First Well of Lawson Commercial Validation Drill Program – Still in Progress – Encounters Continuous Natural Hydrogen Readings Over 831 Meters and Highest Readings to Date in Major Basement Complex Fracture Zone

Ongoing drilling of first well in commercial validation program, a 2.4-km step-out from original discovery, supports existence of a large and robust Natural Hydrogen system - drilling is being extended further to depth after just encountering the highest Natural Hydrogen gas detection readings to date at Lawson.

NEW Video: The Time is Now

https://youtu.be/TKnEnBEQ0TM

REGINA, Saskatchewan, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FSE: 89N) (“MAX Power” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on drilling progress at Lawson 2-24 (“Lawson 2”), marking the start of a multi-well commercial validation drill program at Canada’s first confirmed Natural Hydrogen subsurface system near Central Butte, Saskatchewan, in the heart of the 475-km Genesis Trend.

Highlights

Drilling is currently at a measured depth of 2,370 meters, pausing briefly ahead of coring (Core #2) after encountering a Natural Hydrogen-rich fracture zone in the basement complex (highest Natural Hydrogen readings recorded to date at Lawson by the Company’s instrumentation attached to drill rig);

meters, pausing briefly ahead of coring (Core #2) after encountering a Natural Hydrogen-rich fracture zone in the basement complex (highest Natural Hydrogen readings recorded to date at Lawson by the Company’s instrumentation attached to drill rig); Core #1 terminated at 2,340 meters measured depth with 100% recovery (~63 m) from the Deadwood Formation into the basement complex which started at approximately 2,308 meters measured depth;

Natural Hydrogen readings have been more intense than at the original discovery well (Lawson 15-19 or “ Lawson 1 ”), located 2.4 km to the northeast, and have been virtually continuous (well above background levels) and gradually increasing since 1,539 meters measured depth in the Upper Devonian (shortly after intermediate casing);

”), located 2.4 km to the northeast, and have been virtually continuous (well above background levels) and gradually increasing since 1,539 meters measured depth in the Upper Devonian (shortly after intermediate casing); Basement complex appears to be classic exotic terrane as modelled by MAX Power’s technical team – chips recovered from sleeve ends suggest presence of mafic minerals (pyroxene), potassium feldspars, hematite grains, and alteration minerals tentatively identified as epidote and serpentinite;

Helium “spikes” are more numerous in Lawson 2 compared to Lawson 1, suggesting a higher density of deeper basement fracturing.







Mr. Steve Halabura, MAX Power Chief Geoscientist, commented: “We are indeed witnessing Natural Hydrogen history being made again at Lawson in the heart of Saskatchewan’s Genesis Trend, which immediately helps de-risk our current program. What we’re seeing in this first step-out well is extremely exciting. We’re in unchartered territory, so it’ll be fascinating to see what we encounter as we deepen the well beyond this Natural Hydrogen-rich fracture zone at 2,370 meters. Every extra meter sets a new record for total meters cored into the basement complex. A completions program after casing of this well will give us the key metrics around flow, volume, and concentrations, as we strive toward commerciality at Lawson. With more drilling and much more data to review over the coming days, we eagerly look forward to providing our next update.”

Mr. Ran Narayanasamy, MAX Power CEO, commented: “Saskatchewan is once again demonstrating why it’s one of the world’s premier resource jurisdictions – the geology is incredible, and we have the policy framework for Natural Hydrogen to lead the world in this rapidly emerging new clean energy industry focused on delivering a new primary energy source. There is a quick and predictable path forward in Saskatchewan for the world’s first potential large-scale commercialization of Natural Hydrogen. Congratulations to our dedicated team for building on this unique Canadian discovery at Lawson.”

Third party review of results from the Lawson commercial validation drill program by GLJ Ltd. will ensure that Canada’s first-ever Natural Hydrogen subsurface system is independently evaluated to the highest industry standards (refer to April 30, 2026, news release).

Figure 1: Lawson Commercial Validation Drilling, July 2026





Why This Matters to Investors

Every major resource industry reaches a defining moment when it transitions from discovery toward commercial validation.

This well represents that moment for MAX Power.

For the first time, the Company is testing whether Canada's first confirmed Natural Hydrogen subsurface discovery can demonstrate the scale, continuity, and reservoir characteristics required for commercial development. The combination of continuous elevated Natural Hydrogen readings over an extended interval, stronger readings than the original discovery well, and increasing evidence of a robust basement fracture system continues to strengthen the geological model while expanding the Company's understanding of the broader Lawson system.

