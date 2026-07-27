Swarmer and Brightline Partner on AI Data Collection and Drone Interoperability for U.S. Department of War

AUSTIN, Texas, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swarmer, Inc (Nasdaq: SWMR) ("Swarmer" or the "Company"), a drone autonomy software company whose technology has supported more than 100,000 real-world combat missions in Ukraine since April 2024, today announced it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Brightline Interactive , a subsidiary of The Glimpse Group. Brightline is a physical AI and spatial computing company that produces SpatialCore, an open standards-based interoperability and operational context platform that enables autonomous systems, AI agents, sensors and digital twins to operate from a shared understanding of the physical world. The agreement covers joint research and development, integration of the two companies' technologies and the pursuit of shared business opportunities through Brightline’s existing relationships and contracting vehicles with the Department of War.

Under the agreement, Swarmer will contribute its autonomy and swarm coordination software, along with years of battle-tested expertise in swarm behavior. Brightline will integrate Swarmer's technology with SpatialCore to expand access to diverse real-world operational data for AI model training and accelerate model development. Brightline also will provide SpatialCore's data and communications interoperability layer, support integration of Swarmer's autonomy software across its ecosystem of connected platforms and programs and leverage its established U.S. defense contracting pathways and customer relationships.

“At Swarmer, we believe that the future of warfare will rely on artificial intelligence and the process of training AI models relies heavily on data,” said Alex Fink, President and US CEO of Swarmer. “Combining SpatialCore with Swarmer’s platform could provide access to operational data from virtually any drone, including manufacturers not yet integrated with us. Beyond our own missions, this could unlock data captured during tens of millions of missions flown industry-wide on other platforms that SpatialCore can address, to improve our AI models and iterate faster than ever before.”

With more than seven million drones projected to be manufactured worldwide this year, the defining challenge is enabling large numbers of drones to work together autonomously. Artificial intelligence requires large volumes of high-quality operational data to continuously train and improve models. Together, the companies intend to address complementary aspects of that challenge by combining interoperability with autonomous swarm coordination.

“Millions of drones are projected to be manufactured every year, and we believe no single company will solve autonomy in isolation,” said Tyler Gates, President and Chief Executive Officer of Brightline Interactive. “Scale only matters if these systems can work together seamlessly, which is the gap SpatialCore closes. Integrating Swarmer's combat-proven coordination with SpatialCore's interoperability layer will allow us to give our customers an extended shared operational picture across a much broader set of platforms. This expands both the volume and quality of real-world operational data available to train and improve AI models which will allow us to pursue joint market opportunities together.”

About Brightline Interactive

Brightline Interactive, a subsidiary of The Glimpse Group (Nasdaq: GGRP), builds SpatialCore, an open standards-based interoperability and operational context platform that enables autonomous systems, AI agents, sensors and digital twins to operate from a shared understanding of the physical world. SpatialCore is built on open data standards backed by NVIDIA, Apple, and the major robotics and simulation platforms. Brightline holds Cooperative Research and Development Agreements with the DOW and is a prime contractor through an OTA with the United States Navy. Brightline is the operating subsidiary of the Glimpse Group (Nasdaq: GGRP). For more information, visit www.brightlineinteractive.com .

About Swarmer

Swarmer™ (Nasdaq: SWMR) is a defense technology company that specializes in vendor-agnostic software which allows one operator to intuitively control hundreds of autonomous platforms in real time. Swarmer’s primary mission areas include autonomous swarm coordination, integration of multi-domain unmanned systems and AI-powered autonomy software for distributed operations. Swarmer is not a drone manufacturer and does not depend on any single platform, supplier or hardware lifecycle. Instead, Swarmer operates at the intelligence layer, developing autonomy, coordination and decision-making software that enables large numbers of low-cost unmanned systems to operate collectively as one coherent, resilient force. Swarmer’s technology has been rigorously validated in real-world kinetic environments and was first deployed in combat operations in Ukraine in April 2024. Since then, it has completed more than 100,000 combat missions, generating terabytes of proprietary data that informs its machine-learning models and enables the replication of advanced pilot performance at scale. Swarmer’s routine use in combat missions generates continuous streams of telemetry, sensor data and operational feedback which are then used to refine performance, increase resilience and accelerate learning. Swarmer has headquarters in Austin, Texas, and maintains operations and teams in Ukraine, Poland and Estonia.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to Swarmer’s, The Glimpse Group’s and Brightline Interactive’s strategy, market position, product development, partnership activities, and business expansion plans. The words “believe,” “aim,” “intend,” “could,” “will,” and similar expressions, or the negative of these words or other similar terms are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon the current plans and strategies of Swarmer, Inc., The Glimpse Group, Inc. and Brightline Interactive and reflect their current assessment of the risks and uncertainties related to their businesses as of the date of this press release. Each of Swarmer and The Glimpse Group assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, except as required by law. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, and actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, market conditions, competitive developments, and the other risks detailed in Swarmer’s and The Glimpse Group’s respective periodic reports filed with the SEC, including their most recent Annual Reports on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Media Contacts:

Swarmer: media@swarmer.tech

Brightline Interactive: brightline@samsonpr.com