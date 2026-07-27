American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) CTO Dr. John Brandenburg Presents Texatron™ Technology and GEM Unification Theory at American Physical Society Division of Particles and Fields Meeting

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) (“American Fusion” or the “Company”), developer of the proprietary Texatron™ Fusion Engine™, announced that Chief Technology Officer Dr. John E. Brandenburg presented the Company’s Texatron™ technology together with his Gravity-Electromagnetic (GEM) Unification Theory during the American Physical Society (APS) Division of Particles and Fields (DPF) 2026 Meeting held at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab) in Batavia, Illinois. The APS Division of Particles and Fields meeting, held July 20 through July 24, 2026, is the premier biennial gathering of the U.S. particle physics community, bringing together researchers from national laboratories, universities, and research institutions around the world.

Dr. Brandenburg introduced attendees to the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ development program while presenting the latest developments in his GEM Unification Theory, a theoretical framework proposing a mathematical derivation of Newton’s gravitational constant (G) from first principles.

A Proposed First-Principles Derivation of Gravity

The centerpiece of Dr. Brandenburg’s presentation was the GEM theory’s proposed derivation of Newton’s gravitational constant, G, one of the fundamental constants of nature governing the strength of gravitational interactions throughout the universe.

According to the GEM framework, G is not treated as an arbitrary empirical constant, but as a quantity that emerges naturally from the physical conditions believed to have existed in the early universe.

“Determining the origin of G has been one of the enduring challenges of theoretical physics,” said Dr. John E. Brandenburg, CTO of American Fusion. “The GEM theory proposes that G is not simply an experimentally measured constant but a quantity that emerges naturally from the physics of the early universe through the interaction of gravity, electromagnetism, plasma physics, and quantum mechanics.”

According to the GEM framework, the early universe is modeled as an almost pure hydrogen plasma in which gravity and electromagnetism were the dominant long-range interactions. From these initial conditions, the theory develops an analytical expression that proposes to reproduce the experimentally measured value of G with a high degree of accuracy.

Integrating Quantum Mechanics into Unification

A distinguishing feature of the GEM framework is its explicit incorporation of quantum mechanics into the unification process.

Unlike Albert Einstein’s later attempts to unify gravity and electromagnetism, which predated modern quantum field theory, the GEM formulation incorporates the fine-structure constant (α ≈ 1/137) as a fundamental component, proposing a mathematical relationship between gravity and the quantum description of electromagnetism.

The presentation also discussed the numerical parameter 42.8503, corresponding to the square root of the proton-to-electron mass ratio associated with hydrogen, which Dr. Brandenburg explained emerges naturally from the mathematical framework of the theory.

Relevance to the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™

The Company believes the theoretical concepts discussed during Dr. Brandenburg’s presentation complement its broader research into plasma behavior and controlled fusion. While the GEM Unification Theory remains a theoretical model requiring continued scientific evaluation, American Fusion believes the plasma physics principles explored within the framework may contribute to future theoretical work supporting the continued engineering development of the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™.

Strong Audience Engagement

American Fusion Chief Legal Officer and Director Michael G. Smith, who attended the presentation together with Independent Director Fabrice David, commented on the level of audience participation: “The presentation room was nearly full, and Dr. Brandenburg received numerous thoughtful and technically sophisticated questions from attendees seeking clarification on various aspects of the GEM theory. He presented the concepts clearly and methodically, and the discussion that followed reflected genuine scientific engagement with the material. We are proud to have Dr. Brandenburg leading the scientific research supporting the continued development of the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™.”

Advancing Scientific Dialogue

American Fusion Executive Chairman Brent Nelson commented on the significance of presenting the Company’s technology and scientific research before one of the world’s leading particle physics conferences: “Presenting the Texatron™ development program and Dr. Brandenburg’s GEM Unification Theory before one of the world’s premier particle physics communities reflects our commitment to advancing scientific dialogue through rigorous analysis, constructive technical discussion, experimental validation, and peer engagement. We congratulate Dr. Brandenburg on an outstanding presentation and look forward to continuing our research and development efforts as the Texatron™ program advances.”

Looking ahead, the Company expects to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 on or before the applicable filing deadline. American Fusion also plans to release a comprehensive interview with President and Founder Brent Nelson later this week providing additional insight into the Company’s recent operational progress, the ongoing testing program, its commercialization and marketing strategy, and the long-term commercial opportunities associated with the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ platform.

About American Fusion Inc.

American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) is an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of next-generation fusion energy technologies. The Company is advancing the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ aneutronic fusion platform, designed for modular, infrastructure-grade deployment across industrial, commercial, defense and grid-constrained applications.

The Company’s development strategy emphasizes system-level engineering, disciplined intellectual property protection, and scalable architectures intended to support long-term commercial operation, while maintaining a focus on capital discipline and transparent corporate governance.

For more information about American Fusion and its Texatron™ platform, please visit: americanfusionenergy.com

For an overview of American Fusion, please click here: American Fusion Overview

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions relating to technology development and commercialization, system integration and testing activities, patent filings, regulatory initiatives, financing activities, SEC registration and reporting matters, exchange uplisting initiatives, future business operations, and related matters.

Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to technology development, testing outcomes, intellectual property protection, regulatory approvals, financing availability, litigation matters, SEC reporting timelines, exchange requirements, market conditions, and other factors beyond the Company’s control.

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Corporate Communications