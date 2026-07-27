Optical Switches Market Size to Hit USD 20.60 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optical Switches Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global Optical Switches Market Size was worth USD 7.05 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 20.60 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 11.36% during 2026–2035.”

AI Data Centers, Cloud Computing, and High-Speed Optical Networks Accelerate Global Optical Switches Market Growth Globally

The increasing need for high bandwidth connectivity, low latency, and scalable network infrastructure has led to rapid growth in the Optical Switches Market around the world. In light of the expansion of AI workloads, hyperscale data centers, edge computing, and digital platforms by enterprise and cloud service providers, optical switches have become increasingly important for optimizing the processes of data routing and network performance. The technological developments in silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuit technology, automation, and software-defined networking improve the efficiency of optical switches.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Lumentum Holdings Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Nokia Corporation

Ciena Corporation

Broadcom Inc.

Marvell Technology, Inc.

Coherent Corp.

II-VI Incorporated

Molex LLC

TE Connectivity Ltd.

EXFO Inc.

Santec Corporation

NTT Electronics Corporation

HUBER+SUHNER AG

Thorlabs, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

NEC Corporation

Google LLC

Optical Switches Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 7.05 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 20.60 Billion CAGR CAGR of 11.36% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Switching Technology (MEMS-based Switching, Electro-Optic Switching, Thermo-Optic Switching, Liquid-Crystal-Based Switching, Acousto-Optic Switching, and Others)

• By Port Count (1×2, 1×4, 1×8, and 1×16 and Above)

• By Application (Circuit Switching, Multiplexing, Cross-Connects, Signal Monitoring, Protection Switching, and Others)

• By End-User Industry (IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Data Centers, Energy & Utilities, and Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Switching Technology

Switching through MEMS constituted the largest segment in the Optical Switches Market, holding around 32.80% share in 2025 on account of high reliability, lower power consumption, scalability, low insertion losses, and wider usage in telecommunication infrastructure, optical cross-connects, and monitoring networks. The Electro-Optic Switching segment is projected to hold the highest growth rate of 12.96% in the forecast period from 2026 to 2035 on the back of rising demands for ultra-high-speed optical switches, development in photonics ICs, and increasing usage in artificial intelligence infrastructure, high performance computing, and next-gen optical networks.

By Port Count

Market share held by 1×4 is estimated to be the highest at 28.40% in 2025, owing to the perfect balance of cost-effectiveness, flexibility, and applicability in telecommunications networks, fiber monitoring, and optical signal management. The 1×16 and Above segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate at 14.47% CAGR between 2026 and 2035 on account of increasing complexities in the network, surge in traffic volumes, expansion of hyperscale data centers, and need for high-capacity optical network products.

By Application

The Circuit Switching Segment was the highest revenue generating segment in the Optical Switches Market in 2025, accounting for around 26.40% of revenue share, owing to its extensive utilization in efficient optical signal routing, point-to-point connectivity of high-capacity communications channels, network protection, and effective bandwidth management within telecom and enterprise setups. The Cross-Connects Segment is estimated to hold the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 12.84% during the forecast period, driven by the increasing need for flexible optical network configurations, automated bandwidth provisioning, and traffic management systems.

By End User Industry

The IT & Telecom category occupied the maximum market share in 2025, contributing to around 34.80% of the overall revenues attributed to the rise in the use of fiber optics, increased internet traffic, expansion of 5G networks, broadband infrastructure, and efficient optical signal routing. The Data Centers category is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 14.43% from 2026 to 2035 attributed to the increase in AI workloads, use of cloud computing services, hyperscale data center installations, and edge computing.

Regional Insights:

The Asia Pacific region held the largest share of about 34.72% of the Optical Switches Market's overall revenue in 2025, and it is predicted that it will be the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period at a CAGR of 12.60%, owing to factors such as fast-paced digitalization, development of data centers, internet connectivity, 5G, cloud computing, and substantial investments made in fiber optic networks.

