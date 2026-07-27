Ponce Financial Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ponce Financial Group, Inc., (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PDLB), the holding company for Ponce Bank, National Association ("Ponce Bank" or the “Bank”), today announced results for the second quarter of 2026.

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights (Compared to Prior Periods):

Net income available to common stockholders was $8.2 million, or $0.35 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2026, as compared to net income available to common stockholders of $8.3 million, or $0.36 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and net income available to common stockholders of $5.8 million, or $0.25 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Total net income for the three months ended June 30, 2026 was $8.5 million. The Company paid dividends of $0.3 million on its preferred stock during the three months ended June 30, 2026.

Included in the $8.2 million of net income available to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2026 results is $51.7 million in total interest and dividend income and $1.5 million in non-interest income, offset by $21.6 million in interest expense, $18.1 million in non-interest expense, $2.8 million in provision for income taxes, $2.1 million in provision for credit losses and $0.3 million in dividends on preferred shares.

Net interest income of $30.1 million for the second quarter of 2026 increased $1.8 million, or 6.50%, from the prior quarter and increased $5.6 million, or 23.07%, from the same quarter last year.

Net interest margin was 3.66% for the second quarter of 2026, versus 3.61% for the prior quarter and 3.27% for the same quarter last year.

Six Months 2026 Highlights (Compared to 2025)

Net income available to common stockholders was $16.6 million, or $0.71 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2026, as compared to net income available to common stockholders of $11.5 million, or $0.50 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The Company paid dividends of $0.6 million on its preferred stock during each of the six months ended June 30, 2026 and June 30, 2025.

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was $58.3 million, an increase of $11.7 million, or 25.0%, compared to $46.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Non-interest income for six months ended June 30, 2026 was $3.6 million, a decrease of $0.9 million, or 19.6%, from $4.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Non-interest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was $35.4 million, an increase of $1.6 million, or 4.8%, compared to $33.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Cash and equivalents were $140.0 million as of June 30, 2026, an increase of $13.9 million, or 10.98%, from $126.2 million as of December 31, 2025.

Securities totaled $338.4 million as of June 30, 2026, a decrease of $26.8 million, or 7.34%, from $365.2 million as of December 31, 2025 primarily due to regular principal payments and the maturity of one available-for-sale security in the amount of $3.0 million.

Net loans receivable were $2.88 billion as of June 30, 2026, an increase of $280.5 million, or 10.79%, from $2.60 billion as of December 31, 2025.

Deposits were $2.27 billion as of June 30, 2026, an increase of $225.2 million, or 11.00%, from $2.05 billion as of December 31, 2025.

President and Chief Executive Officer’s Comments

Carlos P. Naudon, Ponce Financial Group, Inc.’s President and CEO, stated “The consistent execution of our strategy continues to produce strong growth and financial results. Our diluted earnings per share of $0.71 year to date are up 42% versus the same period last year and our book value per share of $13.89 is up $1.55 or 13% over the same period. Net interest margin is up 5 basis points versus last quarter and 39 basis points versus the same quarter last year. Our capital ratios continue to be well in excess of regulatory requirements. We remain committed to the communities we serve, and we’ll continue investing in our people and in technology to improve our efficiency.”

Executive Chairman’s Comment

Steven A. Tsavaris, Ponce Financial Group’s Executive Chairman added “We’re pleased with our strong loan and deposit growth this quarter. We’ve filed our 2nd quarter of 2026 QSR (Quarterly Supplemental Report) and believe we have met the necessary lending conditions to repurchase our Preferred Stock under the terms of the ECIP Purchase Option Agreement that we previously entered into with the U.S. Department of the Treasury in late 2024. We are excited about this milestone and the possibilities that the repurchase regulatory process will bring to the Company.”

ECIP

The consummation of any such repurchase of our Preferred Stock is subject to the satisfaction of additional conditions, including satisfying certain eligibility criteria. Although the Company currently expects that it will satisfy all other necessary conditions, there can be no assurance if and when such repurchase will be consummated with Treasury.

