Quantum Cyber Completes First Mini-Interceptor Drone at Its Newly U.S. Manufacturing Facility in Bridgeport, Connecticut

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Cyber N.V. (Nasdaq: QUCY) (“Quantum Cyber” or the “Company”), a Nasdaq-listed autonomous defense technology company assembling an AI-powered System-of-Systems platform for drone warfare, counter-UAS, and border security applications, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Quantum Drones Corporation, has completed the manufacturing and assembly of its first mini-interceptor drone at the Company’s newly acquired U.S.-based manufacturing facility in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

The milestone marks the first in-house drone produced by Quantum Cyber following the closing on July 15, 2026, of the approximately 50,000 square foot Bridgeport, Connecticut facility, and represents what the Company believes is an operational proof point in the Company’s stated strategic transition from a technology development and IP licensing platform to a vertically integrated autonomous defense manufacturer with domestic production capacity under its own control.

A Mini-Interceptor Built for Swarm Deployment

The mini-interceptor is a high-speed autonomous platform engineered for rapid response and aerial neutralization of hostile unmanned aerial systems. It is a core component of the Company’s currently planned counter-UAS product line and is designed to be produced at attritable unit economics for high-volume tactical deployment.

Mini-Interceptor Platform Specifications

Maximum speed: up to 220 kilometers per hour

Operation time: up to 20 minutes

Payload: up to 50 grams of energetic payload

Fast interception capability against hostile unmanned aerial systems

Compact and maneuverable airframe optimized for tactical aerial engagements

As previously disclosed on May 21, 2026, the Company’s Quantum Drone Autonomous System (QDAS) architecture, for which Quantum Cyber filed a provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on May 19, 2026, contemplates the deployment of interceptor micro-drones in swarms of up to 12 units per airborne sentinel platform, with scalable sentinel deployment intended to enable total deployable interceptor capacity in the thousands from a single force package. Producing this class of interceptor domestically, at scale, and at attritable unit economics is central to the Company’s positioning within the U.S. counter-UAS procurement pipeline.

The Company also confirmed that the initial buildout of its planned 80-unit 3D Printing drone production farm at the Bridgeport, Connecticut facility is advancing and is expected to come online shortly. Once operational, the 3D Printing Farm is intended to serve as the primary autonomous drone manufacturing operation at the facility, with dedicated capacity for structural airframe components, enclosures, and printed subassemblies across the Company’s planned attritable one-way attack, interceptor, and VTOL product lines.

The 3D Printing Farm is designed to consume both standard PETG filament and Formula A, Quantum Cyber’s patent-pending EMP-hardened composite filament, both to be produced in-house through the Company’s previously announced Advanced Filament Manufacturing Division. This vertical integration is intended to reduce external supply chain dependency, protect proprietary formulations, and support production scaling in response to customer demand.

“Producing and assembling our first mini-interceptor at Bridgeport moves us from acquiring the facility to running it,” said David Lazar, Chief Executive Officer of Quantum Cyber. “We believe that the mini-interceptor is the class of attritable, high-volume aerial neutralization platform that Executive Order 14307 and the Department of Defense FY2027 autonomous warfare budget are directing domestic manufacturers to deliver. The next step is bringing the 3D Printing Farm online. When it is fully commissioned, we intend to be building drones from filament we own, on printers we own, inside a facility we own. We believe that is what a domestic autonomous defense manufacturer looks like.”

The Company has previously stated a targeted annual production capacity of approximately 100,000 drones from the Bridgeport, Connecticut facility upon completion of full operational modification and buildout, spanning kamikaze one-way attack, interceptor, surveillance, VTOL, and long-range Phantom-950 platforms. These production targets remain aligned with the Trump Administration’s Executive Order 14307 on American drone dominance and the U.S. Department of Defense FY2027 Budget Request, which allocates approximately $55 billion toward drone and autonomous warfare programs.

About Quantum Drones Corporation

Quantum Drones Corporation is a wholly owned Nevada-incorporated subsidiary of Quantum Cyber N.V. established to serve as the operational vehicle for the Company’s domestic defense technology programs and U.S. government procurement activities. The subsidiary is led by Peter O’Rourke, President and Director, a former Acting Secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs under the Trump administration, and Robert Liscouski, Director, a former Assistant Secretary for Infrastructure Protection at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and co-founder and former Chairman and CEO of a Nasdaq-listed quantum computing company.

About Quantum Cyber N.V.

Quantum Cyber N.V. (Nasdaq: QUCY) is assembling an AI-powered, quantum-accelerated System-of-Systems autonomous defense platform that integrates drone warfare, counter-UAS, autonomous naval mine countermeasures, EMP shielding, anti-drone ammunition, command-and-control, and quantum antenna applications under a single Nasdaq-listed company. The Company acquires, licenses, and develops combat-proven autonomous technologies, deploying them as a coordinated, multi-domain portfolio across air, land, and sea. For more information, visit www.quantum-cyber.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan,” “outlook,” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The filing of a provisional patent application does not guarantee issuance of a patent. Platform specifications reflect current design intent and may change as the platform advances from initial assembly to serial production. Production capacity targets and platform deployment concepts represent management projections and design intent based on current planned facility configuration and current architecture disclosures, and do not represent binding commitments or guarantees of future output or field deployment. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company’s expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to complete the buildout and commissioning of the 3D Printing drone production farm on the anticipated timeline; (ii) the failure to advance the mini-interceptor and related platforms from initial assembly to serial production; (iii) the failure to achieve projected production capacity targets; (iv) the failure to secure procurement contracts sufficient to support projected production volumes; (v) changes in applicable laws or regulations; and (vi) other risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) by the Company. The Company’s SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this press release is based only on information currently available and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

qucy@arxhq.com