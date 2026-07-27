Northeast Bank Reports Fourth Quarter Results and Declares Dividend

 | Source: Northeast Bank Northeast Bank

PORTLAND, Maine, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northeast Bank (the “Bank”) (NASDAQ: NBN), a Maine-based bank, today reported net income of $34.3 million, or $4.05 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to net income of $25.2 million, or $3.00 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Net income for the year ended June 30, 2026 was $107.5 million, or $12.74 per diluted common share, compared to $83.4 million, or $10.08 per diluted common share, for the year ended June 30, 2025.

The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on August 24, 2026, to shareholders of record as of August 10, 2026.

"We finished the fiscal year with exceptional results, delivering record annual earnings and a third straight quarter of record loan origination volume,” said Rick Wayne, Chief Executive Officer. “Fourth-quarter net income increased 36.2% over the prior-year period to $34.3 million contributing to record annual earnings of $107.5 million. Quarterly loan volume totaled $389.8 million, which included a record $257.3 million of National Lending originated loans. The balance sheet grew 22.2% year over year to $5.23 billion, with total loans, including loans held for sale, at June 30, 2026 of $4.59 billion, representing an increase of $801.8 million, or 21.2%, over June 30, 2025. These results reflect the strength of our business model, disciplined credit culture, and ability to generate attractive shareholder returns while continuing to scale the franchise."

As of June 30, 2026, total assets were $5.23 billion, an increase of $948.7 million, or 22.2%, from total assets of $4.28 billion as of June 30, 2025, due to the following:

1.   The following table highlights the changes in the loan portfolio, including loans held for sale, for the year ended June 30, 2026:

 Loan Portfolio Changes
 June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 Change ($) Change (%)
 (Dollars in thousands)
National Lending Purchased$2,756,583 $2,375,157 $381,426  16.06%
National Lending Originated 1,586,523  1,251,768  334,755  26.74%
Small Business 234,761  144,974  89,787  61.93%
Community Banking 14,125  18,258  (4,133) (22.64%)
Total$4,591,992 $3,790,157 $801,835  21.16%
 

Loans generated during the quarter ended June 30, 2026 totaled $389.8 million, which consisted of $94.4 million of National Lending purchased loans at an average price of 92.3% of unpaid principal balance, $257.3 million of National Lending originated loans, $33.5 million of Small Business Administration ("SBA") 7(a) loans, and $4.5 million of insured small balance business loans.

An overview of the Bank’s National Lending Division portfolio follows:

 National Lending Portfolio
 Three Months Ended June 30,
  2026   2025 
 Purchased Originated Total Purchased Originated Total
            
 (Dollars in thousands)
Loans purchased or originated during the period:           
Unpaid principal balance$102,287  $257,297  $359,584  $44,419  $216,631  $261,050 
Initial net investment basis (1) 94,446   257,297   351,743   41,680   216,631   258,311 
            
Loan returns during the period:           
Yield 8.64%  7.68%  8.30%  8.52%  9.95%  8.99%
Total Return on Purchased Loans (2) 9.33% N/A  9.33%  8.76% N/A  8.76%
            
            
 Year Ended June 30,
  2026   2025 
 Purchased Originated Total Purchased Originated Total
            
 (Dollars in thousands)
Loans purchased or originated during the period:           
Unpaid principal balance$856,410  $897,358  $1,753,768  $946,112  $807,923  $1,754,035 
Initial net investment basis (1) 797,268   897,358   1,694,626   863,165   807,923   1,671,088 
            
Loan returns during the period:           
Yield 8.59%  7.99%  8.38%  8.62%  9.27%  8.90%
Total Return on Purchased Loans (2) 8.86% N/A  8.86%  8.71% N/A  8.71%
            
Total loans as of period end:           
Unpaid principal balance$2,897,286  $1,586,523  $4,483,809  $2,554,266  $1,251,768  $3,806,034 
Net investment basis 2,756,583   1,586,523   4,343,106   2,375,157   1,251,768   3,626,925 
 

(1)  Initial net investment basis on purchased loans is the initial amortized cost basis net of initial allowance for credit losses (credit mark).
(2)  The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains (losses) on real estate owned, release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans, and other noninterest income recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance on an annualized basis. The total return on purchased loans does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries during the period. Total return on purchased loans is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation in below table entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.”

