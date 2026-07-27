EagleNXT Joint Venture “ThirdEye USA” Selected to Participate in EXTiC 26-2 Counter-UAS Experimentation Event

ThirdEye USA Selected to Demonstrate Counter-UAS System during exercise

ALLEN, Texas, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (dba, EagleNXT) (the “Company” or “EagleNXT”) (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of full-stack drone, sensor, counter-drone, and software solutions for defense, government, and commercial applications worldwide, today announced their joint venture “ThirdEye USA” has been selected to participate in next month’s Experimentation: Transforming in Contact (EXTiC) 26-2 (“EXTiC 26-2”), a key U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) technology experimentation initiative.

CENTCOM, in collaboration with the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), has issued an open call for new and emerging technologies that align with its strategic priorities. Through EXTiC 26-2, CENTCOM is creating operationally relevant scenarios to help Joint Force participants rapidly test, validate, and integrate innovative solutions. The program is designed to deliver cost-effective, repeatable experimentation events that directly support the future of warfare, with potential for contract awards without further competition following the event’s validation.

ThirdEye USA, a U.S.-based joint venture between EagleNXT and Israel-based Third Eye Systems, will showcase the company’s MeduzaX system. MeduzaX is an advanced, AI-powered C-UAS (Counter-Unmanned Aerial System) designed to detect, track, and classify hostile drones using passive electro-optical technology. These solutions deliver secure, real-time intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), portable deployment, and advanced sensor integration, making them ideal for dynamic, contested environments.

“Our selection for EXTiC 26-2 is an exciting opportunity to showcase the high technology-readiness level of our high performing MeduzaX counter-UAS sensor,” said Bill Irby, CEO of EagleNXT. “We look forward to collaborating with CENTCOM and other participants to demonstrate our advanced systems and show what CUAS capability can be pushed to the warfighter now.”

The EXTiC 26-2 event is scheduled to take place on July 27-29, 2026.

EXTiC emphasizes "transforming in contact", rapidly evaluating how technologies perform when integrated into end-to-end mission threads under simulated adversarial conditions (e.g., jamming, swarms, GPS denial). The goal is to accelerate the transition of promising capabilities from concept to operational use, helping Joint Force participants prepare for future conflicts. It builds on the broader U.S. military concept of "transforming in contact," which involves experimenting with new tools, tactics, and organizations directly in realistic training or operational-like settings. This experimentation event provides relevant scenarios to Joint Command participants as they seek to establish an operationally relevant environment for new technologies and design cost-effective, repeatable experimentation events relevant to the future of warfare

The MeduzaX is manufactured at the EagleNXT headquarters in Allen, Texas. The system is lightweight, takes less than ten minutes to set up, and boasts a 97% positive detection rate. Covering 360 degrees in seconds, the unit produces no radiation or emissions, and can operate off a 24-hour battery.

For more information about the full suite of EagleNXT UAS solutions, or to schedule a demo, visit EagleNXT.com or contact the EagleNXT Media Relations team.

About EagleNXT

EagleNXT is a leading developer of high-performance drones, advanced sensors, and intelligent software solutions that deliver critical aerial intelligence to customers around the world. With more than one million flights conducted globally, EagleNXT’s platforms are trusted across defense, public safety, agriculture, infrastructure, and environmental monitoring applications. The Company’s drone systems have achieved multiple industry firsts, including FAA approvals for Operations Over People (OOP) and Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS), as well as EASA C2 certification in Europe and inclusion on the U.S. Department of Defense’s Blue UAS list. EagleNXT’s sensors are integrated on more than 150 different drone models and are used in over 100 research publications worldwide, reinforcing its leadership in precision agriculture, surveying, and environmental sustainability initiatives.

Forward-Looking Statements

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