The table below indicates the Key Metrics at or for the three months ended:

At or for the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets(1) 1.00 % 1.07 % 1.26 % 0.82 % 0.79 % Return on common equity(1) 9.81 % 10.37 % 12.50 % 8.10 % 7.88 % Net interest margin(1) (2) 3.66 % 3.61 % 3.57 % 3.30 % 3.27 % Non-interest expense to average assets(1) 2.14 % 2.14 % 2.06 % 2.10 % 2.18 % Efficiency ratio(3) 57.41 % 56.96 % 52.95 % 62.15 % 63.69 % Capital Ratios: Total capital to risk-weighted assets (Ponce Financial Group) 20.00 % 21.23 % 23.00 % 24.08 % 22.65 % Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Ponce Financial Group) 11.51 % 12.11 % 12.98 % 13.39 % 12.49 % Tier 1 capital to total assets (Ponce Financial Group) 16.85 % 17.22 % 17.27 % 17.33 % 17.13 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 18.88 % 20.00 % 21.63 % 21.79 % 21.22 % Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 17.87 % 18.97 % 20.53 % 20.66 % 20.15 % Tier 1 capital to total assets (Bank only) 15.81 % 16.09 % 16.12 % 16.08 % 15.99 % Asset Quality Ratios: Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans 0.95 % 0.96 % 0.97 % 0.98 % 0.97 % Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of nonperforming loans 116.91 % 128.93 % 94.74 % 88.88 % 101.01 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding loans(1) (0.05 %) (0.08 %) (0.13 %) (0.03 %) (0.04 %) Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets 0.67 % 0.62 % 0.83 % 0.88 % 0.76 % Other: Number of offices 17 17 17 18 17 Number of full-time equivalent employees 229 218 216 209 206

(1) Annualized.

(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(3) Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.



Summary of Results of Operations

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2026 was $8.5 million compared to net income of $8.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and net income of $6.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

The $0.1 million decrease of net income for the three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2026 was attributed mainly to an increase of $0.9 million non-interest expense, a decrease of $0.5 million in non-interest income and an increase of $0.5 million in provision for credit losses, offset by an increase of $1.8 million in net interest income.

The $2.4 million increase of net income for the three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2025 was largely due to an increase of $5.6 million in net interest income, offset by increases of $1.3 million in non-interest expense, $0.9 million in provision for income taxes and $0.5 million in provision for credit losses and a decrease of $0.5 million in non-interest income recognized in the second quarter of 2025.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was $17.1 million compared to net income of $12.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The $5.1 million increase in net income was attributed mainly to an increase of $11.7 million in net interest income, offset by increases of $2.5 million in provision for credit losses, $1.6 million in non-interest expense, $1.6 million in provision for income taxes and a decrease of $0.9 million in non-interest income.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2026, increased $1.8 million, or 6.50%, to $30.1 million compared to $28.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and increased $5.6 million, or 23.07%, compared to $24.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

The $1.8 million increase in net interest income from the three months ended March 31, 2026 was attributable to an increase of $3.0 million in total interest and dividend income, offset by an increase of $1.2 million in total interest expense. The $5.6 million increase in net interest income from the three months ended June 30, 2025 was attributable to an increase of $5.8 million in total interest and dividend income, offset by an increase of $0.2 million in total interest expense.

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2026, increased $11.7 million, or 25.00%, to $58.3 million compared to $46.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The $11.7 million increase in net interest income from the six months ended June 30, 2025 was attributable to an increase of $10.5 million in total interest and dividend income and a decrease of $1.2 million in total interest expense.

Net interest margin was 3.66% for the three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to 3.61% for the prior quarter, an increase of 5bps and 3.27% for the same period last year, an increase of 39bps.

Net interest margin was 3.64% for the six months ended June 30, 2026 compared to 3.12% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of 52bps.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2026, was $1.5 million, a decrease of $0.5 million, or 25.22%, compared to $2.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, and a decrease of $0.5 million, or 25.87%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2025.

The $0.5 million decrease in non-interest income from the three months ended March 31, 2026 was largely attributable to a decrease of $0.6 million in late and prepayment charges.

The $0.5 million decrease in non-interest income from the three months ended June 30, 2025 was largely attributable to decreases of $0.4 million in late and prepayment charges and $0.4 million in grant income recognized in the second quarter of 2025, offset by an increase of $0.2 million in other non-interest income.