2.   Investment securities increased by $74.9 million, or 330.0%, from June 30, 2025. The increase was driven by the purchase of $90.2 million in agency securities during the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

3.   Deposits increased by $314.2 million, or 9.3%, from June 30, 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in time deposits of $275.5 million, or 12.3%. The significant drivers in the change in time deposits were an increase in brokered time deposits, which increased by $155.4 million, combined with an increase in Community Banking Division time deposits of $142.0 million.

4.   Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances increased by $520.3 million, or 162.5%, from June 30, 2025. The increase was attributable to advances taken to fund loan growth.

5.   Shareholders’ equity increased by $109.6 million, or 22.2%, from June 30, 2025, primarily due to net income of $107.5 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026 and stock-based compensation of $7.9 million, partially offset by the cancellation of restricted stock to cover tax obligations on restricted stock vests, which resulted in a $5.3 million decrease in shareholders' equity.

Net income increased by $9.1 million to $34.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to net income of $25.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, due to the following:

1.   Net interest and dividend income before provision for credit losses increased by $6.4 million to $60.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to $53.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The increase was primarily due to the following:

  • An increase in interest income earned on loans of $10.6 million, primarily due to higher transactional income and higher average balances in the National Lending Division and Small Business Division portfolios, offset by lower yields across the portfolio; partially offset by,
  • An increase in interest expense on FHLB advances of $3.7 million, due to higher average balances; and
  • A decrease in other interest and dividend income of $1.0 million due to lower interest rates earned.
  • Interest expense on deposits for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 was $32.1 million, which was up slightly from the quarter ended June 30, 2025, as growth in deposit balances were offset by lower cost of deposits.

The following table summarizes interest income and related yields recognized on the loan portfolios:

 Interest Income and Yield on Loans
 Three Months Ended June 30,
  2026   2025 
 Average
Balance (1)		 Interest
Income		 Yield Average
Balance (1)		 Interest
Income		 Yield
            
 (Dollars in thousands)
Community Banking$14,371 $228 6.36% $19,378 $321 6.64%
Small Business 237,832  5,742 9.68%  147,628  3,621 9.84%
National Lending:           
Originated 1,548,756  29,671 7.68%  1,176,989  29,183 9.95%
Purchased 2,763,177  59,569 8.65%  2,422,781  51,476 8.52%
Total National Lending 4,311,933  89,240 8.30%  3,599,770  80,659 8.99%
Total$4,564,136 $95,210 8.37% $3,766,776 $84,601 9.01%
            
  
 Year Ended June 30,
  2026   2025 
 Average
Balance (1)		 Interest
Income		 Yield Average
Balance (1)		 Interest
Income		 Yield
            
 (Dollars in thousands)
Community Banking$16,031 $1,129 7.04% $20,843 $1,409 6.76%
Small Business 191,467  18,705 9.77%  103,525  11,766 11.37%
National Lending:           
Originated 1,363,914  108,954 7.99%  1,083,654  100,479 9.27%
Purchased 2,577,454  221,307 8.59%  2,242,832  193,307 8.62%
Total National Lending 3,941,368  330,261 8.38%  3,326,486  293,786 8.83%
Total$4,148,866 $350,095 8.44% $3,450,854 $306,961 8.90%
 

(1)   Includes loans held for sale.

