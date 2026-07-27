BlackLine Advances Governed AI for Finance with General Availability of Verity™ Prepare

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL), the Agentic Financial Operations Platform™ for the Office of the CFO, today announced the general availability of Verity Prepare, a groundbreaking multi-agent AI system that brings governed automation to accounting's most manual and time-intensive close processes. Unlike standard text-generating AI assistants, Verity Prepare orchestrates a specialized digital workforce to autonomously analyze supporting documentation, match transactions, identify reconciling items, and assemble audit-ready reconciliations. By combining advanced multi-agent AI capability with transparent reasoning and human oversight, BlackLine accelerates the financial close while keeping accountants firmly in control through complete auditability.

As finance organizations move beyond isolated AI assistants toward enterprise-scale AI deployment, the challenge is no longer whether AI can generate answers – it’s whether it can produce work that finance leaders trust enough to become part of the financial record. Following a successful early adopter program, Verity Prepare is now available, enabling organizations to confidently scale AI across one of accounting’s most demanding workflows while preserving the governance, transparency, and oversight required for enterprise finance.

Transforming Reconciliation Preparation

Preparing account reconciliations is far more than gathering supporting documents. Accountants must evaluate data from multiple systems, interpret structured and unstructured financial evidence, investigate discrepancies, determine appropriate reconciling items, document supporting rationale, and produce work that satisfies internal controls and external audit requirements. This combination of financial reasoning, documentation, and compliance has made reconciliation preparation one of the most difficult accounting processes to automate.

Verity Prepare solves this challenge by replacing fragmented tasks with a fully coordinated AI workflow. Instead of relying on isolated tools, multiple specialized AI agents work together to execute the entire preparation process. They autonomously ingest supporting documents, isolate anomalies, write clear explanations for variances, and compile a comprehensive, audit-ready reconciliation package for human sign-off.

By automating the entire preparation workflow – not just individual tasks – Verity Prepare dramatically reduces manual workloads. This shift enables accounting teams to accelerate the close, allowing finance professionals to focus on higher-value analysis, exception management, and safeguarding the integrity of the financial record.

Built for the Standards of Finance

Enterprise accounting demands more from AI than speed alone. Every AI-generated action must be transparent, explainable, traceable, and governed before it becomes part of the financial record.

Verity Prepare was purpose-built for the governance expectations of enterprise finance, including the requirements of users, management, auditors, audit committees, and regulators. Every AI-generated recommendation includes transparent reasoning, confidence scoring, and a complete audit trail, allowing finance teams to understand how conclusions were reached before approving any outcome. Human judgment remains the final authority, ensuring AI enhances professional expertise rather than replacing it.

“Finance organizations aren’t looking for AI that simply automates more tasks – they’re looking for AI they can trust with their most critical financial processes,” said Owen Ryan, CEO of BlackLine. “Trust isn’t achieved through autonomy alone. It comes from transparency, governance, and maintaining robust human oversight. Verity Prepare gives finance teams the confidence to deploy AI across one of accounting’s most complex processes while keeping professionals firmly in control.”

Delivering Early Customer Impact

Organizations are already realizing measurable results with Verity Prepare. Demonstrating how governed AI fundamentally transforms the financial close, early adopters have achieved up to a 92% reduction in manual reconciliation preparation time, demonstrating significant efficiency gains across the reconciliation process.

“With BlackLine’s Verity AI, we’ve gone from concept to real-life practical use cases. We are excited to embrace where the future of work is going,” said Chris Giambra, Corporate Accounting at Delaware North.

Advancing Agentic Financial Operations

Verity Prepare represents another milestone in BlackLine’s vision for Agentic Financial Operations, where purpose-built AI capabilities orchestrate work across the Office of the CFO under a unified governance model. Rather than deploying isolated AI assistants, BlackLine enables organizations to coordinate specialized AI across finance, allowing complex processes to execute intelligently while maintaining enterprise-grade control.

Verity Prepare advances the agentic close – transforming month-end from a series of manual, disconnected activities into a continuously orchestrated financial operation where AI prepares, matches, analyzes, and executes work while finance professionals provide the oversight, judgment, and accountability required to maintain the integrity of the financial record.

Learn more about Verity Prepare at blackline.com/products/verity-ai/.

About BlackLine

BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) is the trust infrastructure for the AI era of finance: a future where finance drives the agentic era with intelligence, integrity, and trust rising together. The BlackLine Agentic Financial Operations Platform™, powered by Studio360 and Verity™ AI, is where the Office of the CFO scales AI across Record-to-Report, Invoice-to-Cash, and the processes where finance owns the controls and demands integrity at every step.

By unifying data, embedding AI, and engineering trust into every action, BlackLine moves finance and accounting beyond reporting on the business to orchestrating it in real time. Supported by industry-leading R&D investment and world-class security practices, nearly 4,300 customers across multiple industries partner with BlackLine to lead their organizations into the future. For more information, visit blackline.com.

Media Contact

Samantha Darilek

VP, Communications

samantha.darilek@blackline.com