FLYTE Partners with 319 Golf Society and Named Exclusive Private Aviation Partner

Exclusive partnership provides 319 Golf Society members with preferred Flyte benefits.

FLYTE brings its regional luxury private aviation platform to members of premier private golf clubs across the United States

FORT MILL, S.C., July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flyte, the technology-enabled Regional Air Mobility subsidiary of Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE American: VTAK), today announced a strategic partnership with 319 Golf Society, becoming the organization’s Exclusive Private Aviation Partner.

The partnership brings together two organizations dedicated to delivering premium experiences built around exceptional service, convenience, relationships, and hospitality. As part of the collaboration, 319 Golf Society members will receive $1,000 toward their first Flyte, exclusive Flyte merchandise and member gifts, and access to future Flyte events, experiences, and member promotions.

319 Golf Society is a members-only community connecting private club golfers across the United States through concierge-facilitated golf experiences, relationships, and hospitality. Its growing membership includes golfers affiliated with over 70 of the top 200 private clubs, according to the leading rating publications, many within the current Flyte service area.

Inspired by the mission of the Congaree Foundation, 319 Golf Society unites private club golfers nationwide to support the Congaree Foundation Scholarship and expand educational and career opportunities for future generations of South Carolina students looking to pursue a career in the golf industry.

The Congaree Foundation transforms lives through golf by creating educational opportunities, mentorship, and career pathways for the next generation. Through initiatives including the Congaree Global Golf Initiative and the Congaree Foundation Scholarship at Coastal Carolina University, the Foundation helps ambitious young adults pursue college and meaningful careers in the golf industry.

The partnership reflects the natural alignment between Flyte’s regional private aviation platform and the travel needs of avid golfers who frequently travel between private clubs, resort destinations, business meetings, and second homes. Operating from private terminals aboard a standardized fleet of Cirrus Vision Jets, Flyte transforms many regional trips that traditionally require several hours by car into flights of approximately 30 to 60 minutes.

“Our mission has always been to redefine regional private aviation by making it faster, more convenient, and more accessible without compromising safety or service,” said Marc Sellouk, Founder of Flyte. “319 Golf Society has built an exceptional community centered around relationships, hospitality, and unforgettable golf experiences. We’re proud to become the Society’s Exclusive Private Aviation Partner and look forward to creating meaningful value for its members.”

Sellouk continued, “Golf and regional private aviation are a natural fit. Our members want to spend more time on the course and less time in traffic, airports, and TSA lines. Whether traveling to a private club for a weekend match, a member event, or a golf getaway, Flyte helps make the journey part of the experience.”

“Our vision for 319 Golf Society has always been to create meaningful connections among golfers while providing extraordinary experiences both on and off the course,” said Mike Pruitt, Founder of 319 Golf Society. “Flyte shares our commitment to exceptional service, hospitality, and paying it forward. This partnership gives our members another valuable benefit while making travel to many of the country’s premier golf destinations faster, easier, and more enjoyable. We’re excited to welcome Flyte as our Exclusive Private Aviation Partner.”

As Flyte continues expanding its East Coast network, the Company believes golf represents one of the strongest applications for regional private aviation. Golfers regularly travel between destinations that are ideally suited for short-haul private flights, allowing them to maximize their time while avoiding the delays and inconvenience associated with commercial travel.

Flyte operates a growing fleet of Cirrus Vision Jets through its wholly owned FAA-certified Part 135 air carrier, Ponderosa Air, LLC. The fleet is standardized around a single aircraft platform and incorporates advanced safety technologies, including the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System (CAPS), Garmin Safe Return Emergency Autoland, and advanced Garmin flight deck systems.

Additional member events, preferred travel opportunities, and exclusive experiences for 319 Golf Society members are expected to be announced as the partnership evolves.

About Flyte

Flyte is the technology-enabled Regional Air Mobility subsidiary of Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE American: VTAK). Focused on high-frequency, short-haul travel markets, Flyte provides a faster, safer, and more efficient alternative to traditional private aviation through its growing fleet of Cirrus Vision Jets operated by its wholly owned FAA-certified Part 135 air carrier, Ponderosa Air, LLC.

For more information, visit www.flyflyte.com.

About 319 Golf Society

319 Golf Society is a members-only golf community connecting private club members through curated golf experiences, hospitality, and relationships while supporting scholarship initiatives that help develop the next generation of golf professionals.

For more information, visit www.319golfsociety.com.

Contact

Investor Relations

IR@CatheterPrecision.com

973-691-2000