EQPT INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of EquipmentShare.com, Inc. Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against EquipmentShare.com, Inc. (“EquipmentShare”) (NASDAQ: EQPT). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts, including allegations that: (1) EquipmentShare participated in additional undisclosed related party transactions; (2) EquipmentShare had not terminated or substantially reduced a number of the transactions with entities owned or controlled by the co-founders; and (3) as a result, EquipmentShare’s financial statements were materially misleading.

If you purchased EquipmentShare.com shares between January 23, 2026 and June 23, 2026, and experienced a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Marshall P. Dees, Esq. at mdees@holzerlaw.com , by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or by visiting the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/equipmentshare/ for more information.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is September 21, 2026.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.