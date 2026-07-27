Genvor’s Antimicrobial Peptides Advance into Sugar Beet Research

Woodland, CA, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genvor, Inc. (OTCQB: GNVR) (“Genvor”), a biotechnology company harnessing AI to generate novel peptides that deliver high-performance solutions across agriculture and human health, today announced that its proprietary antimicrobial peptides are being evaluated for their potential to address microbial challenges in sugar beet production, storage, and processing. The research is being conducted under the ARS Sustainable Sugar Beet Research Initiative, with Genvor serving as a collaborator contributing its antimicrobial peptides for evaluation.

The project focuses on the development and evaluation of antimicrobial peptide technologies for agriculture, with the goal of advancing peptide-based approaches to crop protection, including work aimed at improving crop resilience and reducing microbial threats in major agricultural systems.

“This research reflects the practical value of translating years of peptide research into potentially real agricultural opportunities,” said Dr. George Stavrides, Executive Vice President, Business Development & Commercialization at Genvor. “Sugar beet production is a meaningful new area where Genvor’s antimicrobial peptides can support growers, processors, and the broader agricultural value chain.”

The sugar beet project extends that work into an additional high-value crop sector. Microbial activity during storage and processing can reduce sugar recovery, product quality, and operational efficiency. Through this collaboration, USDA-ARS researchers will evaluate whether Genvor’s antimicrobial peptides can inhibit key microbes involved in sugar beet root rot and in downstream sugar extraction, with the goal of supporting more efficient and sustainable sugar beet production.

“Our work with collaborators has consistently demonstrated how much peptide science can contribute to agriculture,” said Dr. Jesse Jaynes, Co-Founder of Genvor and the founding scientist behind the company’s core peptide technologies. “Extending that collaboration into sugar beet lets us apply our peptides to a new set of microbial targets and continue advancing the design work that makes these tools more effective.”

The collaboration is expected to generate research data that may inform future peptide-based strategies for crop protection, post-harvest quality, and processing efficiency.

About Genvor

Genvor, Inc. (OTCQB: GNVR) is a biotechnology company harnessing AI to generate novel peptides that deliver high-performance solutions across agriculture and human health. Powered by its proprietary BioCypher™ platform and patented peptides, Genvor is developing and intends to commercialize biological actives for crop protection and plant health alongside consumer-focused peptide solutions for recovery, performance, anti-aging, and daily wellness. For more information, visit www.genvor.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding the potential benefits, outcomes, and scope of the collaboration between Genvor and USDA-ARS. You should not place reliance on these forward-looking statements, which include words such as "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" or similar terms, variations of such terms, or the negative of those terms. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the company's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. Risk factors are described in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the company cannot guarantee such outcomes. The company may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. All such statements speak only as of the date made. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as the company's current plans, estimates, and beliefs. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The company cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. The company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to update, republish, or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events, or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be required by applicable law.

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Carly Scaduto

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