The components of total income on purchased loans are set forth in the table below entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.” When compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2025, transactional income increased by $4.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, and regularly scheduled interest and accretion increased by $7.3 million, primarily due to higher average balances. The total return on purchased loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 was 9.3%, an increase from 8.8% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The following table details the total return on purchased loans:

 Total Return on Purchased Loans
 Three Months Ended June 30,
  2026   2025 
 Income Return (1) Income Return (1)
        
 (Dollars in thousands)
Regularly scheduled interest and accretion$54,981 7.98% $47,707 7.90%
Transactional income:       
Release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans 4,705 0.68%  1,404 0.23%
Accelerated accretion and loan fees 4,587 0.67%  3,768 0.62%
Total transactional income 9,292 1.35%  5,172 0.86%
Total$64,273 9.33% $52,879 8.76%
        
 Year Ended June 30,
  2026   2025 
 Income Return (1) Income Return (1)
        
 (Dollars in thousands)
Regularly scheduled interest and accretion$204,361 7.93% $183,762 8.19%
Transactional income:       
Release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans 6,945 0.27%  2,138 0.10%
Accelerated accretion and loan fees 16,944 0.66%  9,545 0.43%
Total transactional income 23,889 0.93%  11,683 0.52%
Total$228,250 8.86% $195,445 8.71%
 

(1)   The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains (losses) on real estate owned, release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans, and other noninterest income recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance on an annualized basis. The total return on purchased loans does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries during the period. Total return on purchased loans is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.

2.   Provision for credit losses decreased by $4.1 million reflecting a credit of $679 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to a provision of $3.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The decrease was primarily due to decreases in individual reserves required at June 30, 2026 compared to increased reserves due to loan growth and increased reserves on the unguaranteed portion of the SBA portfolio at June 30, 2025.

3.   Noninterest income decreased by $3.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2025, primarily due to the following:

  • A decrease in gain on sale of SBA loans of $5.4 million, due to a lower sale volume of $30.0 million in SBA loans during the quarter ended June 30, 2026 as compared to $107.6 million in sale volume during the quarter ended June 30, 2025; partially offset by,
  • A gain on recovery of insured credit losses of $1.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 related to anticipated recoveries of expected credit losses on the insured small balance business loans held by the Bank as of June 30, 2026.

4.   Noninterest expense increased by $2.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2025, primarily due to the following:

  • An increase in salaries and employee benefits expense of $1.1 million, primarily due to an increase in regular and stock compensation expense;
  • An increase in professional fees of $508 thousand, due to higher internal audit and other professional contractor fees; and
  • An increase in loan expense of $203 thousand, primarily related to increased expenses in connection with the origination of SBA and insured small balance business loans.

5.   Income tax expense decreased by $4.4 million to $8.1 million, or an effective tax rate of 19.1%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to income tax expense of $12.5 million, or an effective tax rate of 33.2%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The decrease in effective tax rate is primarily due to tax credits purchased during the quarter ended June 30, 2026, which reduced income tax expense by $2.8 million and reduced the effective tax rate by 6.5%, as well as favorable changes in state tax laws which reduced the blended state tax rate.

As of June 30, 2026, nonperforming assets totaled $34.8 million, or 0.7% of total assets, compared to $35.6 million, or 0.8% of total assets, as of June 30, 2025.

As of June 30, 2026, past due loans totaled $24.0 million, or 0.5% of total loans, compared to past due loans totaling $30.1 million, or 0.8% of total loans, as of June 30, 2025.

As of June 30, 2026, the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 11.9%, compared to 11.6% at June 30, 2025, and the Bank's Total risk-based capital ratio was 14.7% at June 30, 2026, compared to 14.7% at June 30, 2025. The Total risk-based capital ratio decreased primarily due to the increase in risk-weighted assets from significant loan growth from purchases during the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Investor Call Information
Rick Wayne, Chief Executive Officer, Santino Delmolino, Chief Financial Officer, and Pat Dignan, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Credit Officer, of Northeast Bank, will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter financial results and business outlook at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, July 27th. To access the conference call by phone, please go to this link (Phone Registration), and you will be provided with dial in details. The call will be available via live webcast, which can be viewed by accessing the Bank’s website at www.northeastbank.com and clicking on the About Us - Investor Relations section. To listen to the webcast, attendees are encouraged to visit the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. Please note there will also be a slide presentation that will accompany the webcast. This presentation is also available in the Investor Relations section of the Bank's website at www.northeastbank.com. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available online for one year at www.northeastbank.com.