Non-interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2026, was $3.6 million, a decrease of $0.9 million, or 19.64%, compared to $4.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The $0.9 million decrease in non-interest income from the six months ended June 30, 2025 was largely attributable to decreases of $0.4 million in late and prepayment charges, $0.4 million in income on sale of SBA loans and $0.4 million in grant income recognized in the second quarter of 2025, offset by increases on $0.3 million in other non-interest income and $0.1 million in service charges and fees.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2026 was $18.1 million, an increase of $0.9 million, or 5.19%, compared to $17.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and an increase of $1.3 million, or 7.50%, compared to $16.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

The $0.9 million increase in non-interest expense from the three months ended March 31, 2026 was mainly attributable to increases of $0.4 million in compensation and benefits, $0.2 million in occupancy and equipment, $0.2 million in other non-interest expenses and $0.1 million in professional fees.

The $1.3 million increase in non-interest expense from the three months ended June 30, 2025 was mainly attributable to an increase of $1.4 million in compensation and benefits, partially offset by a decrease of $0.1 million in federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessment.

Non-interest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was $35.4 million, an increase of $1.6 million, or 4.79%, compared to $33.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The $1.6 million increase in non-interest expense from the six months ended June 30, 2025 was mainly attributable to an increase of $2.3 million in compensation and benefits, partially offset by decreases of $0.3 million in direct loan expenses, $0.2 million in occupancy and equipment, $0.2 million in other non-interest expenses and $0.2 million in federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessment.

Credit Quality:

Total non-performing assets and accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty were $26.8 million at June 30, 2026 compared to $23.6 million at March 31, 2026 and $28.5 million at June 30, 2025.

During the three months ended June 30, 2026, a credit loss provision of $2.1 million on loans was recorded, consisting of $1.7 million charged on the funded portion and $0.4 million charged on the unfunded portion on loans. During the three months ended March 31, 2026, a credit loss provision of $1.7 million on loans was recorded, consisting of $1.3 million charged on the funded portion and $0.4 million charged on the unfunded portion on loans. During the three months ended June 30, 2025, a credit loss provision of $1.6 million on loans was recorded, consisting of $1.3 million charged on the funded portion on loans and $0.3 million charged on the unfunded portion on loans.

During the six months ended June 30, 2026, a credit loss provision of $3.8 million on loans was recorded, consisting of $3.0 million charged on the funded portion and $0.8 million charged on the unfunded portion on loans. During the six months ended June 30, 2025, a credit loss provision of $1.3 million on loans was recorded, consisting of $2.0 million charged on the funded portion on loans and a $0.7 million benefit on the unfunded portion on loans.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets increased $270.7 million, or 8.40%, to $3.49 billion as of June 30, 2026 from $3.22 billion as of December 31, 2025. The increase in total assets is largely attributable to increases of $280.5 million in net loans receivable, $13.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, $2.0 million in accrued interest receivable, $1.5 million in deferred tax assets, $1.4 million in Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock and $0.1 million in other assets, partially offset by decreases of $19.4 million in held-to-maturity securities, $7.4 million in available-for-sale securities, $1.0 million in premises and equipment, net, $0.5 million in right of use assets and $0.3 million in mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value.

Total liabilities increased $251.3 million, or 9.37%, to $2.93 billion as of June 30, 2026 from $2.68 billion as of December 31, 2025. The increase in total liabilities was largely attributable to increases of $225.2 million in deposits, $25.0 million in borrowings and $1.6 million in other liabilities, partially offset by a decrease of $0.5 million in operating lease liabilities.

Total stockholders’ equity increased $19.4 million, or 3.59%, to $561.0 million as of June 30, 2026, from $541.5 million as of December 31, 2025. The $19.4 million increase in stockholders’ equity was largely attributable to $17.1 million in net income, $0.2 million from exercise of stock options, $1.3 million impact to additional paid in capital as a result of share-based compensation, $1.2 million from release of ESOP shares, and $0.1 million in other comprehensive income, offset by $0.6 million related to the dividend paid on preferred shares during the six months ended June 30, 2026.

