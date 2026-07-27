XRPPower Launches AI-Powered Trading Platform Focused on Digital Asset Management and Trading Technology





Marina bay, Singapore, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XRPPower today announced the launch of its AI-powered trading platform, introducing digital asset management and trading technology that combines AI-assisted analytics, portfolio monitoring, and market intelligence tools within a unified platform.

Growing Role of AI in Digital Finance

Artificial intelligence continues to play an expanding role across the financial technology sector, where it is being used to assist with market analysis, data processing, risk assessment, and portfolio management. As digital asset markets evolve, many technology providers are incorporating AI-powered tools to help users access market information and analytical insights more efficiently.

XRPPower's latest platform launch reflects this broader industry trend by integrating AI technologies designed to support users as they monitor market developments and manage digital asset portfolios.

AI-Powered Platform Features

According to the company, the platform provides users with access to AI-assisted market analysis, portfolio tracking, trading technology, and real-time market information through an integrated interface.

The platform is designed to help users review supported digital assets, monitor portfolio activity, analyse market trends, and access trading-related information. XRPPower states that the platform will continue to evolve through regular technology updates and feature enhancements.

"Artificial intelligence is transforming how financial information is analysed," said a spokesperson for XRPPower. "Our goal is to provide technology that helps users better understand digital asset markets while continuing to improve the platform through ongoing innovation."

Account Registration and Platform Access

Users who wish to access the platform can create an account through the official XRPPower website at https://xrppower.com .

According to the company, registration generally involves:

Creating an account using an email address or supported login method.

Setting up account security features, including password protection.

Completing identity verification where required by applicable laws or regional regulations.

Reviewing and accepting the platform's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Accessing available platform features after the registration process has been completed.

The company notes that available services and account requirements may vary depending on jurisdiction and applicable regulatory requirements.

Ongoing Platform Development

XRPPower states that it plans to continue investing in AI research and platform development by expanding analytical capabilities, improving user experience, and introducing additional technology designed to support digital asset management.

The company says future platform updates will focus on strengthening analytical tools, improving operational efficiency, and adapting to developments across the digital finance sector.

About XRPPower

XRPPower is a financial technology company focused on developing AI-powered solutions for digital asset management and trading technology. The company develops software and analytical tools intended to support market analysis, portfolio management, and digital finance applications.

Additional information about XRPPower is available at https://xrppower.com .



