Nord Security’s business products complete SOC 2 Type II certification with no exceptions

NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nord Security , a global cybersecurity powerhouse, proudly announces that four products in the Nord Security business suite have successfully completed the SOC 2 Type II certification. All products concluded the audit with no exceptions, demonstrating the brand’s commitment to security.

The recent SOC 2 Type II audit evaluated four core products within the Nord Security business suite: NordLayer , a toggle-ready network security platform for businesses, the enterprise browser NordLayer Browser , the password manager NordPass , and NordStellar , a threat intelligence platform. Launched in March 2026, NordLayer Browser is the newest addition to the Nord Security business suite, and has successfully completed the SOC 2 Type II certification for the first time, with no exceptions.

“Security and data integrity are our highest priorities,” says Mantas Ulozas, chief business development officer at Nord Security business suite. “Successfully completing the SOC 2 Type II certification with no exceptions is a clear testament to our continuous dedication to ensuring that our products reflect our core commitment to quality and trustworthiness. We will continue to invest in rigorous compliance practices and ensure that every product we bring to market is held to the highest standards.”

SOC 2 is a security framework developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) to ensure service providers securely manage customer data. SOC 2 compliance is achieved by undergoing independent audits assessing data management based on five criteria: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

For more information about the products in the Nord Security business suite, visit here .

About Nord Security

Nord Security is a global cybersecurity powerhouse and home to advanced cybersecurity solutions that share the Nord Security brand and values, including one of the world’s most advanced VPN services — NordVPN , a next-generation password manager NordPass , a file encryption tool NordLocker , a threat exposure management platform NordStellar , a toggle-ready network security platform for business NordLayer , an enterprise browser NordLayer Browser , an all-around identity theft protection service Coveron , and Saily , an eSIM service. Established in 2012, Nord Security now offers products acknowledged by the most influential tech sites and IT security specialists. More information is available at nordsecurity.com .

Inga Vaitkeviciute

inga@nordsec.com