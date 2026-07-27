Bombardier Celebrates 200th Delivery of its Challenger 3500  Jet to Mr. Piero Ferrari as Super-Midsize Category Leading Momentum Continues

The milestone 200th Challenger 3500 jet was delivered to Mr. Piero Ferrari, Vice Chairman of Ferrari, bringing together Bombardier’s category-leading super-midsize jet with one of the world’s most iconic names in mobility, design and craftsmanship

The aircraft will support Mr. Ferrari’s travel to Formula One races and other business engagements, offering the performance, comfort and reliability required by a leader associated with excellence, precision and innovation

The Challenger 3500 jet has quickly become the super-midsize segment’s delivery leader, reaching 200 deliveries while continuing to combine exceptional performance, operating efficiency and a refined cabin experience





MONTREAL, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier is proud to announce the delivery of its 200th Challenger 3500 jet to Mr. Piero Ferrari, Vice Chairman of Ferrari, bringing together one of business aviation’s most successful super-midsize jets with one of the world’s most iconic names in mobility, design and craftsmanship. The aircraft will support Mr. Ferrari’s travel to Formula One races and other business engagements, offering the performance, comfort and reliability required by a leader associated with excellence, precision and innovation. Reaching this milestone less than four years after entry into service underscores the aircraft’s strong market momentum, growing customer demand and Bombardier’s continued leadership in one of business aviation’s most competitive categories.

“Delivering the 200th Challenger 3500 jet is a defining milestone for Bombardier and a powerful testament to the aircraft’s remarkable success in the super-midsize segment,” said David Murray, Executive Vice President, Manufacturing, IT and Bombardier Operational Excellence System. “We are especially proud to mark this milestone with Mr. Piero Ferrari and thank him for the confidence he has placed in Bombardier. This achievement speaks to the exceptional dedication of our employees, the confidence our customers continue to place in Bombardier and the strength of an aircraft that delivers outstanding performance, impressive efficiency and an elevated cabin experience. The Challenger 3500 jet has quickly established itself as a category leader, and we look forward to building on that momentum.”

The milestone reflects the strong market traction of the Challenger 3500 jet since its entry into service. Since its first full year of deliveries in 2023, the aircraft has outdelivered every other business jet model in the medium and heavy categories, underscoring its appeal among customers seeking a proven combination of performance, efficiency and cabin comfort.

The Challenger 3500 jet has quickly become one of the most sought-after aircraft in its category, offering the lowest direct operating costs in its class, leading performance, impressive versatility and a state-of-the-art cabin. Building on Bombardier’s long-standing leadership in the super-midsize segment, the aircraft continues a winning legacy defined by reliability, performance and customer-focused innovation.

The Challenger 3500 jet has also continued to gain traction among leading fleet operators, further reinforcing its relevance with some of the industry’s most sophisticated buyers. Recent firm commitments from operators including BOND, NetJets and VistaJet highlight the aircraft’s growing adoption across a demanding customer base.

The Challenger 3500 jet features a thoughtfully designed cabin with several category-defining innovations, including the industry’s first voice-controlled cabin and the acclaimed Nuage seat, originally introduced on the Global 7500 aircraft. The aircraft also carries an Environmental Product Declaration (EPD)(1), as does Bombardier’s entire portfolio of in-production aircraft, reinforcing Bombardier’s position as the only business jet manufacturer to have published EPDs for its aircraft(2).

(1) The Challenger 3500 has a Type II declaration in accordance with the ISO 14021, and following ISO 14044:2006 for science-based Life Cycle Assessment (LCA).

(2) Based on Bombardier's analysis of publicly available data

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world’s best-performing aircraft for the world’s most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation—innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of more than 5,200 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier’s performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious “Red Dot: Best of the Best” award for Brands and Communication Design.

For information

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier’s Sustainability report, as well as the company’s initiative to cover all its flight operations with a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blend utilizing the Book-and-Claim system visit bombardier.com.

Learn more about Bombardier’s industry-leading products and customer service network at bombardier.com. Follow us on X @Bombardier.

Media Contacts

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Malika Savard

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malika.savard@aero.bombardier.com

Bombardier, Challenger, Challenger 3500, Global, Global 7500 and Nuage are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

