Glacier Fresh Launches the “Verified by Science” Initiative to Set a New Standard for Transparent Water Filter Testing

NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Fresh, a leading water filtration technology company today announced the launch of its “Verified by Science” Initiative, a new brand-wide commitment designed to promote greater transparency, stronger scientific validation, and higher standards for water filter testing.

The initiative reflects Glacier Fresh`s belief that consumer trust should be built on measurable evidence rather than marketing claims alone. As concerns surrounding drinking water contaminants— including PFAS, lead, microplastics, and emerging pollutants—continue to grow, consumers are seeking greater clarity about how water filtration products are tested, validated, and improved over time.

Through the Verified by Science Initiative, Glacier Fresh is establishing a science-first framework that integrates rigorous laboratory testing, continuous product validation, and data-driven innovation throughout every stage of product development.

The initiative is supported by Glacier Fresh`s recently established $1.5 million advanced water testing laboratory , which provides comprehensive analytical capabilities for evaluating water filtration performance, material safety, and contaminants reduction across a broad range of water quality challenges.

“Consumers deserve more than promises—they deserve proof,” said William Wu, Chief Executive Officer of Glacier Fresh. “Verified by Science represents our commitment to ensuring that scientific evidence remains at the center of everything we do, from product development to performance validation and future innovation.”

Why transparency matters more than ever





The water filtration industry is undergoing a period of significant transformation.

As public awareness of drinking water quality continues to increase, consumers are becoming more informed about contaminants that were once largely unknown outside scientific communities. Terms such as PFAS, microplastics, heavy metals, volatile organic compounds, and emerging contaminants now appear regularly in new reports, scientific studies, and public policy discussions.

At the same time, the amount of information available to consumers has expanded dramatically. While product certifications and performance claims remain important, many consumers are asking a deeper question:

How do manufacturers actually verify those claims?

For many families, understanding the science behind water filtration systems can be just as important as understanding the product itself.

This shift represents a broader trend toward transparency across consumer industries. People increasingly want to know how products are developed, what standards are used during testing and what evidence supports performance claims.

Glacier Fresh believes the water filtration industry should embrace this change by making science validation more visible, understandable, and meaningful for consumers.

Introducing the “verified by science” initiative

The Verified by Science Initiative was created to strengthen the connection between scientific research and consumer confidence.

Rather than viewing testing as a final step before certification, Glacier Fresh views scientific validation as an ongoing process that begins during product development and continues throughout the product lifecycle.

The initiative establishes a unified framework guiding how future Glacier Fresh water filters are researched, tested, validated, and continuously improved.

Under the initiative, product development efforts are supported by:

Scientific performance validation throughout development

Data-driven product optimization

Comprehensive contaminant testing

Continuous quality verification

Standardized testing methodologies

Long-term research and innovation programs





By integrating scientific evaluation into every stage of development, Glacier Fresh aims to create products supported by stronger evidence, greater consistency, and deeper technical understanding.

The company's goal is simple: to ensure that every performance claim can be supported by meaningful scientific data.

What “verified by science” means





For consumers, Verified by Science is more than a company initiative—it is a commitment to how products are developed and validated.

The program is built around several key principles designed to improve confidence in product performance and quality.

Scientific validation

Products undergo extensive testing throughout the development process to evaluate filtration performance, material safety, durability, and overall effectiveness under controlled conditions.

Continuous verification

Testing does not stop after a product reaches the market. Ongoing evaluation helps support continuous improvement and future innovation.

Data-driven development

Engineering decisions are guided by measurable scientific results rather than assumptions, enabling more informed product design and optimization.

Standardized testing

Testing methodologies are aligned with recognized industry standards and best practices to promote consistency, repeatability, and reliability.

Consumer confidence

Every scientific investment ultimately serves one purpose: helping consumers make informed decisions about the water they drink every day.

Through these principles, Glacier Fresh seeks to create a stronger foundation of trust between scientific research and everyday consumer experiences.

