Shimmick Secures More Than $265 Million in Water, Transportation and Energy Infrastructure Awards

IRVINE, Calif., July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shimmick Corporation (NASDAQ: SHIM), a leading infrastructure solutions provider, today announced more than $265 million in new project awards across its Water & Industrial and Energy & Infrastructure businesses. The awards expand the Company's backlog and reinforce its position in critical infrastructure markets, spanning flood protection, water treatment, transportation, and electrification.

"These awards reflect continued demand for the specialized infrastructure solutions Shimmick delivers across our key end markets," said Ural Yal, President and Chief Executive Officer of Shimmick Corporation. "From flood protection and water treatment to transportation and electrification, they demonstrate the strength of our client relationships, the depth of our technical expertise, and the discipline we bring to pursuing complex infrastructure work."

Strengthening Water Infrastructure and Climate Resiliency

In Northern California, the Santa Clara Valley Water District (Valley Water) Board of Directors recently approved the award of the $124 million Coyote Creek Flood Protection Project to Shimmick. Shimmick will construct approximately nine miles of flood protection improvements — including floodwalls, berms, and stormwater infrastructure — designed to reduce flood risk and enhance resilience for surrounding communities in San José.

In Texas, Shimmick was awarded a $42 million contract for a third segment of the Walnut Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant Expansion Project. The scope includes installation of process equipment and above-ground mechanical piping systems supporting chemical facilities, wet-weather filters, a transfer pump station, a post-aeration blower system, and improvements to existing odor control facilities. The award further strengthens Shimmick's presence in one of the nation's fastest-growing water infrastructure markets.

Advancing Sustainable Transportation

In Southern California, Shimmick and its electrical construction subsidiary, Axia Electric, were awarded construction contracts under the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority's (LA Metro) North Hollywood to Pasadena Bus Rapid Transit Project. The work is being delivered by the Myers-Shimmick Joint Venture (MSJV), a partnership between Shimmick and Myers & Sons, under contracts totaling approximately $160 million. Shimmick and Axia Electric's combined share represents approximately $80 million in contract value to the Company. The awards follow a 15-month preconstruction process during which the MSJV team worked collaboratively with LA Metro to develop a cost-effective, high-quality transit solution that will support regional mobility improvements ahead of the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Supporting Energy Transition and Electrification

Also in Northern California, Axia Electric was awarded a $20 million project to provide electrical infrastructure, utility relocations, and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems for the University of California, Berkeley's Electrified Heating and Cooling Plant. The project supports the university's transition to a modern electrified energy system and reflects growing demand for infrastructure that advances sustainability and decarbonization goals.

Expanding Backlog in Key Growth Markets

Collectively, these awards reflect Shimmick's continued success in securing complex infrastructure projects across attractive end markets. They build on the Company's longstanding expertise in water, transportation, and energy infrastructure while expanding backlog and strengthening the foundation for future growth.

About Shimmick

Shimmick Corporation (NASDAQ: SHIM) is an industry leader in delivering turnkey infrastructure solutions that strengthen critical markets across water, energy, climate resiliency, and sustainable transportation. The Company integrates technical excellence with collaborative project delivery methods to provide innovative, technology-driven infrastructure solutions that accelerate economic growth and empower communities nationwide. With a track record spanning more than a century, Shimmick combines deep engineering heritage with an entrepreneurial spirit to solve today's most complex infrastructure challenges. For more information, visit www.shimmick.com .

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