About Ponce Financial Group, Inc.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for Ponce Bank, N.A. Ponce Bank, N.A. is a Minority Depository Institution, a Community Development Financial Institution, and a certified Small Business Administration lender. Ponce Bank, N.A.’s business primarily consists of taking deposits from the general public and to a lesser extent alternative funding sources and investing those funds, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of 1-4 family residences (investor-owned and owner-occupied), multifamily residences, nonresidential properties, construction and land, and, to a lesser extent, in business and consumer loans. Ponce Bank. N.A. also invests in securities, which consist of U.S. Government and federal agency securities and securities issued by government-sponsored or government-owned enterprises, as well as, mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds and obligations, Federal Home Loan Bank stock and Federal Reserve Bank stock.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “will,” “would,” “expects,” “project,” “may,” “could,” “developments,” “strategic,” “launching,” “opportunities,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets” and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, adverse conditions in the capital and debt markets and the impact of such conditions on business activities; changes in interest rates; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; the effects of general economic conditions on a national basis or in the local markets in which Ponce Bank, N.A. operates, including changes that adversely affect borrowers’ ability to service and repay Ponce Bank, N.A.’s loans; changes in U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and retaliatory tariffs, and their related impacts on the economy; changes in the global economy, including negative changes that may arise from armed conflict and geopolitical instability; changes in the value of securities in the investment portfolio; changes in loan default and charge-off rates; fluctuations in real estate values; the adequacy of loan loss reserves; decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud and natural disasters; changes in government regulation; changes in accounting standards and practices; the risk that intangibles recorded in the financial statements will become impaired; demand for loans in Ponce Bank, N.A.’s market area; Ponce Bank, N.A.’s ability to attract and maintain deposits; risks related to the implementation of acquisitions, dispositions, and restructurings; the risk that Ponce Financial Group, Inc. may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements and the risk factors described in Ponce Financial Group, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc.and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Dollars in thousands, except for share data) As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 ASSETS Cash and due from banks: Cash $ 25,567 $ 27,429 $ 28,511 $ 29,296 $ 35,767 Interest-bearing deposits 114,443 89,817 97,643 117,283 90,872 Total cash and cash equivalents 140,010 117,246 126,154 146,579 126,639 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 84,774 87,150 92,196 94,822 96,562 Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost 253,616 263,514 272,982 285,125 336,879 Placement with banks 249 249 249 249 249 Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 3,050 2,127 3,388 5,794 5,703 Loans receivable, net 2,879,740 2,698,649 2,599,258 2,490,046 2,458,712 Accrued interest receivable 19,939 19,274 17,905 18,903 19,126 Premises and equipment, net 14,645 15,159 15,638 16,129 16,067 Right of use assets 27,055 27,633 27,583 28,295 28,806 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock (FHLBNY), at cost 30,689 28,180 29,309 25,945 26,620 Federal Reserve Bank of New York stock (FRBNY), at cost 10,714 10,706 10,698 — — Deferred tax assets 12,979 11,729 11,501 12,402 12,143 Other assets 17,251 19,141 17,109 32,790 26,363 Total assets $ 3,494,711 $ 3,300,757 $ 3,223,970 $ 3,157,079 $ 3,153,869 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits $ 2,271,809 $ 2,133,795 $ 2,046,635 $ 2,063,081 $ 2,053,151 Borrowings 621,100 571,100 596,100 521,100 536,100 Operating lease liabilities 28,874 29,429 29,353 30,028 30,501 Accrued interest payable 3,837 4,338 3,788 4,372 4,161 Other liabilities 8,121 10,732 6,545 8,663 8,868 Total liabilities 2,933,741 2,749,394 2,682,421 2,627,244 2,632,781 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized 225,000 225,000 225,000 225,000 225,000 Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized 249 249 249 249 249 Treasury stock, at cost (5,738 ) (5,738 ) (6,164 ) (7,270 ) (7,404 ) Additional paid-in-capital 210,339 209,219 208,604 208,909 208,275 Retained earnings 151,887 143,674 135,332 125,477 119,250 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,698 ) (10,680 ) (10,820 ) (11,586 ) (13,047 ) Unearned compensation ─ ESOP (10,069 ) (10,361 ) (10,652 ) (10,944 ) (11,235 ) Total stockholders' equity 560,970 551,363 541,549 529,835 521,088 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,494,711 $ 3,300,757 $ 3,223,970 $ 3,157,079 $ 3,153,869

