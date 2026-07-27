Genius Group Offers Share Loyalty Bonus Program Delivering up to 59% Return on Investment in six months, Closing July 31, 2026.

Share Loyalty Bonus Program pays participating shareholders $0.10 per share, equal to 59% return on investment based on Company’s share price of $0.17 at market close on July 24, 2026.

Bonus is payable to all shareholders of record who maintain their shares in book entry at the Company's transfer agent, VStock, from 4:30pm on July 31, 2026 through to 4:30pm on January 30, 2027.

The Second Round of the Share Loyalty Bonus Program follows the success of the First Round, with Shareholders earning a similar $0.10 per share.

The Share Loyalty Bonus rewards the Company’s long term shareholders whilst supporting the Company’s efforts to increase shares in book entry, where they cannot be lent out to third parties without the shareholder's consent.

SINGAPORE, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) ("Genius Group", "GNS" or the "Company"), a leading AI-powered education group, today reminded shareholders that the Record Date for the Second Round of its Share Loyalty Bonus Program is Thursday, July 31, 2026 at 4:30pm ET. Shareholders who wish to participate must have their shares registered in book entry at the Company’s transfer agent, VStock Transfer, by that date.

The loyalty bonus of $0.10 per share represents 59% of the Company’s closing share price of $0.17 on July 24, 2026: an annualized 118% return on investment. The bonus is payable in cash to all qualifying shareholders after a six-month holding period ending January 30, 2027. The program is open to all shareholders and is designed to reward long-term holders whilst supporting the Company’s efforts to increase shares held in book entry, where they cannot be lent to third parties without the shareholder’s consent.

The Company has maintained the same $0.10 bonus that it offered in the First Round, when its share price was significantly higher, as it believes its current share price represents a significant discount to its underlying net asset value. At the closing price of $0.17 on July 24, 2026, the Company trades at a price-to-book ratio of approximately 0.30x, meaning the Company's market capitalization is approximately 30% of its shareholders' equity. By comparison, the S&P 500 trades at a price-to-book ratio of 5.87x[1] and the U.S. education sector trades at an average of 2.60x[3]. The loyalty bonus program is one of several initiatives the Company is undertaking to address this valuation gap and reward shareholders who demonstrate their long-term commitment to the Company.

Program Background

The First Round of the Share Loyalty Bonus Program rewarded shareholders who held their shares in book entry at VStock from November 28, 2025 through May 28, 2026 with a cash bonus of $0.10 per share.

On July 15, 2026, the Company announced the launch of the Second Round on the same terms, setting a Record Date of July 31, 2026 and a Qualifying Date of January 30, 2027. First Round participants may roll their shares directly into the Second Round, and new shareholders are invited to join by transferring their shares to book entry at VStock before the deadline.

Second Round Loyalty Bonus Program Details

Key dates and terms are as follows:

Record Date: 4:30pm on Thursday, July 31, 2026

Qualifying Date: 4:30pm on Saturday, January 30, 2027

Loyalty Bonus: $0.10 per qualifying share

Qualifying Period: Six months (shares must be held in book entry from the Record Date through to the Qualifying Date)

Bonus Return on Investment: Based on the Company’s share price of $0.17 at market close, July 24, 2026, the $0.10 per share is equivalent to 59% return on investment after six months, and an annualized 118% return on investment.

Who Qualifies

All shareholders whose shares are registered in book entry at VStock on the Record Date (July 31, 2026) and remain in book entry through to the Qualifying Date (January 30, 2027) will automatically qualify for the $0.10 per share loyalty bonus. There is no application form — qualification is automatic based on the VStock shareholder record.

For Existing First Round Participants

Shareholders who qualified for the First Round may roll over their shares and bonus into the Second Round simply by maintaining their shares in book entry at VStock through to January 30, 2027. No additional action is required. Shareholders who prefer not to participate in the Second Round may transfer their shares back to their broker at any time by contacting VStock at action@vstocktransfer.com.

