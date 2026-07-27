Mount Logan Capital Inc. Announces Receipt of AM Best Rating for Ability Insurance Company

AM Best Assigns Financial Strength Rating of B+ “(Good)” and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of bbb- “(Good)”

Rating marks a significant milestone for Mount Logan’s insurance solutions platform, highlighting the improved capital position and surplus of Ability Insurance Company since it was acquired in 2021

NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mount Logan Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: MLCI) ("Mount Logan" or the "Company") today announced that AM Best, a leading, global credit rating agency specializing in the insurance industry, has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of B+ “(Good)” and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of bbb- “(Good)” to its wholly-owned life and annuity insurance subsidiary, Ability Insurance Company ("Ability"). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings is stable.

Ted Goldthorpe, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Mount Logan, said “The recent ratings action is an important milestone for Mount Logan and Ability, providing an independent, third-party validation of Ability's financial strength and capital position. The investment-grade credit rating underscores the strength of Ability's financial profile and reflects the significant capital we have invested in Ability since we acquired the business in 2021. We believe AM Best’s ratings represent a critical step in unlocking the full earnings potential of our integrated platform across our insurance solutions and asset management segments.”

According to AM Best, the ratings reflect Ability's balance sheet strength, its operating performance, business profile, and appropriate enterprise risk management. The press release from AM Best is available on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

About Mount Logan Capital Inc.

Mount Logan Capital Inc. is an integrated alternative asset management and insurance solutions firm focused on generating durable, fee-based revenue and long-term value creation. The Company leverages differentiated investment strategies alongside permanent insurance capital to deliver attractive, risk-adjusted returns across market cycles.

Through its subsidiaries, Mount Logan Management LLC and Ability Insurance Company, Mount Logan manages and invests across private and public credit markets in North America and operates an insurance platform that provides long-duration liabilities to support its credit investment strategies. This integrated platform is designed to provide stable earnings, downside protection, and a low risk of principal impairment through the credit cycle.

As of March 31, 2026, Mount Logan Capital had over $2.1 billion in assets under management.

To learn more, visit https://ir.mountlogan.com.

About Ability Insurance Company

Ability Insurance Company is a leading provider of insurance and financial solutions dedicated to helping individuals and families achieve long-term financial confidence.

With a strong presence in the annuity market and deep expertise in retirement-focused insurance solutions, Ability Insurance Company designs innovative products that support retirement readiness, principal protection, and lifelong financial security. The company partners with policyholders and advisors to deliver dependable solutions tailored to the evolving needs of today's retirees.

Wholly owned by Mount Logan, Ability Insurance Company was formed in 1967 in Nebraska, bringing more than five decades of experience to the retirement insurance market. The company is licensed to conduct business in 42 states and the District of Columbia, reflecting its broad national footprint and unwavering commitment to serving policyholders across the United States.

Guided by a focus on financial strength, disciplined risk management, and exceptional service, Ability Insurance Company remains steadfast in its mission to help Americans preserve their retirement assets, maintain their independence, and build lasting financial security for the years ahead.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of Mount Logan, may contain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events within the meaning of applicable U.S. and Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expects,” “intends,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “would,” “forecasts,” “seeks,” “future,” “proposes,” “target,” “goal,” “objective,” “outlook” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions). Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and reflect Mount Logan’s current views about future events. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding Mount Logan’s business strategy and plans for Ability, the amount, timing, benefits and other details about Mount Logan’s investments into Ability, and other statements that are not historical facts. No assurances can be given that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release will occur as projected, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management at the time the statements are made. Readers should carefully review the statements set forth in the reports, which Mount Logan has filed or will file from time to time with the SEC or on SEDAR+ and any risk factors contained in such reports, which may cause results to differ.

Mount Logan does not undertake any obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Any discussion of past performance is not an indication of future results. Investing in financial markets involves a substantial degree of risk. Investors must be able to withstand a total loss of their investment. The information herein is believed to be reliable and has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but no representation or warranty is made, expressed or implied, with respect to the fairness, correctness, accuracy, reasonableness or completeness of the information and opinions. The information contained on the website of Mount Logan is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Mount Logan is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Contacts :

Mount Logan Capital Inc.

650 Madison Ave, Floor 3

New York, NY 10022

mlc.ir@mountlogan.com

Andrew Berger

SM Berger & Company

andrew@smberger.com