While commerciality will ultimately be determined through the completion program and subsequent flow, pressure, concentration, and reservoir performance testing, every milestone achieved during this program represents another step toward commercial validation. Together, these results are helping define the technical foundation for what could become the world's first large-scale commercial Natural Hydrogen system and development of a new primary energy source.

Genesis Trend

Lawson Complex #1 represents Canada’s first Natural Hydrogen subsurface system, a 28 sq. km area of focus within a broader permitted land package comprising 1,224 sq. km (the “Lawson Project”). Notably, multiple Lawson Complexes are possible within the massive under-explored Lawson Project highlighted on the map below (a “Complex” in this context is a specific area of proven discovery).

The permitted Aurora Project (628 sq. km) adjoins the southeast corner of the Lawson Project, striking southeast toward Moose Jaw, and represents what may be another set of complexes with many Lawson look-a-like features. Multiple Natural Hydrogen systems are possible within the Aurora Project, similar to the situation at Lawson.

Figure 2: Genesis Trend Map





The Lawson-Aurora combination gives MAX Power permits covering a contiguous 90-km-long area striking northwest-southeast (1,852 sq. km). Aurora is favorably situated along a major highway and rail transportation corridor adjacent to heavy industry and emerging AI infrastructure. Multiple other permitted projects along Genesis give MAX Power a dominating position in Canada’s most exciting corridor for Natural Hydrogen discovery and development.

Genesis Explained: Its “Salt Barrier” Advantage and Proximity to Demand

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ytpHdve6S8

Figure 3: Aurora Project, Adjoining Lawson





R ecent Videos

What is Natural Hydrogen?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S0bqqZeIpxc

Genesis Explained: Its “Salt Barrier” Advantage and Proximity to Demand

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ytpHdve6S8

The Genesis Trend’s Industrial Corridor

https://youtube.com/shorts/IAgALH_s3mI

Lawson – Canada’s First Big Step into Natural Hydrogen

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lTTOwMxz_zo

MAX Power Leaps at Lawson

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yr4Ha06__Eg

Watch the Drill in Action

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eguNGAfdIek

MAX Power Saskatchewan Natural Hydrogen Documentary Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TXGDtTUbJ2c

History in The Making at Lawson – Video Immediately Ahead of Drill Rig Setup

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BNHazk9Sy4E

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About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral and energy exploration company focused on the shift to decarbonization. The Company’s Lawson Discovery near Central Butte, Saskatchewan, represents Canada’s first-ever subsurface Natural Hydrogen system confirmed through deep drilling with data validated by three independent labs. MAX Power has built dominant district-scale land positions across Saskatchewan with approximately 2 million acres (~809,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large-volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen, and has commenced a multi-well follow-up drill program to validate the commerciality of the broader Lawson Complex interpreted to cover a 28 sq. km area along the 475-km Genesis Trend. MAX Power also holds a significant equity position in Homeland Critical Minerals which now owns the Willcox Project in Arizona, a lithium discovery confirmed in early 2024 by MAX Power. MAX Power is committed to responsible exploration and development practices that prioritize environmental stewardship, meaningful community engagement, and strong corporate governance.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Ran Narayanasamy, CEO

MAX Power Mining Corp.

info@maxpowermining.com

For further information, please contact:

Chad Levesque, President

Ph: 1-306-981-4753

chad@maxpowermining.com

Media Contact:

Sarah Mawji, Venture Strategies

sarah@venturestrategies.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is often identified by words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “predict”, “project”, “should”, “will” and similar expressions.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions, including, among other things, that required regulatory approvals will be obtained, financing will be available on acceptable terms, planned exploration, appraisal and development activities will proceed as anticipated, equipment and personnel will be available as required, geological interpretations and technical results will support further advancement of the Company's projects, and market conditions will remain favourable.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks relating to exploration and development activities, geological and technical uncertainties, commercialization of Natural Hydrogen, reservoir performance, infrastructure availability, strategic partnership opportunities, market acceptance, commodity and energy prices, access to capital, regulatory approvals, environmental and permitting requirements, and general economic, market and business conditions.

There can be no assurance that the Company's plans, expectations or objectives will be achieved. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether due to new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

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