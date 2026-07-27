Bitget Launchpool adds AEON (AEON) with 1.1M in Token Rewards





VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), announced the addition of AEON (AEON) to Bitget Launchpool and spot market. Spot trading for the AEON/USDT pair opens on July 27, 2026, 11:00 (UTC), with withdrawals available from July 28, 2026, 12:00 (UTC).

To celebrate the listing, Bitget Launchpool will run a campaign offering 1,166,666 AEON in rewards. Eligible users can participate by locking BGB and AEON during the event, which runs from July 27, 2026, 11:00 till August 1, 2026, 11:00 (UTC).

AEON is a universal crypto settlement middleware that enables consumers and AI agents to pay real-world merchants with digital assets. It unifies payment routing, cross-chain verification, and asset conversion across wallets, exchanges, blockchains, and legacy payment infrastructure. Through integrations like AEON QR Pay, users can pay local merchants directly from existing wallet or exchange balances, reducing costs and improving payment success rates globally. Currently, AEON supports more than 50 million merchants worldwide across Vietnam, the Philippines, Nigeria, Brazil, and other countries with high demand for crypto payments.

In the BGB locking pool, users can lock between 5 BGB and 50,000 BGB, with maximum limits determined by their VIP tier, to share a prize pool of 1,000,000 AEON. In the AEON locking pool, users can lock between 42 and 4,200,000 AEON for a share of 166,666 AEON in rewards. Token airdrops from Launchpool locking pools will be distributed hourly based on each participant's locked volume.

Bitget’s Universal Exchange (UEX) combines exchange grade infrastructure with OnChain access, giving users a single account to discover and trade millions of tokens across leading networks. While this open gateway enables broad market access without traditional listing bottlenecks, Bitget’s listing highlights a different tier of assets—projects with real backing, clear utility, strong community and partner support. Together, UEX offers both breadth and quality: universal discovery at scale, and curated opportunities for users who prefer to explore crypto's vastness. The addition of AEON (AEON) further enhances these opportunities, enhancing Bitget's role in bridging the gap between emerging digital asset ecosystems and everyday global payments.

For more details on AEON (AEON) and the promotion, visit here.

About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 500+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships such as MotoGP™ . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry's lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/52a9918f-345a-493c-b47e-843f8249c8e4