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 Interest and dividend income: Interest on loans receivable $ 46,835 $ 43,982 $ 43,599 $ 41,486 $ 40,291 Interest on deposits due from banks 954 770 1,209 978 807 Interest and dividend on securities and FHLBNY stock 3,863 3,910 4,013 4,383 4,762 Total interest and dividend income 51,652 48,662 48,821 46,847 45,860 Interest expense: Interest on certificates of deposit 6,785 6,415 6,706 6,553 7,382 Interest on other deposits 9,544 8,630 9,106 9,996 9,058 Interest on borrowings 5,262 5,391 5,075 5,050 4,994 Total interest expense 21,591 20,436 20,887 21,599 21,434 Net interest income 30,061 28,226 27,934 25,248 24,426 Provision for credit losses 2,148 1,656 1,078 1,364 1,626 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 27,913 26,570 26,856 23,884 22,800 Non-interest income: Service charges and fees 600 539 542 539 511 Brokerage commissions — — 23 8 — Late and prepayment charges 138 726 1,173 385 530 Income on sale of mortgage loans 161 120 139 166 169 Grant income — — 428 429 428 Other 628 657 1,174 (35 ) 422 Total non-interest income 1,527 2,042 3,479 1,492 2,060 Non-interest expense: Compensation and benefits 9,070 8,663 8,113 7,868 7,627 Occupancy and equipment 3,901 3,672 4,033 3,934 3,907 Data processing expenses 1,195 1,219 1,223 1,296 1,188 Direct loan expenses 187 121 116 155 241 Insurance and surety bond premiums 332 333 324 318 297 Office supplies, telephone and postage 152 193 186 170 174 Professional fees 1,470 1,346 1,392 1,409 1,367 Marketing and promotional expenses 190 228 94 184 266 Federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessment 408 409 97 266 546 Other operating expenses 1,230 1,056 1,056 1,018 1,256 Total non-interest expense 18,135 17,240 16,634 16,618 16,869 Income before income taxes 11,305 11,372 13,701 8,758 7,991 Provision for income taxes 2,810 2,749 3,565 2,250 1,891 Net income $ 8,495 $ 8,623 $ 10,136 $ 6,508 $ 6,100 Dividends on preferred shares 282 281 281 281 282 Net income available to common stockholders $ 8,213 $ 8,342 $ 9,855 $ 6,227 $ 5,818 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.36 $ 0.36 $ 0.43 $ 0.27 $ 0.26 Diluted $ 0.35 $ 0.36 $ 0.42 $ 0.27 $ 0.25 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 23,053,460 22,988,317 22,837,044 22,766,195 22,716,615 Diluted 23,508,153 23,331,314 23,263,708 23,135,448 22,947,769

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 Variance $ Variance % Interest and dividend income: Interest on loans receivable $ 90,817 $ 77,427 $ 13,390 17.29 % Interest on deposits due from banks 1,724 2,475 (751 ) (30.34 %) Interest and dividend on securities and FHLBNY stock 7,773 9,955 (2,182 ) (21.92 %) Total interest and dividend income 100,314 89,857 10,457 11.64 % Interest expense: Interest on certificates of deposit 13,200 15,136 (1,936 ) (12.79 %) Interest on other deposits 18,174 17,612 562 3.19 % Interest on borrowings 10,653 10,480 173 1.65 % Total interest expense 42,027 43,228 (1,201 ) (2.78 %) Net interest income 58,287 46,629 11,658 25.00 % Provision for credit losses 3,804 1,341 2,463 183.67 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 54,483 45,288 9,195 20.30 % Non-interest income: Service charges and fees 1,139 1,036 103 9.94 % Brokerage commissions — 4 (4 ) (100.00 %) Late and prepayment charges 864 1,227 (363 ) (29.58 %) Income on sale of mortgage loans 281 317 (36 ) (11.36 %) Income on sale of SBA loans — 404 (404 ) (100.00 %) Grant income — 428 (428 ) (100.00 %) Other 1,285 1,025 260 25.37 % Total non-interest income 3,569 4,441 (872 ) (19.64 %) Non-interest expense: Compensation and benefits 17,733 15,407 2,326 15.10 % Occupancy and equipment 7,573 7,820 (247 ) (3.16 %) Data processing expenses 2,414 2,340 74 3.16 % Direct loan expenses 308 629 (321 ) (51.03 %) Insurance and surety bond premiums 665 612 53 8.66 % Office supplies, telephone and postage 345 344 1 0.29 % Professional fees 2,816 2,731 85 3.11 % Marketing and promotional expenses 418 349 69 19.77 % Federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments 817 1,007 (190 ) (18.87 %) Other operating expenses 2,286 2,518 (232 ) (9.21 %) Total non-interest expense 35,375 33,757 1,618 4.79 % Income before income taxes 22,677 15,972 6,705 41.98 % Provision for income taxes 5,559 3,913 1,646 42.06 % Net income $ 17,118 $ 12,059 $ 5,059 41.95 % Dividends on preferred shares 563 563 — 0.00 % Net income available to common stockholders $ 16,555 $ 11,496 $ 5,059 44.01 % Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.72 $ 0.51 $ 0.21 41.18 % Diluted $ 0.71 $ 0.50 $ 0.21 42.00 % Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 23,021,069 22,689,914 331,155 1.46 % Diluted 23,419,915 22,920,841 499,074 2.18 %

