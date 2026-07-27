Synack Researchers and Security Professionals to Speak at Black Hat USA and DEF CON 34

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synack , the leader in human-validated AI pentesting and continuous security validation, today announced that three of its researchers and security professionals will speak at Black Hat USA 2026 and DEF CON 34. Their appearances include technical research on network infrastructure exploitation and browser-based session hijacking, as well as a panel discussion on the industry’s shift toward AI-assisted vulnerability submissions.

At Black Hat USA, Malcolm Stagg, a Synack Red Team Researcher who is presenting as an independent researcher for SODIUM-24, LLC, will examine how attackers can exploit assumptions embedded in commonly used network designs. At DEF CON, Gregory Disney-Leugers, a Senior Penetration Tester at Synack who is presenting as an independent researcher, will discuss a browser-in-the-middle technique targeting authenticated browser sessions. Eddie Rios, Information Security Analyst at Synack, will join representatives from YesWeHack, HackerOne, Bugcrowd, and Intigriti for a panel discussion on how AI affects submission volume, report quality and platform processes.

“Across network infrastructure, browser sessions and AI-assisted vulnerability submissions, the central question is the same: What can security teams trust?” said Angela Heindl-Schober, CMO of Synack. “These sessions show why assumptions must be tested and findings must be validated against real-world exploitability, especially as AI becomes more deeply embedded in offensive security.”

Alongside these sessions, Synack will host private meetings during Black Hat and DEF CON for security leaders interested in Sara AI Pentesting , continuous security validation and how human expertise and AI can work together to validate exploitable risk across the modern attack surface.

Meet with Synack at Black Hat and DEF CON

Security leaders attending Black Hat or DEF CON can schedule time with Synack's product and security teams:

Black Hat meetings will be held August 3–6 in Las Vegas. Request a meeting through Synack’s Black Hat 2026 event page .

. DEF CON meetings will be held throughout the event. Request a meeting through Synack’s DEF CON 2026 event page .





Synack Speakers at Black Hat and DEF CON

About Black Hat USA

Black Hat USA is the cybersecurity industry's most established and in-depth security event, featuring trainings, briefings, and business hall exhibits for security professionals worldwide. Black Hat USA 2026 takes place August 1–6 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.

About DEF CON

DEF CON is one of the world's largest and longest-running hacker conventions, bringing together researchers, hackers, and security professionals for talks, villages, and hands-on challenges. DEF CON 34 takes place August 6–9 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About Synack

Synack delivers continuous pentesting through its Human + AI platform for continuous security validation. Sara AI Pentesting , powered by the Synack Autonomous Red Agent, combines agentic AI with the Synack Red Team —the world’s most rigorously vetted community of security researchers—to help organizations proactively reduce risk, stay compliant, and stay ahead of evolving cyber threats. Sara handles reconnaissance, attack surface mapping, and initial exploit validation at scale, while human experts validate real-world exploitability and provide the creativity and judgment automation cannot replicate. Founded by former NSA operatives, Synack has enabled nearly 10 million hours of security testing to protect critical assets, from global financial systems to U.S. Defense Department networks. Synack was recognized by both G2 and GigaOm as a Leader in Penetration Testing and PTaaS. Learn more at synack.com and on LinkedIn .