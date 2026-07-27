Waterco Modernizes B2B Ordering with BigCommerce, Improving Ordering and Buying Efficiency Across 45,000 Products

AUSTIN, Texas and SYDNEY, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commerce (Nasdaq: CMRC), a data-centric provider of an open, AI-driven commerce ecosystem and the parent company of ecommerce platform BigCommerce, has today announced that Waterco, a global manufacturer and distributor of swimming pool products, has launched a new B2B buying experience on BigCommerce .

By moving from a phone- and email-based ordering process to a modern self-service experience, Waterco is making it easier for customers to browse products, check inventory, place orders and manage their accounts online at any time. The new platform supports more than 45,000 products and helps Waterco improve operational efficiency while delivering a faster, more convenient purchasing experience.

Founded in 1981, Waterco grew from a PVC pipe importer to a manufacturer and distributor of swimming pool equipment, chemicals and water treatment solutions. It supplies the Swimart network, Australia's first franchised chain of pool stores, with around 75 locations across Australia and New Zealand. It also owns Davey, a 90-year-old brand known for household and firefighting pumps.

As Waterco’s business expanded, its ordering processes became increasingly dependent on customer service teams managing orders manually through phone and email. During peak seasonal periods, customers often needed multiple interactions to confirm pricing, stock availability and order status, creating operational bottlenecks and limiting scalability.

“Our business has grown enormously since 1981, but the way many of our customers ordered from us hadn't kept pace,” said Bryan Goh, chief operating officer at Waterco. “With BigCommerce, we are giving customers a modern, self-service experience that enables them to access the information they need and place orders when it’s convenient, while empowering our teams to focus on service rather than data entry.”

Waterco selected BigCommerce for its flexibility, value and ability to support both B2B and B2C on a single platform. It also provides an intuitive, modern purchasing experience that does not require retraining.

Since Waterco's operations span manufacturing, distribution, retail and trade, the platform also had to manage considerable complexity. It supports self-service quoting, pay-on-account with enforced credit limits and automated freight calculation for dangerous goods such as pool chemicals, alongside engines for backordering and promotions. A purpose-built spare-parts experience helps customers select the correct component when they first purchase, reducing returns on technical products such as pumps.

“Bringing this to life meant rethinking how our business operates behind the scenes, not just how customers place an order,” said Marco Contreras, head of IT at Waterco and project lead. “Every branch did things differently, so we had to standardize how orders are packed and shipped.”

Built using a composable architecture, the platform combines a React storefront on BigCommerce Catalyst with a custom middleware and a product information management layer connected to Epicor ERP as the source of truth for products, customers and orders.

“Waterco’s transformation demonstrates how manufacturers and distributors can modernise complex B2B operations without sacrificing the flexibility needed to support growth,” said Shannon Ingrey, vice president and general manager, APAC at Commerce. “By moving to BigCommerce, Waterco has created a more efficient buying experience for customers while simplifying operations behind the scenes. It’s exactly the kind of high-volume B2B business that benefits most from a powerful commerce platform.”

Waterco plans to continue its digital transformation by bringing its Waterco, Davey and New Zealand operations onto a single Epicor ERP environment.

Learn more about how BigCommerce B2B capabilities drive results for complex manufacturing and distribution businesses: https://www.bigcommerce.com/solutions/b2b-ecommerce-platform/

About Commerce

Commerce (Nasdaq: CMRC) empowers businesses to innovate, grow, and thrive by providing an open, AI-driven commerce ecosystem. As the parent company of BigCommerce , Feedonomics , and Makeswift , Commerce connects the tools and systems that power growth, enabling businesses to unlock the full potential of their data, deliver seamless and personalized experiences across every channel, and adapt swiftly to an ever-changing market. Trusted by leading businesses like Coldwater Creek, Cole Haan, Dell, Harvey Nichols, King Arthur Baking Co., Mizuno, Pacsun, Perry Ellis, Skechers, SportsShoes and Uplift Desk, Commerce delivers the storefront control, optimized data, and AI-ready tools businesses need to grow, serve diverse buyers, and operate with confidence in an increasingly intelligent, multi-surface world. For more information, visit www.commerce.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn .

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