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loans Receivable excluding Mortgage Loans Held for Sale

As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent (Dollars in thousands) Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residential $ 426,343 14.65 % $ 431,377 15.82 % $ 434,374 16.54 % $ 444,602 17.67 % $ 452,350 18.21 % Multifamily residential 1,057,612 36.35 % 915,333 33.58 % 756,542 28.83 % 688,574 27.39 % 693,670 27.96 % Nonresidential properties 535,521 18.41 % 534,256 19.60 % 526,210 20.05 % 436,175 17.35 % 404,512 16.30 % Construction and land 817,151 28.08 % 763,990 28.03 % 854,096 32.54 % 886,369 35.25 % 883,462 35.59 % Total mortgage loans 2,836,627 97.49 % 2,644,956 97.03 % 2,571,222 97.96 % 2,455,720 97.66 % 2,433,994 98.06 % Non-mortgage loans: Business loans 72,438 2.49 % 80,366 2.95 % 53,063 2.02 % 58,012 2.31 % 47,372 1.91 % Consumer loans 577 0.02 % 596 0.02 % 625 0.02 % 727 0.03 % 840 0.03 % Total non-mortgage loans 73,015 2.51 % 80,962 2.97 % 53,688 2.04 % 58,739 2.34 % 48,212 1.94 % Total loans, gross 2,909,642 100.00 % 2,725,918 100.00 % 2,624,910 100.00 % 2,514,459 100.00 % 2,482,206 100.00 % Net deferred loan origination (fees) costs (2,348 ) (1,031 ) (203 ) 351 606 Allowance for credit losses on loans (27,554 ) (26,238 ) (25,449 ) (24,764 ) (24,100 ) Loans, net $ 2,879,740 $ 2,698,649 $ 2,599,258 $ 2,490,046 $ 2,458,712

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans

For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 (Dollars in thousands) Allowance for credit losses on loans at beginning of the period $ 26,238 $ 25,449 $ 24,764 $ 24,100 $ 22,974 Provision for credit losses on loans 1,669 1,293 1,526 864 1,348 Charge-offs: Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residential — — (32 ) — — Non-mortgage loans: Business (354 ) (504 ) (801 ) (200 ) (222 ) Consumer — — (44 ) — — Total charge-offs (354 ) (504 ) (877 ) (200 ) (222 ) Recoveries: Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residential 1 — 1 — — Non-mortgage loans: Business — — 35 — — Total recoveries 1 — 36 — — Net (charge-offs) recoveries (353 ) (504 ) (841 ) (200 ) (222 ) Allowance for credit losses on loans at end of the period $ 27,554 $ 26,238 $ 25,449 $ 24,764 $ 24,100

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Deposits

As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent (Dollars in thousands) Demand $ 251,919 11.10 % $ 241,012 11.29 % $ 208,250 10.18 % $ 192,595 9.34 % $ 197,671 9.63 % Interest-bearing deposits: NOW/IOLA accounts 71,987 3.17 % 78,192 3.66 % 84,012 4.10 % 75,051 3.64 % 63,626 3.10 % Money market accounts (1) 929,002 40.89 % 811,982 38.05 % 779,532 38.09 % 821,844 39.84 % 790,939 38.52 % Reciprocal deposits 164,883 7.26 % 162,926 7.64 % 152,630 7.46 % 154,548 7.49 % 136,693 6.66 % Savings accounts (2) 115,233 5.07 % 118,373 5.55 % 117,708 5.75 % 117,401 5.69 % 113,701 5.53 % Total NOW, money market, reciprocal and savings accounts 1,281,105 56.39 % 1,171,473 54.90 % 1,133,882 55.40 % 1,168,844 56.66 % 1,104,959 53.81 % Certificates of deposit of $250K or more 194,462 8.56 % 258,093 12.10 % 202,500 9.89 % 209,819 10.17 % 220,671 10.75 % Brokered certificates of deposit (3) 94,557 4.16 % 54,553 2.56 % 67,942 3.32 % 67,952 3.29 % 69,531 3.39 % Listing service deposits (3) 994 0.04 % 1,243 0.06 % 4,150 0.20 % 4,150 0.20 % 6,140 0.30 % All other certificates of deposit less than $250K 448,772 19.75 % 407,421 19.09 % 429,911 21.01 % 419,721 20.34 % 454,179 22.12 % Total certificates of deposit 738,785 32.51 % 721,310 33.81 % 704,503 34.42 % 701,642 34.00 % 750,521 36.56 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,019,890 88.90 % 1,892,783 88.71 % 1,838,385 89.82 % 1,870,486 90.66 % 1,855,480 90.37 % Total deposits $ 2,271,809 100.00 % $ 2,133,795 100.00 % $ 2,046,635 100.00 % $ 2,063,081 100.00 % $ 2,053,151 100.00 %