North America remains an important region in terms of market size owing to the high adoption rates of hyperscale data centers, artificial intelligence systems, cloud platforms, and advanced optical networking. In 2025, the U.S. alone accounted for about 84.12% of the overall revenue of North America, owing to its established technological environment, development of data centers, semiconductor industry, and optical communication infrastructure.

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Recent Developments:

2026: NVIDIA announced its Quantum-X800 InfiniBand and Spectrum-X Ethernet photonics switches featuring co-packaged optics and silicon photonics ASICs, delivering up to 409.6 Tbps bandwidth and improved power efficiency for AI data centers and enterprise networking infrastructure.

NVIDIA announced its Quantum-X800 InfiniBand and Spectrum-X Ethernet photonics switches featuring co-packaged optics and silicon photonics ASICs, delivering up to 409.6 Tbps bandwidth and improved power efficiency for AI data centers and enterprise networking infrastructure. 2026: Marvell and Lumentum demonstrated an integrated rack-level Optical Circuit Switching (OCS) system at OFC 2026 for AI data center infrastructure, enabling ultra-low-latency connectivity and reduced networking power consumption by minimizing optical-electrical-optical conversions.

Exclusive Sections of the Optical Switches Market Report (The USPs):

OPTICAL NETWORK INFRASTRUCTURE & COMMUNICATION ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS – Provides comprehensive insights into fiber-optic networks, telecom infrastructure, hyperscale data centers, AI computing environments, edge computing platforms, 5G networks, and next-generation optical communication ecosystems.

– Provides comprehensive insights into fiber-optic networks, telecom infrastructure, hyperscale data centers, AI computing environments, edge computing platforms, 5G networks, and next-generation optical communication ecosystems. ADVANCED OPTICAL SWITCHING TECHNOLOGY BENCHMARKING – Evaluates innovations across MEMS-based switching, electro-optic switches, silicon photonics, optical circuit switching, photonic integrated circuits, programmable switching platforms, and automated optical network management solutions.

– Evaluates innovations across MEMS-based switching, electro-optic switches, silicon photonics, optical circuit switching, photonic integrated circuits, programmable switching platforms, and automated optical network management solutions. AI DATA CENTER & HIGH-PERFORMANCE COMPUTING INSIGHTS – Assesses market opportunities across artificial intelligence infrastructure, hyperscale data centers, cloud computing platforms, high-performance computing environments, enterprise networks, and low-latency connectivity applications requiring advanced optical switching technologies.

– Assesses market opportunities across artificial intelligence infrastructure, hyperscale data centers, cloud computing platforms, high-performance computing environments, enterprise networks, and low-latency connectivity applications requiring advanced optical switching technologies. DIGITAL NETWORK MODERNIZATION & DATA CENTER DEPLOYMENT TRACKER – Delivers detailed analysis of optical switch adoption across data center modernization initiatives, SDN architectures, edge computing infrastructure, cloud networking platforms, 5G deployments, and intelligent communication networks.

– Delivers detailed analysis of optical switch adoption across data center modernization initiatives, SDN architectures, edge computing infrastructure, cloud networking platforms, 5G deployments, and intelligent communication networks. OPTICAL COMMUNICATION STANDARDS & NETWORK PERFORMANCE ASSESSMENT – Examines evolving optical networking standards, interoperability requirements, bandwidth optimization strategies, energy-efficient switching technologies, optical transport systems, and next-generation connectivity frameworks.

– Examines evolving optical networking standards, interoperability requirements, bandwidth optimization strategies, energy-efficient switching technologies, optical transport systems, and next-generation connectivity frameworks. NEXT-GENERATION OPTICAL SWITCHES MARKET OUTLOOK – Evaluates future developments in AI-driven optical networking, co-packaged optics, silicon photonics innovation, optical circuit switching, autonomous network management, energy-efficient data center infrastructure, and advanced communication technologies shaping the Optical Switches Market through 2035.

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