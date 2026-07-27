Curium, in collaboration with nuclear cardiology leaders, announces immediate return of Thallous Chloride TI 201 Injection in the U.S. to support high-stakes cardiac imaging needs

BOSTON, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curium™ announced today the immediate reintroduction of Thallous Chloride TI 201 Injection (commonly known as thallium 201) in the U.S., restoring access to a radiopharmaceutical used in nuclear cardiology after production ceased in 2022. Renewed availability can help diversify diagnostic pathways for select patients undergoing myocardial perfusion evaluation.

The return of TI 201 offers an additional option to clinicians in select scenarios, for example viability testing in environments where PET or MRI may be unavailable or impractical. In these high-stakes situations, timely imaging can help reduce uncertainty and allow clinicians to make critical treatment decisions.

Curium’s decision to reintroduce TI 201 reflects input and collaboration from the nuclear cardiology community on where TI 201 adds clinical value, along with Curium’s commitment to supporting patients and addressing unmet diagnostic needs.

TI 201 will be produced at Curium’s Maryland Heights, Missouri, facility, supported by investments including cyclotron upgrades, processing and filing infrastructure, staffing and training, and expanded quality-control resources to support consistent product release.

Mike Patterson, Curium North America’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “When clinicians express they are facing a real gap in care, our job is to help close it. We are proud to collaborate with leaders in the community to make thallium 201 available again and restore access to a key diagnostic capability for a vulnerable patient population. This reintroduction goes beyond just restarting production – it required specialized infrastructure, cyclotron investment, manufacturing readiness, and added quality resources to help ensure a reliable, long-term U.S. supply.”

Andrew J. Einstein, MD, PhD, Director of Nuclear Cardiology, Cardiac CT and Cardiac MRI at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, said: “Restoring access to thallium 201 expands clinicians’ diagnostic options, particularly when PET or MRI is not available or when sites need an alternative for stress testing. For select patients, thallium 201 can support timely, actionable imaging when operational flexibility matters, helping to reduce uncertainty so care teams can make confident, time-sensitive decisions and move quickly to the most appropriate next steps.”

Indications & Usage

Thallous Chloride Tl 201 Injection is a diagnostic radiopharmaceutical indicated for:

Myocardial perfusion imaging in adults with planar scintigraphy or single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) for the diagnosis of coronary artery disease by localization of: Non-reversible defects (myocardial infarction) which may have prognostic value regarding survival. Reversible defects (myocardial ischemia) when used in conjunction with exercise or pharmacologic stress.

Localization of sites of parathyroid hyperactivity pre- and post- operatively in adults with elevated serum calcium and parathyroid hormone levels.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Warnings and Precautions

Hypersensitivity reactions (anaphylaxis, hypotension, shortness of breath, pruritus, flushing, and diffuse rash) have been reported. Have resuscitation equipment and trained staff readily available.

Risk associated with Stress Testing: Induction of cardiovascular stress may be associated with myocardial infarction, arrhythmia, hypotension or hypertension, ECG abnormalities, chest pain, bronchoconstriction, and cerebrovascular events. Perform stress testing in the setting where cardiac resuscitation equipment and trained staff are readily available. Perform pharmacologic stress in accordance with the pharmacologic stress agent’s prescribing information.

Radiation Risk: Thallous Chloride Tl 201 contributes to the overall long-term cumulative radiation exposure which is associated with an increased risk of cancer. Ensure safe handling to minimize radiation exposure to patients and health care providers. Advise patients to hydrate before and after administration and to void frequently after administration.

Injection site reactions and Tissue Damage: Injection site reactions and extravasation have been reported after administration of Thallous Chloride Tl 201 Injection. Inject Thallous Chloride Tl 201 strictly into the vein to avoid local tissue accumulation and irradiation. Confirm intravenous patency before injection.

Adverse Reactions

Other adverse reactions include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, injection site reactions, chills, fever, and sweating.



Use in Specific Populations

Pregnancy: Assess the pregnancy status of women of childbearing potential prior to performing imaging procedures with Thallous Chloride Tl 201 Injection. Thallous Chloride Tl 201 Injection have the potential to cause fetal harm depending on the fetal stage of development and the magnitude of the radiation dose.

Lactation: Thallous Chloride Tl 201 is excreted in human milk. Discontinue nursing or express and discard milk for a minimum of 96 hours after administration of Thallous Chloride Tl 201.

Pediatric Use: Safety and effectiveness have not been established in pediatric patients.

Geriatric Use: This drug is known to be substantially excreted by the kidney, and the risk of toxic reactions to this drug may be greater in patients with impaired renal function. Because elderly patients are more likely to have decreased renal function, care should be taken in dose selection, and it may be useful to monitor renal function.

Please click here for full Prescribing Information.

About Curium™

Curium™ is an independent global radiopharmaceutical leader driving innovation in nuclear medicine to change patients’ lives. With an industry heritage dating back more than 100 years, Curium™ has proven expertise in the development, manufacturing and supply of radiopharmaceuticals that transform the way cancer is diagnosed and treated. Headquartered in Boston with offices around the world, Curium’s mission is to find new and better ways to diagnose and treat cancer.

With a global footprint that extends to more than 70 countries, a skilled and dedicated team of over 3,800 employees, and five manufacturing sites, Curium™ is uniquely qualified to meet the significant supply and distribution of established products that underlie success in the radiopharmaceuticals market. Curium’s global leadership is embodied in a diverse and extensive portfolio of over 45 products that advance patient care.

Curium’s pioneering legacy in nuclear medicine is the foundation of the company’s dedication to innovation and portfolio expansion to cancer therapeutics, particularly in neuroendocrine tumors and with a late-stage pipeline exploring opportunities in prostate cancer.

To learn more, visit www.curiumpharma.com.

Inquiries:

Curium Group

Camilla Campell

VP, Head of Global Communications

Camilla.campbell@curiumpharma.com