(1) At June 30, 2026, there was $50.2 million in brokered deposits. At March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, there were $0.3 million each in brokered deposits.

(2) As of June 30, 2025, Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance in the amounts of $10.9 million were reclassified to Deposits.

(3) At June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025. there were no individual listing service deposits amounting to $250,000 or more. At June 30, 2025, there was $1.5 million in individual listing service deposits amounting to $250,000 or more. All other brokered certificates of deposit individually amounted to less than $250,000.



Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Nonperforming Assets

As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 (Dollars in thousands) Non-accrual loans: Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residential $ 5,843 $ 3,158 $ 4,427 $ 3,176 $ 1,859 Multifamily residential 12,133 9,228 13,112 14,202 11,703 Nonresidential properties — — — — 405 Construction and land 5,040 7,061 8,247 8,907 8,907 Non-mortgage loans: Business 77 427 667 880 276 Consumer — — — — — Total non-accrual loans (not including non-accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty) (1) $ 23,093 $ 19,874 $ 26,453 $ 27,165 $ 23,150 Non-accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty (1): Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residential 475 477 410 698 708 Total non-accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty (1) 475 477 410 698 708 Total non-performing assets(2) $ 23,568 $ 20,351 $ 26,863 $ 27,863 $ 23,858 Accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty (1): Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residential 2,456 2,481 2,574 3,725 3,791 Multifamily residential — — — — — Nonresidential properties 618 613 621 629 655 Construction and land — — — — — Non-mortgage loans: Business 175 185 190 196 203 Consumer — — — — — Total accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty (1) $ 3,249 $ 3,279 $ 3,385 $ 4,550 $ 4,649 Total non-performing assets and accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty (1) $ 26,817 $ 23,630 $ 30,248 $ 32,413 $ 28,507 Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.67 % 0.62 % 0.83 % 0.88 % 0.76 %

(1) Balances include both modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, in accordance with ASU 2022-02 adopted on January 1, 2023, and previously existing troubled debt restructurings.

(2) Includes nonperforming mortgage loans held for sale.



Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheets

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 Average Average Outstanding Average Outstanding Average Balance Interest Yield/Rate(1) Balance Interest Yield/Rate(1) (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans (2) $ 2,801,281 $ 46,835 6.71 % $ 2,447,713 $ 40,291 6.60 % Securities (3) 345,599 3,160 3.67 % 449,858 4,246 3.79 % Other (4) 146,919 1,657 4.52 % 102,252 1,323 5.19 % Total interest-earning assets 3,293,799 51,652 6.29 % 2,999,823 45,860 6.13 % Non-interest-earning assets 98,497 104,059 Total assets $ 3,392,296 $ 3,103,882 Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW/IOLA $ 75,589 $ 118 0.63 % $ 68,155 $ 100 0.59 % Money market 1,028,044 9,398 3.67 % 864,688 8,930 4.14 % Savings (5) 120,801 28 0.09 % 119,177 28 0.10 % Certificates of deposit 744,298 6,785 3.66 % 772,363 7,382 3.83 % Total deposits 1,968,732 16,329 3.33 % 1,824,383 16,440 3.61 % Borrowings 575,496 5,262 3.67 % 521,375 4,994 3.84 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,544,228 21,591 3.40 % 2,345,758 21,434 3.66 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing demand 244,483 — 203,349 — Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 45,560 — 36,435 — Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 290,043 — 239,784 — Total liabilities 2,834,271 21,591 2,585,542 21,434 Total equity 558,025 518,340 Total liabilities and total equity $ 3,392,296 3.40 % $ 3,103,882 3.66 % Net interest income $ 30,061 $ 24,426 Net interest rate spread (6) 2.89 % 2.47 % Net interest-earning assets (7) $ 749,571 $ 654,065 Net interest margin (8) 3.66 % 3.27 % Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 129.46 % 127.88 %

(1) Annualized where appropriate.