How New Shareholders Can Participate

Shareholders who did not participate in the First Round can join the Second Round by instructing their broker to transfer their shares under their name to VStock Transfer via the Direct Registration System (DRS) before 4:30pm ET on July 31, 2026. The process is straightforward:

Step 1: Contact your broker and request a DRS transfer of your GNS shares to VStock Transfer (DTC Number: 7924).

Contact your broker and request a DRS transfer of your GNS shares to VStock Transfer (DTC Number: 7924). Step 2: Your shares will be registered in book entry under your name at VStock.

Your shares will be registered in book entry under your name at VStock. Step 3: Hold your shares in book entry from the Record Date (July 31, 2026) through to the Qualifying Date (January 30, 2027).

Hold your shares in book entry from the Record Date (July 31, 2026) through to the Qualifying Date (January 30, 2027). Step 4: Receive your $0.10 per share loyalty bonus, paid in cash by bank transfer.

For DRS transfer instructions and support, visit:

VStock Website: https://www.vstocktransfer.com

https://www.vstocktransfer.com DRS Transfer Information: https://www.vstocktransfer.com/drs-transfer

https://www.vstocktransfer.com/drs-transfer Contact VStock: https://www.vstocktransfer.com/contact



As with the First Round, this Second Round Share Loyalty Bonus does not apply to Directors, Officers or Employees of the Company.

Share Lending Protection

An important benefit of holding shares in book entry is that shares registered directly with VStock cannot be lent to third parties without the shareholder’s consent. This supports the Company’s broader efforts to protect its shareholders against potential market manipulation of the Company’s stock and ensures that shareholders maintain full control of their shares at all times.

Shares can be transferred back to a broker via DRS transfer at any time; however, shares must remain in book entry from the Record Date through to the Qualifying Date in order to qualify for the bonus.

Roger Hamilton, CEO of Genius Group said “We are delighted to offer the same $0.10 per share bonus as we did in the first round of our Loyalty Bonus Program. At our current share price, this represents a 59% return for shareholders who simply hold their shares in book entry for six months.”

“This high return is the result of a depressed share price that we do not believe accurately reflects the true value of the company. We have reported 147% year-on-year revenue growth and $6.6 million net profit from operations for the first half of 2026 together with a balance sheet restructuring to clear all debt. These unaudited results are currently undergoing audit review.”

“Yet despite the business turnaround and growth in our fundamentals, we have witnessed a 72% drop in our share price, resulting in our price-to-book ratio falling to approximately 0.3x, based on our audited 2025 book value of $96.6 million. This is significantly below our peers, who trade at an average price-to-book value which is 767% higher. Another way to put this is Genius Group’s market cap is currently at less than 12% of the average price-to-book value of US public listed education companies, which we believe represents a significant discount. According to NYU Stern School of Business, the Education sector trades at an average price-to-book value of 2.6x across 32 US public listed education companies.”

“Our Share Loyalty Bonus Program turns our low share price from a company challenge to a timely investor opportunity for all who take part. We encourage all of our shareholders to take advantage of this opportunity before the July 31 deadline. This program rewards the loyalty that our long-term shareholders have shown, and we look forward to continuing to deliver value through the growth of our AI-powered education business.”

Sources

[1] S&P 500 Price to Book Value, Multpl.com. Current S&P 500 price-to-book ratio as of July 2026. https://www.multpl.com/s-p-500-price-to-book

[2] Price and Value to Book Ratio by Sector (US), Aswath Damodaran, NYU Stern School of Business. Education sector data as of January 2026. https://pages.stern.nyu.edu/~adamodar/New_Home_Page/datafile/pbvdata.html

About Genius Group

Genius Group (NYSE: GNS) is a global education group delivering AI powered, education and acceleration solutions for the future of work. Genius Group serves 6 million users in over 100 countries through its Genius City model and online digital marketplace of AI training, AI tools and AI talent. It provides personalized, entrepreneurial AI pathways combining human talent with AI skills and AI solutions at the individual, enterprise and government level. To learn more, please visit geniusgroup.ai

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will”, “plan,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 20-F, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Reports of a Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company’s future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

Contacts

For enquiries, contact investor@geniusgroup.ai