About Northeast Bank
Northeast Bank (NASDAQ: NBN) is headquartered in Portland, Maine and operates as both a national lender and a community bank. The Bank’s National Lending Division originates and purchases commercial real estate loans across the country. The National Lending Division specializes in complex credit structures and secondary market loan acquisitions, providing tailored financing solutions to a diverse national clientele. Complementing this Division, the Bank’s Small Business Division serves as a nationwide SBA Preferred Lender, offering government-guaranteed loans and small-balance insured financing. On a regional and national level, Northeast Bank provides a comprehensive suite of depository products and cash management and treasury services through a network of seven full-service branches in Maine alongside the Bank’s digital banking Division, ableBanking. Information regarding Northeast Bank can be found at www.northeastbank.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including tangible common shareholders’ equity, tangible book value per share, total return on purchased loans, and efficiency ratio. The Bank’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC"), in our annual reports to our shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors, or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “assume,” “outlook,” “will,” “should,” and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. Although the Bank believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable estimates and assumptions, they are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other factors. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Bank’s control. The Bank’s actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors: changes in interest rates and real estate values; changes in employment levels and general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Bank operates; changes in customer behavior due to changing business and economic conditions (including the impact of ongoing armed conflicts, tariffs, inflation, and concerns about liquidity) or legislative or regulatory initiatives; the possibility that future credit losses are higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions, customer behavior, or adverse economic developments; turbulence in the capital and debt markets; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; changes in loan defaults and charge-off rates; changes in the value of securities and other assets, adequacy of credit loss reserves, or deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; changes in, and evolving interpretations of, existing and future laws, rules, and regulations; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud, natural disasters, climate change, and future pandemics; the risk that the Bank may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; the risk that intangibles recorded in the Bank’s financial statements will become impaired; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements; and the other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Bank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in the Bank’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the FDIC. These statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Bank does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

NBN-F

NORTHEAST BANK   
BALANCE SHEETS   
(Unaudited)   
(In thousands, except share and per share data)   
 June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025
    
Assets   
Cash and due from banks$2,908  $2,908 
Short-term investments 431,466   410,711 
Total cash and cash equivalents 434,374   413,619 
    
Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value 89,961   15,308 
Equity securities, at fair value 7,674   7,396 
Total securities 97,635   22,704 
    
Loans held for sale 107,204   33,768 
    
Loans:   
Commercial real estate 3,330,334   2,733,794 
Commercial and industrial 1,031,362   903,278 
Residential real estate 122,747   119,158 
Consumer 345   159 
Total loans 4,484,788   3,756,389 
Less: Allowance for credit losses 58,419   47,930 
Loans, net 4,426,369   3,708,459 
    
Premises and equipment, net 23,011   24,704 
Real estate owned and other possessed collateral, net 9,601   560 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 36,031   15,295 
Loan servicing rights, net 534   699 
Bank-owned life insurance 18,788   19,329 
Accrued interest receivable 19,419   16,897 
Other assets 54,759   23,034 
Total assets$5,227,725  $4,279,068 
    
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity   
Deposits:   
Demand$180,140  $159,274 
Savings and interest checking 916,915   880,016 
Money market 73,640   92,716 
Time 2,519,066   2,243,594 
Total deposits 3,689,761   3,375,600 
    
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 840,458   320,191 
Lease liability 17,286   19,044 
Other liabilities 76,367   69,947 
Total liabilities 4,623,872   3,784,782 
    
