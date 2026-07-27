Amaze Announces Full Compliance with NYSE American Continued Listing Standards and Resumption of Trading

COSTA MESA, Calif., July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaze Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: AMZE) (“Amaze” or the “Company”), a global leader in creator-powered commerce, today announced that it has regained compliance with all applicable NYSE American continued listing standards and that trading in the Company’s common stock will resume on the NYSE American at market open today.

Following the completion of the Company’s previously announced 1-for-8 reverse stock split, which is effective July 27, 2026, the Company has regained compliance with NYSE American. The Company’s common stock will resume trading on the NYSE American at market open on a split-adjusted basis under the symbol “AMZE.”

The Company thanks NYSE American for its collaboration throughout this process and is grateful for its shareholders’ support and patience.

The Company is currently evaluating all strategic options and plans to provide an update shortly.

About Amaze:

Amaze Holdings, Inc. is an end-to-end, creator-powered commerce platform offering tools for seamless product creation, advanced e-commerce solutions, and scalable managed services. By empowering anyone to “sell anything, anywhere,” Amaze enables creators to tell their stories, cultivate deeper audience connections, and generate sustainable income through shoppable, authentic experiences. Discover more at www.amaze.co.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). These statements relate to future events, including the resumption of trading of the Company’s common stock, the Company’s continued compliance with NYSE American listing standards, anticipated strategic and business updates, and the Company’s future growth and opportunities, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements can be identified by words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” or “continue.” Actual results could differ materially, including as a result of the risk that the Company may not maintain compliance with NYSE American continued listing standards, general market and economic conditions, and other risks described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Unless required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Amaze Holdings, Inc.

For investor information, please contact IR@amaze.co.



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