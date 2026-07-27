Falco Files Updated Feasibility Study for Its Horne 5 Project

MONTRÉAL, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Falco Resources Ltd. (FPC: TSX-V) (“Falco” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that is has filed an updated feasibility study report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Respecting Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (the “Report”) for the Corporation’s Horne 5 Gold Project located in Rouyn-Noranda, Québec, Canada. The Report has an effective date of June 11, 2026 and its highlights were previously announced in the Corporation’s June 17, 2026 news release. The Report is available under Falco’s profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

About Falco

Falco is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the province of Québec, with an extensive portfolio of properties in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue greenstone belt. Falco holds rights to approximately 60,000 hectares of land in the Noranda Camp and includes 13 former gold and base metal mine sites. Falco’s main asset is the Horne 5 Project located beneath the former Horne mine, which was operated by Noranda from 1927 to 1976 and produced 11.6 million ounces of gold and 2.5 billion pounds of copper. Osisko Gold Group Inc. (formerly, Osisko Development Corp.) is Falco’s largest shareholder, with 16.0% interest in the Corporation.

For further information, please contact:

Luc Lessard

President and Chief Executive Officer and Director

514-261-3336

info@falcores.com

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