Commitments and contingencies   
    
Shareholders’ equity   
Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2026 and 2025     
Voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized; 8,555,360 and 8,525,362 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively 8,555   8,525 
Non-voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized; No shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2026 and 2025     
Additional paid-in capital 101,297   98,728 
Retained earnings 494,166   387,035 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (165)  (2)
Total shareholders’ equity 603,853   494,286 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$5,227,725  $4,279,068 
 


NORTHEAST BANK       
STATEMENTS OF INCOME       
(Unaudited)       
(In thousands, except share and per share data)       
 Three Months Ended June 30, Year Ended June 30,
  2026   2025  2026   2025
Interest and dividend income:       
Interest and fees on loans$95,210  $84,601 $350,095  $306,961
Interest on available-for-sale securities 801   294  1,247   1,677
Other interest and dividend income 3,774   4,798  17,608   16,902
Total interest and dividend income 99,785   89,693  368,950   325,540
        
Interest expense:       
Deposits 32,072   32,022  127,138   121,981
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 7,191   3,524  20,574   15,278
Obligation under capital lease agreements 206   216  857   908
Total interest expense 39,469   35,762  148,569   138,167
Net interest and dividend income before provision for credit losses 60,316   53,931  220,381   187,373
              
(Credit) provision for credit losses (679)  3,469  (456)  8,744
Net interest and dividend income after provision for credit losses 60,995   50,462  220,837   178,629
        
Noninterest income:       
Fees for other services to customers 302   356  1,338   1,553
Gain on sales of SBA loans 2,871   8,244  12,040   23,159
Net unrealized (loss) gain on equity securities (24)  17  16   123
Loss on real estate owned, other repossessed collateral and premises and equipment, net (290)  -  (297)  -
Bank-owned life insurance income 129   126  925   499
Correspondent fee income 286   13  331   83
Gain on recovery of insured credit losses 1,633   -  1,633   -
Other noninterest income 21   12  133   40
Total noninterest income 4,928   8,768  16,119   25,457
        
Noninterest expense:       
Salaries and employee benefits 14,105   13,036  54,121   47,983
Occupancy and equipment expense 1,199   1,097  4,682   4,553
Professional fees 1,117   609  3,614   2,594
Data processing fees 1,643   1,551  6,512   6,156
Marketing expense 137   105  500   423
Loan acquisition and collection expense 3,136   2,933  12,318   8,558
FDIC insurance expense 553   611  1,894   2,367
Other noninterest expense 1,585   1,553  6,134   5,756
Total noninterest expense 23,475   21,495  89,775   78,390
Income before income tax expense 42,448   37,735  147,181   125,696
Income tax expense 8,107   12,519  39,705   42,253
Net income$34,341  $25,216 $107,476  $83,443
        
Weighted-average shares outstanding:       
Basic 8,313,725   8,233,002  8,302,779   8,093,828
Diluted 8,471,307   8,413,895  8,438,218   8,277,547
        
Earnings per common share:       
Basic$4.13  $3.06 $12.94  $10.31
Diluted 4.05   3.00  12.74   10.08
        
Cash dividends declared per common share$0.01  $0.01 $0.04  $0.04
 


NORTHEAST BANK          
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS          
(Unaudited)           
(Dollars in thousands)           
 Three Months Ended June 30,
  2026   2025 
 Average
Balance		 Interest
Income/
Expense (1)		 Average
Yield/
Rate (1)		 Average
Balance		 Interest
Income/
Expense (1)		 Average
Yield/
Rate (1)
 (Dollars in thousands)
Assets:           
Interest-earning assets:           
Investment securities$74,240 $801 4.33% $27,539 $294 4.28%
Loans (2) (3) 4,564,136  95,210 8.37%  3,766,776  84,601 9.01%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 31,430  422 5.39%  15,491  303 7.85%
Short-term investments (4) 368,301  3,352 3.65%  396,461  4,495 4.55%
Total interest-earning assets 5,038,107  99,785 7.94%  4,206,267  89,693 8.55%
Cash and due from banks 2,343      1,929    
Other non-interest earning assets 36,118      34,575    
Total assets$5,076,568     $4,242,771    
            