The principles behind “verified by science”

At the core of the initiative are five guiding principles that define Glacier Fresh's approach to scientific accountability and product validation.

1. Evidence before claims

Product performance should be supported by measurable data before marketing messages are communicated to consumers.

2. Science throughout the product lifecycle

Validation should occur continuously—from research and development to manufacturing and post-launch evaluation.

3. Transparency builds trust

Consumers deserve greater visibility into how products are tested and how performance is verified.

4. Innovation requires verification

Meaningful innovation must be supported by rigorous scientific analysis and repeatable testing.

5. Consumer safety comes first

Every research effort, testing procedure, and product improvement should ultimately contribute to safer, more reliable drinking water solutions.

Together, these principles form the foundation of Glacier Fresh's long-term commitment to science-driven product development.

Behind every verification is scientific evidence





Supporting the Verified by Science Initiative is Glacier Fresh's advanced water testing laboratory, established through a $1.5 million investment in scientific infrastructure.

The facility enables comprehensive evaluation of modern water filtration technologies through advanced analytical capabilities covering:

PFAS and emerging contaminants

Heavy metals including lead and arsenic

Volatile and semi-volatile organic compounds

Microplastics and particulate contaminants

Material safety and structural performance

Product validation aligned with recognized NSF/ANSI standards





The laboratory combines advanced analytical technologies with standardized testing methodologies to generate reliable performance data throughout the product development process.

By strengthening its internal research and testing capabilities, Glacier Fresh aims to improve product consistency, accelerate innovation, and support greater transparency in water filtration performance.

The company views scientific infrastructure as an essential component of long-term consumer trust.

Setting a higher standard for the industry

Glacier Fresh believes the future of the water filtration industry will be defined not only by technological innovation, but also by the credibility of the science supporting that innovation.

As water quality challenges continue to evolve, manufacturers will face increasing expectations to provide stronger evidence, more transparent testing practices, and greater accountability for product performance.

The Verified by Science Initiative reflects Glacier Fresh's vision for a more transparent future—one in which scientific validation becomes a central pillar of consumer trust.

The company hopes its commitment to evidence-based product development will contribute to broader conversations around transparency, testing standards, and scientific accountability throughout the industry.

"We believe trust should be earned through evidence," said William. "The future of water filtration will be defined not only by better products, but by better science. Verified by Science is our commitment to helping consumers understand and trust the science behind every product we create."

Looking ahead: building trust through science

Looking ahead, Glacier Fresh plans to continue expanding the Verified by Science Initiative through future research programs, educational resources, product validation efforts, and scientific communication initiatives.

The company also intends to leverage its advanced laboratory capabilities to support ongoing contaminant research, next-generation filtration technologies, and greater transparency surrounding water quality challenges affecting consumers worldwide.

As expectations for product accountability continue to grow, Glacier Fresh believes scientific validation will play an increasingly important role in helping consumers navigate an increasingly complex water filtration landscape.

By placing science at the center of product development and consumer communication, the company aims to create a future where trust is built through transparency, innovation is guided by evidence, and every product is supported by meaningful scientific validation.

About Glacier Fresh





Glacier Fresh is a science-driven water filtration technology company dedicated to making cleaner, healthier drinking water more accessible through innovation, research, and advanced filtration solutions.

The company's product portfolio includes refrigerator water filters, countertop filtration systems, under-sink water filters, reverse osmosis systems, RV water filtration products, and whole-house water treatment solutions. Through continued investment in research and development, Glacier Fresh remains committed to advancing water quality, strengthening consumer trust, and supporting higher standards across the water filtration industry.

For more information, visit www.glacierfreshfilter.com .

For media contact:

Company Name: Crisol Technology Hk Limited

Contact Person: Joyce

Email: support@glacierfreshfilter.com

Website: https://www.glacierfreshfilter.com/

Company Address: Room B, 5/F, Gaylord Commercial Building, 114-118 Lockhart Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

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