,206  $126,943  $99,459 
           
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)          
Net interest margin *  4.32%  4.20%  4.14%  4.27%  4.13%
Tax-equivalent adjustment *(1)  0.06   0.05   0.05   0.05   0.05 
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) *(1)  4.38%  4.25%  4.19%  4.32%  4.18%
           
Average interest-earning assets $6,405,136  $5,444,413  $4,808,213  $5,927,429  $4,803,145 


*Annualized measure.

(1)   On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Efficiency Ratio (Tax-equivalent Basis) and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Tax-equivalent Basis)
 
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,
(dollars in thousands) June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 June 30,
2025		  2026   2025 
           
Total noninterest expense $42,446  $52,437  $31,914  $94,883  $63,849 
Less: amortization of intangible assets  1,455   887   694   2,342   1,389 
Noninterest expense excluding amortization of intangible assets  40,991   51,550   31,220   92,541   62,460 
Less: adjustments to noninterest expense          
Acquisition expenses  257   15,666      15,923    
Expenses from closed or sold operations  124   149      273    
Total adjustments to noninterest expense  381   15,815      16,196    
Adjusted noninterest expense $40,610  $35,735  $31,220  $76,345  $62,460 
           
Net interest income $69,056  $56,387  $49,658  $125,443  $98,366 
Total noninterest income  11,841   10,944   9,140   22,785   18,446 
Operating revenue  80,897   67,331   58,798   148,228   116,812 
Tax-equivalent adjustment(1)  851   649   548   1,500   1,093 
Operating revenue (tax-equivalent basis)(1)  81,748   67,980   59,346   149,728   117,905 
Less: adjustments to noninterest income          
Revenue from closed or sold operations  171   153      324    
Gains (losses) on closed branch premises     (210)  (50)  (210)  9 
Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment  (751)  197   (751)  (554)  (1,059)
Total adjustments to noninterest income  (580)  140   (801)  (440)  (1,050)
Adjusted operating revenue (tax-equivalent basis)(1) $82,328  $67,840  $60,147  $150,168  $118,955 
           
Efficiency ratio  50.67%  76.56%  53.10%  62.43%  53.47%
Efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis)(1)  50.14   75.83   52.61   61.81   52.97 
Adjusted efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis)(1)  49.33   52.68   51.91   50.84   52.51 


(1)   On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Tangible Book Value Per Share
 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 June 30,
2025
       
Tangible Common Equity      
Total stockholders' equity $764,733  $747,405  $580,897 
Less: Goodwill  81,949   83,504   59,820 
Less: Intangible assets  42,858   44,962   16,454 
Tangible common equity $639,926  $618,939  $504,623 
       
Tangible Assets      
Total assets $6,727,646  $6,773,724  $5,018,398 
Less: Goodwill  81,949   83,504   59,820 
Less: Intangible assets  42,858   44,962   16,454 
Tangible assets $6,602,839  $6,645,258  $4,942,124 
       
Total stockholders' equity to total assets  11.37%  11.03%  11.58%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets  9.69   9.31   10.21 
       
Shares of common stock outstanding  36,365,612   36,381,078   31,495,434 
       
Book value per share $21.03  $20.54  $18.44 
Tangible book value per share  17.60   17.01   16.02 


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity,
Adjusted Return on Average Stockholders' Equity and Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
 
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,
(dollars in thousands) June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 June 30,
2025		  2026   2025 
           
Average Tangible Common Equity          
Total stockholders' equity $758,243  $670,567  $572,505  $714,647  $563,659 
Less: Goodwill  83,487   67,977   59,820   75,775   59,820 
Less: Intangible assets  43,604   25,382   16,782   34,544   17,130 
Average tangible common equity $631,152  $577,208  $495,903  $604,328  $486,709 
           
Net income $27,844  $11,200  $19,230  $39,044  $38,305 
Adjusted net income  28,535   22,610   19,803   51,145   39,056 
           
Return on average stockholders' equity *  14.73%  6.77%  13.47%  11.02%  13.70%
Return on average tangible common equity *  17.69   7.87   15.55   13.03   15.87 
           
Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity *  15.09%  13.67%  13.87%  14.43%  13.97%
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity *  18.13   15.89   16.02   17.07   16.18 


*Annualized measure.


GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 