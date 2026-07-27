CHENGDU, China, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From July 23 to 27, the "Discover China: International Media Tour of Aba" field trip brought international journalists to Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture in Sichuan Province.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

"Discover China" is a major international communication initiative launched by the News and Information Center of Xinhua News Agency. Ten journalists from mainstream media outlets in nine countries, including Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, traveled across Hongyuan County, Ruoergai County, Songpan County, and Mao County. Focusing on themes such as highland ecological conservation, rural revitalization, and the preservation of Tibetan and Qiang cultures, they conducted in-depth research and documented the development of the snow-covered plateau from an international perspective.

At the Ruoergai Low-Altitude Flight Center, the media delegation witnessed a new exploration of highland industries. As China's first pilot zone for the low-altitude economy in high-altitude regions and one of the first counties in Sichuan to pioneer low-altitude operations management, Ruoergai County is leveraging its vast airspace and abundant grassland resources to develop diverse application scenarios, including cultural tourism sightseeing, ecological monitoring, emergency rescue, and aviation education. These emerging sectors are opening up a new pathway for green development on the plateau. "The trip was incredibly rewarding. The drone and helicopter experiences were both novel and impressive, allowing me to feel the pulse of the region's fast-growing industries," said a journalist from Tajikistan.

At the Western Yak Industry Group, the delegation explored a distinctive highland industry that boosts local incomes. Journalists visited fully automated production workshops and observed the standardized processing of yak milk products throughout the entire process. The company has established 65 mobile milk collection stations and two central milk stations across the region, creating a fresh milk procurement network covering a radius of 300 kilometers. By turning highland yak milk resources into high-quality specialty products, the company is driving the transformation of grassland animal husbandry. Its stringent quality standards and commitment to benefiting local communities earned widespread acclaim from the visiting journalists.

When the delegation arrived at the First Bend of the Yellow River, they were greeted by a spectacular sunset. Golden sunlight spread across the "S"-shaped curves of the Yellow River, blending the grasslands and waterways into a breathtaking panorama. This area is the only stretch of the Yellow River flowing through Sichuan Province and serves as a vital ecological barrier for water conservation at the junction of Sichuan, Gansu, and Qinghai. Through initiatives such as grassland desertification control and wetland restoration, local authorities have upgraded viewing facilities while balancing ecological protection with highland sightseeing tourism. "The sunset here is visually stunning, and the wetland conservation practices offer a valuable model for global ecological governance," said a journalist from Georgia.

The Huanglong Scenic and Historic Interest Area, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is home to the Five-Color Ponds at an altitude of 3,576 meters. Comprising 693 colorful travertine pools, the site resembles a string of multicolored pearls scattered through a pristine forest. In response to challenges such as declining surface water levels and travertine darkening, the scenic area has implemented travertine conservation initiatives. More than 40,000 square meters of travertine formations have been restored and protected, ensuring the long-term preservation of these rare natural terraces. With a history spanning more than 600 years, Huanglong Temple (Rear) bears witness to the cultural integration of Tibetan, Qiang, Hui, and Han communities. The Huanglong Temple Fair, which originated in the Ming Dynasty, remains one of the most renowned cultural tourism and folk traditions in northwestern Sichuan.

At the Ancient Qiang City of China in Mao County, a grand city-opening ceremony marked a spectacular finale to the media tour. Amid the sound of horns and drums, Shibi - traditional Qiang priests - presided over ancient sacrificial rituals, while Qiang warriors stood in formation and Qiang red ribbons welcomed guests. The rich atmosphere of ancient Qiang culture offered journalists a profound insight into the richness of this ethnic heritage. Home to the largest Qiang ethnic community in China, Mao County has revitalized its ancient traditions through the immersive live performance In Search of the Ancient Qiang , bringing the Qiang culture back to life in the modern era.

Located in northwestern Sichuan Province on the southeastern edge of the Qinghai-Xizang Plateau, Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture spans 84,200 square kilometers and has a population of nearly 900,000. Tibetan people account for approximately 60 percent of the population, highlighting the prefecture's distinctive multi-ethnic character. Aba Prefecture serves as a vital ecological barrier in the upper reaches of both the Yangtze and Yellow rivers. It is home to Ruoergai Wetland, China's largest plateau marsh, as well as world-renowned natural heritage sites including Jiuzhaigou Valley and Huanglong scenic and historic interest areas.

Source: The News and Information Center of Xinhua News Agency