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:           
Interest-bearing liabilities:           
NOW accounts$692,807 $5,723 3.31% $638,767 $5,989 3.76%
Money market accounts 73,717  321 1.75%  93,831  532 2.27%
Savings accounts 207,837  1,131 2.18%  205,317  1,446 2.82%
Time deposits 2,530,453  24,897 3.95%  2,250,181  24,055 4.29%
Total interest-bearing deposits 3,504,814  32,072 3.67%  3,188,096  32,022 4.03%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 722,231  7,191 3.99%  325,228  3,524 4.35%
Lease liability 17,429  206 4.74%  19,194  216 4.51%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,244,474  39,469 3.73%  3,532,518  35,762 4.06%
            
Non-interest bearing liabilities:           
Demand deposits and escrow accounts 165,356      152,599    
Other liabilities 80,744      69,893    
Total liabilities 4,490,574      3,755,010    
Shareholders' equity 585,994      487,762    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$5,076,568     $4,242,772    
            
Net interest income  $60,316     $53,931  
            
Interest rate spread    4.21%     4.49%
Net interest margin (5)    4.80%     5.10%
            
Cost of funds (6)    3.59%     3.89%
 

(1)  Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate.
(2)  Includes loans held for sale.
(3)  Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income.
(4)  Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.
(5)  Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
(6)  Cost of funds is calculated as total interest expense divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus demand deposits and escrow accounts.

NORTHEAST BANK          
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS          
(Unaudited)           
(Dollars in thousands)           
 Year Ended June 30,
  2026   2025 
 Average
Balance		 Interest
Income/
Expense (1)		 Average
Yield/
Rate (1)		 Average
Balance		 Interest
Income/
Expense (1)		 Average
Yield/
Rate (1)
 (Dollars in thousands)
Assets:           
Interest-earning assets:           
Investment securities$30,078 $1,247 4.15% $39,044 $1,677 4.30%
Loans (2) (3) 4,148,866  350,095 8.44%  3,450,854  306,961 8.90%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 22,430  1,310 5.84%  16,016  1,280 7.99%
Short-term investments (4) 414,566  16,298 3.93%  325,747  15,622 4.80%
Total interest-earning assets 4,615,940  368,950 7.99%  3,831,661  325,540 8.50%
Cash and due from banks 2,070      2,147    
Other non-interest earning assets 43,005      51,921    
Total assets$4,661,015     $3,885,729    
            
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:           
Interest-bearing liabilities:           
NOW accounts$664,795 $22,936 3.45% $587,824 $23,491 4.00%
Money market accounts 78,679  1,500 1.91%  122,094  3,505 2.87%
Savings accounts 208,184  5,024 2.41%  192,357  6,021 3.13%
Time deposits 2,408,279  97,678 4.06%  1,960,859  88,964 4.54%
Total interest-bearing deposits 3,359,937  127,138 3.78%  2,863,134  121,981 4.26%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 500,688  20,574 4.11%  349,094  15,278 4.38%
Lease liability 18,102  857 4.73%  19,540  908 4.65%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,878,727  148,569 3.83%  3,231,768  138,167 4.28%
            
Non-interest bearing liabilities:           
Demand deposits and escrow accounts 162,761      151,010    
Other liabilities 75,117      64,174    
Total liabilities 4,116,605      3,446,952    
Shareholders' equity 544,409      438,777    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$4,661,014     $3,885,729    
            
Net interest income  $220,381     $187,373  
            
Interest rate spread    4.16%     4.22%
Net interest margin (5)    4.77%     4.82%
            
Cost of funds (6)    3.68%     4.08%
 

(1)  Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate.
(2)  Includes loans held for sale.
(3)  Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income.
(4)  Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.
(5)  Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
(6)  Cost of funds is calculated as total interest expense divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus demand deposits and escrow accounts.

