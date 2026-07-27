Fanatics to Acquire Exchange and Clearinghouse from BGC; Parties to Partner on Prediction Markets

NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fanatics, a global sports platform, and BGC Group Inc, (Nasdaq: BGC) (“BGC”), a leading global brokerage and financial technology company servicing financial markets, announced today that they have entered into an agreement for Fanatics to acquire Water Street Labs, LLC and CX Clearinghouse L.P. from BGC. The acquisition of Water Street Labs, a Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) registered Designated Contract Market (DCM), and CX Clearinghouse, L.P., a CFTC registered Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), will enable Fanatics to offer its own federally regulated prediction market exchange and expand its prediction market offerings on Fanatics Markets.

By owning its own exchange and clearinghouse, Fanatics Markets will combine its proven expertise in building and scaling consumer-facing platforms with the freedom to directly list and clear prediction markets across an expanding opportunity set to Fanatics’ highly engaged customer base. By harnessing BGC’s expertise in institutional market infrastructure, liquidity, and trading, Fanatics Markets will connect retail-focused prediction markets with the institutional marketplace for the first time.

In addition, Fanatics and BGC will partner to deliver new market data in this growing asset class with BGC contributing its established market data and analytics capabilities to enable the development of new client data products that combine prediction market sentiment with traditional financial market data.

“BGC are experts in the financial services industry and, like Fanatics, have built their business on a foundation of cutting-edge technology, innovation, and exceptional talent,” said Matt King, CEO of Fanatics Betting and Gaming. “Their expertise in building and operating regulated exchanges, clearinghouses, trading technology, and institutional market infrastructure makes them an ideal partner. By combining that institutional foundation with Fanatics’ unmatched understanding of fans and consumer engagement, we have a unique opportunity to accelerate the growth of prediction markets and deliver a best-in-class experience for both retail and institutional participants.”

“This represents an important strategic step for BGC to expand our data and analytics capabilities while combining our institutional expertise with Fanatics' consumer reach,” said John Abularrage, BGC Co-CEO. “No one knows the sports fan better than Fanatics, and we believe the acquisition of BGC’s DCM and DCO will supercharge Fanatics Markets. Together, we intend to broaden institutional adoption of prediction markets and create innovative data products that unlock new insights for market participants.”

Fanatics Markets is available on iOS, Android and on the web in 23 states and four U.S territories. Since its debut in December of last year, Fanatics Markets has ushered in a new era of loyalty and rewards with the introduction of FanCash and Fanatics ONE - giving customers an experience where trades can earn rewards. Fanatics Markets also introduced Combos, FanViz and consumer protections that equip customers with Risk Management tools to help manage exposure, trade responsibly and make informed trading decisions.

About Fanatics Markets

Launched in 2025, Fanatics Markets is the prediction markets subsidiary of Fanatics, a global sports platform. Fanatics Markets gives fans a simple, rewarding way to trade on the moments shaping sports, from game winners to player milestones to tournament champions. Fanatics Markets is available on iOS, Android and web in 23 states including California, Texas and Florida and four (4) US territories. Paragon Global Markets, LLC d/b/a Fanatics Markets IB is an introducing broker and Morton St. Trading Investments, LLC d/b/a Fanatics Markets FCM is a futures commission merchant, each registered with the CFTC and a Member of the NFA.

‍About BGC Group, Inc.

BGC Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: BGC) is a leading global marketplace, data, and financial technology services company for a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, energy, commodities, shipping, equities, and now includes the FMX Futures Exchange. BGC’s clients are many of the world’s largest banks, broker-dealers, investment banks, trading firms, hedge funds, governments, corporations, and investment firms. BGC and leading global investment banks and market-making firms have partnered to create FMX, part of the BGC Group of companies, which includes a U.S. interest rate futures exchange, spot foreign exchange platform, and the world’s fastest growing U.S. cash treasuries platform. For more information about BGC, please visit www.bgcg.com.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about BGC

Statements in this document regarding BGC that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the Company’s business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, as well as the transactions described in this press release and the potential benefits and anticipated effects of the transactions on the Company’s business, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, BGC undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see BGC’s Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

Trading event contracts involve substantial risk and are not appropriate for all. By trading you risk losing your entire investment. You should carefully consider whether trading on CDNA is appropriate for you in light of your investment experience and financial resources. Any trading decisions you make are solely your responsibility and at your own risk. Please see additional important disclosures here.

Event contracts carry risk of total loss and changing prices. Not good for all investors. Not available in all states. Must be 21+. See Important Disclosures. FanCash earn rates vary based on contract price. See offer terms and FanCash terms for complete earn rate schedule and eligibility details.

Fanatics ONE loyalty benefits on Fanatics Markets are subject to the Terms of Use, Program Terms, Privacy Policy, and Financial Incentive Notice.

BGC Investor Contact:

Jason Chryssicas

+1 212-610-2426



BGC Media Contact:

Danielle Popper

Press@bgcg.com

+1 212-610-2407

Fanatics Markets Contact:

Kevin Hennessy

914-588-8479