(2) Loans include loans and mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value.

(3) Securities include available-for-sale securities and held-to-maturity securities.

(4) Includes FHLBNY demand account, FHLBNY stock dividends and FRBNY demand deposits.

(5) For the three months ended June 30, 2025, Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance in the amount of $14.9 million, were reclassified to Savings.

(6) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.

(7) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

(8) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheets

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 Average Average Outstanding Average Outstanding Average Balance Interest Yield/Rate(1) Balance Interest Yield/Rate(1) (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans (2) $ 2,740,985 $ 90,817 6.68 % $ 2,408,788 $ 77,427 6.48 % Securities (3) 352,985 6,407 3.66 % 458,660 8,767 3.85 % Other (4) 138,299 3,090 4.51 % 143,905 3,663 5.13 % Total interest-earning assets 3,232,269 100,314 6.26 % 3,011,353 89,857 6.02 % Non-interest-earning assets 95,873 106,600 Total assets $ 3,328,142 $ 3,117,953 Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW/IOLA $ 76,705 $ 252 0.66 % $ 70,243 $ 215 0.62 % Money market 988,744 17,866 3.64 % 846,420 17,341 4.13 % Savings (5) 120,505 56 0.09 % 118,400 56 0.10 % Certificates of deposit 731,371 13,200 3.64 % 783,256 15,136 3.90 % Total deposits 1,917,325 31,374 3.30 % 1,818,319 32,748 3.63 % Borrowings 579,774 10,653 3.71 % 544,857 10,480 3.88 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,497,099 42,027 3.39 % 2,363,176 43,228 3.69 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing demand 232,834 — 200,007 — Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 44,804 — 40,155 — Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 277,638 — 240,162 — Total liabilities 2,774,737 42,027 2,603,338 43,228 Total equity 553,405 514,615 Total liabilities and total equity $ 3,328,142 3.39 % $ 3,117,953 3.69 % Net interest income $ 58,287 $ 46,629 Net interest rate spread (6) 2.87 % 2.33 % Net interest-earning assets (7) $ 735,170 $ 648,177 Net interest margin (8) 3.64 % 3.12 % Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 129.44 % 127.43 %

(1) Annualized where appropriate.

(2) Loans include loans and mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value.

(3) Securities include available-for-sale securities and held-to-maturity securities.

(4) Includes FHLBNY demand account, FHLBNY stock dividends and FRBNY demand deposits.

(5) For the six months ended June 30, 2025, Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance in the amount of $13.7 million, were reclassified to Savings.

(6) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.

(7) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

(8) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Other Data

As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 Other Data Common shares issued 24,886,711 24,886,711 24,886,711 24,886,711 24,886,711 Less treasury shares 698,810 698,810 750,785 885,586 901,911 Common shares outstanding at end of period 24,187,901 24,187,901 24,135,926 24,001,125 23,984,800 Book value per common share $ 13.89 $ 13.49 $ 13.12 $ 12.70 $ 12.34 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 13.89 $ 13.49 $ 13.12 $ 12.70 $ 12.34

(1) Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by common shares outstanding. Tangible common equity is defined as total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, net of applicable deferred taxes. The Company believes that tangible book value per common share is a useful measure for investors, regulators, and analysts because it reflects the Company’s capital position excluding the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets, which may not be realizable in a liquidation scenario. This measure is commonly used in the banking industry to assess financial condition and capital adequacy. Tangible book value per common share should not be considered a substitute for book value per common share, which is calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the Company’s definition of tangible book value per common share may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies. During the periods presented, the Company did not make any adjustments for goodwill and other intangible assets, so tangible book value per common share is equal to the book value per common share as calculated in accordance with GAAP.



Contact:

Sergio J. Vaccaro

sergio.vaccaro@poncebank.net

718-931-9000