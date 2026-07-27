Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Announces Appointment of Seasoned Medical Device Executive Michael H. Carrel to its Board of Directors

MINNEAPOLIS, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP), a medical technology company focused on innovative, minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), today announced the appointment of seasoned medical device executive Michael H. Carrel to its Board of Directors effective July 20.

“We are pleased to welcome Mr. Carrel to our Board of Directors,” said Tim Herbert, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Inspire Medical Systems. “Mike brings extensive executive leadership, board and medical device experience, including a strong track record of developing and commercializing minimally invasive therapies, and we look forward to his guidance as we continue advancing Inspire therapy for the many patients affected by OSA.”

Mr. Carrel has served as President, Chief Executive Officer, and a director of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRC), an innovative cardiac device company, since November 2012. Under Mr. Carrel’s leadership, AtriCure has advanced a robust pipeline of novel products for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, left atrial appendage management and pain management. During his tenure, AtriCure has grown from $82 million in revenue in 2013 to $535 million in 2025 while helping more than one million patients.

Previously, Mr. Carrel served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Axonics, Inc. from 2019 through 2024, until its sale to Boston Scientific Corporation. Mr. Carrel holds a B.S. in Accounting from Pennsylvania State University and an M.B.A. from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

“I am excited to join Inspire at this important stage in the Company’s growth,” said Mr. Carrel. “With the recent launch of the fifth-generation Inspire device, a compelling product pipeline and a growing body of evidence demonstrating the long-term benefits of Inspire therapy, particularly in cardiovascular health, I believe the Company is well positioned to continue expanding access to care for patients with OSA.”

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative, minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire’s proprietary Inspire therapy is the first FDA-, EU MDR- and PDMA-approved neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

For additional information about Inspire, please visit www.inspiresleep.com.

Investor and Media Contact

Ezgi Yagci

Vice President, Investor Relations

ezgiyagci@inspiresleep.com

617-549-2443