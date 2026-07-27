Frost & Sullivan Selects Fusemachines as a Strategic Partner for Agentic AI

NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusemachines Inc. (NASDAQ: FUSE), a leading provider of enterprise AI products and services, today announced that Frost & Sullivan has selected Fusemachines as its strategic partner to build next-generation Agentic AI solutions using Fusemachines’ proprietary AI and Agentic AI technology platforms, aimed at driving enterprise transformation and growth for customers worldwide. The partnership will accelerate the global deployment of agentic AI solutions to drive growth-led transformation for Frost & Sullivan’s customers worldwide.

“Frost & Sullivan has chosen to partner with Fusemachines for building next generation Agentic AI solutions driving transformational growth to our customers,” said David Frigstad, Chairman & CEO of Frost & Sullivan. “Fusemachines’ AI platform accelerates our strategy of becoming an AI-native organization.”

As the Intelligence Revolution reshapes the global economy at an unprecedented pace, enterprises face increasing pressure to integrate advanced technologies and move faster than competitors. Despite the urgency, many transformation initiatives fail to generate meaningful business value. This collaboration is designed to close that gap by turning transformation strategies into measurable outcomes.

The next-generation Agentic AI solutions will empower organizations to deploy intelligent systems that continuously monitor global transformation trends, identify growth opportunities, recommend prioritization, and accelerate implementation, driving transformation with the agility and speed required in today’s intelligence era. By combining advanced AI platforms with proven growth strategy frameworks, the collaboration aims to bring scalable transformation capabilities to thousands of enterprise customers globally.

“We are excited to partner with a company with such a rich history and success around growth,” said Sameer Maskey, Founder and CEO of Fusemachines. “Together, we will leverage our AI and Agentic AI platforms to develop AI Agents for Growth that help enterprises drive transformation and deliver measurable business value to thousands of Frost & Sullivan customers worldwide. This partnership represents an important step toward enabling organizations to deploy agentic AI systems that accelerate sustainable business growth.”

This initiative also marks a strategic evolution for Frost & Sullivan in its journey to become an AI-native organization. By empowering Frost & Sullivan’s enterprise customer CEOs with intelligent, continuously learning agents, this initiative is designed to help organizations not only adapt to change, but lead transformation with speed and confidence.

About Fusemachines

Founded in 2013, Fusemachines is a global provider of enterprise AI products and services, on a mission to democratize AI. Leveraging proprietary AI Studio, AI Engines and AI Agents, the company helps drive clients’ AI Enterprise Transformation, regardless of where they are in their Digital AI journeys. With offices in North America, Asia, and Latin America, Fusemachines provides a suite of enterprise AI offerings and specialty services that allow organizations of any size to implement and scale AI. Fusemachines serves companies in industries such as retail, manufacturing, and government.

Fusemachines continues to actively pursue the mission of democratizing AI for the masses by providing high-quality AI education in underserved communities and helping organizations achieve their full potential with AI.

To learn about Fusemachines, visit www.fusemachines.com.

About Frost and Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan , the Transformational Growth Company, enables clients to accelerate growth and achieve best-in-class positions in growth, innovation, and leadership. The company’s Growth Pipeline as a Service provides the CEO’s Growth Team with transformational strategies and best-practice models to drive the generation, evaluation, and implementation of powerful growth opportunities. For over 60 years, Frost & Sullivan has partnered with investors, corporate leaders, and governments to identify, prioritize, and execute transformational growth strategies.

To learn about Frost & Sullivan, visit www.frost.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s agentic AI programs, product development initiatives, commercialization strategy, enterprise AI offerings, and expected market opportunities. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the success of the partnership arrangement, risks related to customer adoption and retention; the Company’s ability to develop, maintain, and enhance its products and platform; the ability of the Company’s AI solutions to deliver expected operational and business benefits; reliance on third-party platforms, partners, data, and infrastructure; competition in the markets in which the Company operates; cybersecurity, data privacy, regulatory, and intellectual property risks; and changing macroeconomic, industry, and market conditions.

Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 27, 2026, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Fusemachines undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

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