US Defense Manufacturer, Elmet Technologies, to Streamline Supply Chain for Rapid Production of Hypersonic Vehicle Parts with 3D Systems DMP Flex 350 Triple

Made advancements for C103 material with 3D Systems AIG Group

Expects fast qualification and certification of machines and materials

Focuses on a fast, streamlined domestic supply chain





ROCK HILL, S.C., July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) announced that Elmet Technologies, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Elmet Group (Nasdaq: ELMT) (“Elmet”), is deploying the DMP Flex 350 Triple metal additive manufacturing machine (laser powder bed fusion) for the rapid production of advanced aerospace parts for hypersonic vehicles. Utilizing a high-performance C103 material, the Elmet team expects to rapidly qualify and certify the system to begin production in 2026.

High-performance C103 Material

Elmet Technologies has spent the last 8 years with 3D Systems’ Application Innovation Group (AIG), a team of expert engineers who consult, guide and assist customers with advanced development of processes and materials. As part of this work the team developed processing parameters for C103 material specifically for this deployment. C103 is a niobium-based alloy composed primarily of niobium with hafnium and titanium, designed for extreme high-temperature and aerospace applications.

“We collaborated with AIG on the parameter sets for the C103 material,” said Scott Ohm, R&D Manager, Elmet Technologies. “The work was done on an earlier 3D Systems metal 3D printer and we expect that prior research work will make it very easy to begin production on the DMP 350 Flex Triple.”

Selecting the DMP 350 Flex Triple

The DMP Flex 350 Triple supports a 350 x 350 x 350 mm build size, with 3 lasers for greater productivity. A best-in-class low oxygen environment maintains <25 ppm oxygen, typically ~0-6 ppm oxygen. This low oxygen (and other interstitial element) environment allows for exceptional powder reuse rates along with tight control of metal chemistry and superior surface finishes.

Elmet Technologies intends to use this system for the production of large heat exchangers for hypersonic vehicles. Elmet Technologies selected this advanced metal 3D printer for a number of reasons:

Very low oxygen content maintained within the system makes it a strong choice for very high-quality, consistent and repeatable parts production using refractory metals

The larger build size helps to meet the growing requirements of customers

The 3-laser system can enable large production volumes, quickly

It works with Elmet’s novel in-house materials

It is anticipated to enable fast qualification and certification





“This machine, material and process should achieve qualification within a couple of months,” said Ohm. “We anticipate NASA 6030 certification a few months after that. This is very fast and indicative of the quality of this entire solution, as well as confirmation of the sound business case for collaboration 3D Systems’ Aerospace and Defense experts to streamline the qualification and certification process.”

Direct Production of Monolithic Metal Parts

Metal 3D printing from 3D Systems enables the design and manufacture of higher performance heat transfer structures that are accurate, complex, and leak tight with less assembly, shorter lead times, reduced costs, higher yield, and better component reliability versus legacy processes like brazing. The use of Direct Metal Printing (DMP) reduces reliance on extended supply chains and helps protect intellectual property while delivering components that cannot be produced using traditional methods including thin walls, increased surface-to-volume ratios and maximal heat transfer with acceptable pressure drop.

“This collaboration with Elmet is a standout example of using metal additive manufacturing to create new advantages in aerospace design and production,” said Mike Shepard, Vice President of Aerospace & Defense, 3D Systems. “The low oxygen architecture of our DMP series metal additive machines is ideal for manufacture of complex components from highly reactive metals, like C103 and other refractory alloys.”

Securing the Supply Chain

By integrating in-house materials with 3D Systems’ DMP Flex 350 Triple, Elmet is working to secure its supply chain for the US defense industrial base, enabling fast, tool-free localized production of advanced aerospace parts.

About 3D Systems

For 40 years Chuck Hull’s curiosity and desire to improve the way products were designed and manufactured gave birth to 3D printing, 3D Systems, and the additive manufacturing industry. Since then, that same spark continues to ignite the 3D Systems team as we work side-by-side with our customers to change the way industries innovate. As a full-service solutions partner, we deliver industry-leading 3D printing technologies, materials and software to high-value markets such as medical and dental; aerospace, space and defense; transportation and motorsports; AI infrastructure; and durable goods. Each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise and passion of our employees who endeavor to achieve our shared goal of Transforming Manufacturing for a Better Future. More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including statements regarding the timing of product launches, regulatory approvals, market opportunities, expected revenue impact, and shareholder value. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company or Elmet to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In many cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "may," "will," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates" or "plans" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based upon the company’s or Elmet’s, as applicable, management’s beliefs, assumptions, and current expectations and may include comments as to the company’s or Elmet’s respective beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting their respective businesses and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of the company or Elmet, as applicable. The factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the company’s and Elmet’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other factors, could cause actual results of the Company or Elmet, as applicable, to differ materially from those reflected or predicted in forward-looking statements. Although the respective management of the company and Elmet believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not, be relied upon as a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included are made only as of the date of the statement. Neither 3D Systems nor Elmet undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statements made by their respective management or on either’s behalf, whether as a result of future developments, subsequent events or circumstances or otherwise.

Investor Contact: investor.relations@3dsystems.com

Media Contact: press@3dsystems.com