NORTHEAST BANK         
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND OTHER DATA        
(Unaudited)         
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)         
 Three Months Ended
 June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025
          
Net interest income$60,316  $63,073  $48,801  $48,192  $53,931 
(Credit) provision for credit losses (679)  (218)  875   (435)  3,469 
Noninterest income 4,928   3,545   2,964   4,683   8,768 
Noninterest expense 23,475   23,640   20,771   21,890   21,495 
Net income 34,341   29,853   20,740   22,541   25,216 
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:         
Basic 8,313,725   8,313,715   8,312,859   8,272,801   8,233,002 
Diluted 8,471,307   8,447,028   8,405,541   8,430,980   8,413,895 
Earnings per common share:         
Basic$4.13  $3.59  $2.49  $2.72  $3.06 
Diluted 4.05   3.53   2.47   2.67   3.00 
Dividends declared per common share$0.01  $0.01  $0.01  $0.01  $0.01 
Return on average assets 2.71%  2.43%  1.87%  2.13%  2.38%
Return on average equity 23.51%  21.67%  15.62%  17.64%  20.74%
Net interest rate spread (1) 4.21%  4.56%  3.89%  3.91%  4.49%
Net interest margin (2) 4.80%  5.15%  4.49%  4.59%  5.10%
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (3) 35.98%  35.49%  40.13%  41.40%  34.28%
Noninterest expense to average total assets 1.85%  1.93%  1.87%  2.07%  2.03%
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 118.70%  118.60%  118.40%  120.43%  119.07%
          
 As of:
 June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025
Nonperforming loans:         
Total originated portfolio$14,970  $16,714  $12,761  $10,817  $10,587 
Total purchased portfolio 10,242   13,439   21,842   22,976   24,424 
Total nonperforming loans 25,212   30,153   34,603   33,793   35,011 
Real estate owned and other repossessed collateral, net 9,601   9,155   719   1,279   560 
Total nonperforming assets$34,813  $39,308  $35,322  $35,072  $35,571 
          
Past due loans to total loans 0.54%  0.64%  0.84%  0.77%  0.80%
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.56%  0.68%  0.80%  0.90%  0.93%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.67%  0.78%  0.71%  0.84%  0.83%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.30%  1.36%  1.47%  1.24%  1.28%
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 231.71%  200.02%  184.42%  138.23%  136.90%
Net charge-offs$1,801  $3,383  $2,947  $1,887  $1,723 
Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4) 485.48%  509.14%  533.21%  470.01%  486.07%
Net loans to deposits 119.96%  120.22%  112.25%  114.02%  109.86%
Purchased loans to total loans 61.47%  63.17%  65.66%  64.12%  63.23%
Equity to total assets 11.55%  11.28%  10.83%  12.31%  11.55%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 13.46%  12.95%  12.47%  13.86%  13.44%
Total risk-based capital ratio 14.71%  14.20%  13.73%  15.11%  14.69%
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 11.90%  11.40%  12.19%  12.21%  11.64%
Total shareholders’ equity$603,853  $567,664  $536,018  $513,647  $494,286 
Less: Preferred stock              
Common shareholders’ equity 603,853   567,664   536,018   513,647   494,286 
Less: Intangible assets              
Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)$603,853  $567,664  $536,018  $513,647  $494,286 
Common shares outstanding 8,555,360   8,555,360   8,555,360   8,562,960   8,525,362 
Book value per common share$70.58  $66.35  $62.65  $59.98  $57.98 
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (5) 70.58   66.35   62.65   59.98   57.98 

(1)  The net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted-average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted-average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the period.
(2)  Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
(3)  The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (before the credit loss provision) plus noninterest income.
(4)  For purposes of calculating this ratio, commercial real estate includes all non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans defined as such by regulatory guidance, including all land development and construction loans.
(5)  Tangible book value per share represents total shareholders’ equity less the sum of preferred stock and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding.

Santino Delmolino, Chief Financial Officer
Northeast Bank, 27 Pearl Street, Portland, Maine 04101
617.960.3634
www.northeastbank.com


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